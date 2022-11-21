Read full article on original website
Related
etvnews.com
Shop With a Cop Still Accepting Donations
The Shop With a Cop program is returning to Carbon County to bless the youth in the area for another Christmas season. This year, the event will take place on Dec. 17 beginning at 9 a.m. Each year, the fun begins with breakfast, which is free to participants. This will...
etvnews.com
Overcoming Adversity
As the winter season approaches, many Dinos morph into Spinosaurus in preparation for swim season. The Lady Dinos have been on quite a tear, winning three-straight state championships before becoming the state runner-ups last year. Head coach Allie Chamberlain and the team are looking forward to another strong campaign as...
etvnews.com
Garrish Leads Charge for Lady Dinos
Senior Haley Garrish was a dominating force in Carbon’s victory over the Orem Tigers on Tuesday. The visiting Dinos took full advantage of the non-region game, where defense was key for the team. In fact, Carbon recorded 21 defensive rebounds, 10 steals and four blocks on the night. In...
etvnews.com
Spartan Grapplers Rising Up
After taking fourth in state last year, the Spartans have their sights set on cracking the top three. Emery brings back a number of state qualifiers, including Monty Christiansen, Merritt Meccariello, Hayden Christiansen, Dane Sitterud, Easton Thornley, Dalton Birch and Gregory Swan. They will be joined by other returners and a big class of quality freshman.
etvnews.com
Lady Pirates Fall to Wayne
The Lady Pirates struggled on the road as they traveled to Bicknell on Tuesday. Wayne took advantage of its home court as the Lady Badgers ran away with the non-conference win. The teams appeared to be evenly matched in the early going, trading buckets throughout the first. Wayne had a...
etvnews.com
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON SCOFIELD SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT 2023 BUDGET AND OPEN AND ADJUST THE 2022 BUDGET
Scofield Special Service District will hold a public hearing on its 2023 budget and to open and adjust its 2022 budget. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public comment for or against the estimates of Scofield Special Service District revenue and expenditures and performance data or any item in any Scofield Special Service District fund. All interested persons shall have an opportunity to be heard.
etvnews.com
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
The following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, payable in lawful money of the United States at the time of sale, on the front steps of the Carbon County Seventh District Court, 120 East Main Street, Price, Utah 84501, on DECEMBER 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM of said day, for the purpose of foreclosing a trust deed dated APRIL 4, 2016, and executed by SHARISE THOMAS, INDIVIDUALLY, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”) SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR BANK OF UTAH, its successors and assigns, as Beneficiary, and PROFESSIONAL TITLE SERVICE, as Trustee, which Trust Deed was recorded on APRIL 5, 2016 as Entry No. 832110, in Book 861, at Page 214, in the Official Records of CARBON County, State of Utah covering real property purportedly located at 505 CANYON STREET, HELPER, UTAH 84526 in CARBON County, Utah, and more particularly described as:
etvnews.com
Slow Start Dooms Lady Spartans
A slow start would be Emery’s downfall in Tuesday’s non-region matchup against Judge Memorial. Despite having the home court advantage, the Lady Spartans struggled to connect in the first half. The Bulldogs took advantage of Emery’s slow pace early. Judge Memorial had a five-point lead after the first,...
etvnews.com
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE CARBON COUNTY TRANSPORTATION AND RECREATION SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT AND LOCAL BUILDING AUTHORITY 2023 BUDGET AND OPEN AND AMEND THE 2022 BUDGET
Carbon County Transportation and Recreation Special Service District and Local Building Authority will hold a public hearing on its 2023 budget and to open and amend the 2022 Budget. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public comment for or against the estimates of Carbon County Transportation and Recreation Special Service District and Local Building Authority revenue and expenditures and performance data or any item in any Carbon County Transportation and Recreation Special Service District and Local Building Authority fund. All interested persons shall have an opportunity to be heard.
Comments / 0