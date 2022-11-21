Read full article on original website
365thingsinhouston.com
Top Theater & Performing Arts Events in Houston: December 2022
Catch some of the city’s most exciting upcoming performances, happening all month long, with our roundup of theater and performing arts productions in December 2022. This month, Opera in the Heights returns for a new season in Lambert Hall, TUTS brings a beloved classic to the stage, and a host of other concerts and performances open the curtain for a range of tastes.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 25 Things to Do for Christmas 2022 in Houston
Make your holiday season merry and bright with our top 25 Christmas events and things to do around Houston in 2022. If you’re counting down the days until Christmas and have already started jamming to holiday tunes, you’ll probably want to mark your calendar for a few of these events and seasonal attractions.
365thingsinhouston.com
Plan Your Weekend: December 1 to 4, 2022
Find the perfect things to do in H-Town with our Weekend Guide for Thursday, December 1 to Sunday, December 4, 2022. Have an event, attraction, or offering that we missed? Let us know at [email protected] or order a Boosted Calendar Listing and we’ll add it within one business day (usually sooner). Contact us at [email protected] to learn more.
365thingsinhouston.com
Take a tour of Christmas lights in Houston’s must-see neighborhoods & holiday attractions
Pile in the car for a leisurely holiday drive or take a hot cocoa-fueled stroll while you ooh and ah at Houston’s most popular Christmas light displays—in residential neighborhoods and at city landmarks alike. Every year, Houston neighborhoods light up like a Christmas tree (literally), with homes, streets,...
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: November 25 to 27, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, November 25 to Sunday, November 27, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
365thingsinhouston.com
How to Start an Art Collection for a Loved One
In a special 8-part, bi-weekly series—created in partnership with member artists of Archway Gallery in Montrose—we’re pleased to feature a selection of artists’ tips, recommendations, and perspectives on connecting with art, beginning your own collection, finding affordable art, and more. In the series‘ sixth entry, Houston artist Harold Joiner offers tips on giving the perfect art collection starter piece to friends or family.
365thingsinhouston.com
Line the street for Houston’s 73rd Thanksgiving Parade in Downtown
Keep the holiday tradition alive at the 73rd annual Thanksgiving Parade in Downtown Houston on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 2022. Take in a stunning showcase of sensational floats, high-flying balloons, marching bands, artistic entries, and live entertainment, this Thanksgiving at the 73-year-old holiday event, showcasing the Houston community. Beginning...
KHOU
Magical Winter Lights in Baytown
Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
365thingsinhouston.com
Wander among millions of colorful lights at Magical Winter Lights
Take in a twinkling spectacle, carnival and winter circus at Magical Winter Lights at Houston Raceway Park from Friday, November 18 through Saturday, January 7, 2023. One of the Houston area’s most popular holiday attractions returns with Magical Winter Lights, which brings seven dazzling themed displays decked out in more than 6 million lights to Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. This year, roaming visitors will get the chance to explore new lantern attractions and themes like world landmarks, an interactive Alice in Wonderland display, and more alongside favorite returning scenes.
Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
3 Lucky Texans Are Holiday-Ready After Winning $4 Million In Lottery Prizes
These lucky Texans are cashing in huge checks — just in time for the holidays!
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Women of Substance Revealed in a $400,000-Plus Affair Packed With Emotional Moments
The 2022 Women of Substance honorees on stage at The Post Oak Hotel where more than $400,000 was raised for The Mission of Yahweh. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) What: The Women of Substance Luncheon benefiting The Mission of Yahweh. Where: The Post Oak Hotel. PC Moment: The packed program was...
'It looked legitimate' | Man shares story after falling victim to parking scam in downtown Houston
HOUSTON — A Houston man said he's out $200 after being scammed by a city parking employee. That former city of Houston employee, Aisha Mercer, was arrested last week in what investigators are calling a bribery scheme. Officials said she was taking money from drivers to remove boots from ticketed cars.
Nasty cold front to bring 'most miserable day of 2022' to Houston this weekend
A wet, blustery system will make for a downright gross Saturday in the Bayou City.
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
2 teenage cousins shot and killed while getting Thanksgiving groceries from car in west Houston: HPD
ABC13 spoke to the mom of the 18-year-old who was killed. She said he had just graduated high school this past spring.
Mattress Mack claps back at Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo for victory speech dig
The Houston icon called the Democratic judge a 'sanctimonious bully' over her 'furniture salesman' remark.
Houston bars implement safety measures after deadly mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado
HOUSTON — The latest mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub occurred 958 miles from Houston. "This is a horrible crime,” an official in Colorado Springs said. But the local community is also feeling the pain. “I was devastated when I woke up and saw the news of Club...
1021theville.com
Police Chief Seemingly Disputes That Takeoff’s Killer Is Already Dead
Houston police continue to investigate the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner is urging people to be patient with the investigation. He told Houston's KPRC that the case is “progressing” and also downplayed that Takeoff's killer has been killed in retaliation. He explained, “You...
