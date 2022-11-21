ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

365thingsinhouston.com

Top Theater & Performing Arts Events in Houston: December 2022

Catch some of the city’s most exciting upcoming performances, happening all month long, with our roundup of theater and performing arts productions in December 2022. This month, Opera in the Heights returns for a new season in Lambert Hall, TUTS brings a beloved classic to the stage, and a host of other concerts and performances open the curtain for a range of tastes.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 25 Things to Do for Christmas 2022 in Houston

Make your holiday season merry and bright with our top 25 Christmas events and things to do around Houston in 2022. If you’re counting down the days until Christmas and have already started jamming to holiday tunes, you’ll probably want to mark your calendar for a few of these events and seasonal attractions.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Plan Your Weekend: December 1 to 4, 2022

Find the perfect things to do in H-Town with our Weekend Guide for Thursday, December 1 to Sunday, December 4, 2022. Have an event, attraction, or offering that we missed? Let us know at [email protected] or order a Boosted Calendar Listing and we’ll add it within one business day (usually sooner). Contact us at [email protected] to learn more.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: November 25 to 27, 2022

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, November 25 to Sunday, November 27, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

How to Start an Art Collection for a Loved One

In a special 8-part, bi-weekly series—created in partnership with member artists of Archway Gallery in Montrose—we’re pleased to feature a selection of artists’ tips, recommendations, and perspectives on connecting with art, beginning your own collection, finding affordable art, and more. In the series‘ sixth entry, Houston artist Harold Joiner offers tips on giving the perfect art collection starter piece to friends or family.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Line the street for Houston’s 73rd Thanksgiving Parade in Downtown

Keep the holiday tradition alive at the 73rd annual Thanksgiving Parade in Downtown Houston on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 2022. Take in a stunning showcase of sensational floats, high-flying balloons, marching bands, artistic entries, and live entertainment, this Thanksgiving at the 73-year-old holiday event, showcasing the Houston community. Beginning...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Magical Winter Lights in Baytown

Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Wander among millions of colorful lights at Magical Winter Lights

Take in a twinkling spectacle, carnival and winter circus at Magical Winter Lights at Houston Raceway Park from Friday, November 18 through Saturday, January 7, 2023. One of the Houston area’s most popular holiday attractions returns with Magical Winter Lights, which brings seven dazzling themed displays decked out in more than 6 million lights to Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. This year, roaming visitors will get the chance to explore new lantern attractions and themes like world landmarks, an interactive Alice in Wonderland display, and more alongside favorite returning scenes.
BAYTOWN, TX
CW33

Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
TEXAS STATE
1021theville.com

Police Chief Seemingly Disputes That Takeoff’s Killer Is Already Dead

Houston police continue to investigate the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner is urging people to be patient with the investigation. He told Houston's KPRC that the case is “progressing” and also downplayed that Takeoff's killer has been killed in retaliation. He explained, “You...
HOUSTON, TX

