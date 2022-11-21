ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the Oldest House in San Francisco

Abner Phelps HousePhoto byAbner Phelps House/ Wikipedia. The Abner Phelps House is currently the oldest house in San Francisco. It was built in approximately 1850 by Abner Phelps and his wife Augusta Roussell with pre-constructed house parts.
The Most Expensive Denny's In California Is In The Bay Area

The Denny's located at 816 Market St. in San Francisco is the restaurant's most expensive location in California, according to SF Gate. For example, the Lumberjack Slam is the most expensive meal on the menu and goes for $19.99 in SF, but costs just below $14 in some places in California.
O' Come All Ye Faithful: Holiday Celebrations Around The Bay Area

Though snow is never part of the equation, the Bay Area still loves to celebrate the holidays. Many cities and towns have free events for the whole family. Joyful and triumphant revelers can roam from county to county to take part in the season's fealty, buy one-of-a-kind Christmas crafts, enjoy the Hanukkah Festival of Lights, or celebrate Kwanzaa. This is certainly not an exhaustive list, though most events listed are free.
40 Spectacular Activities For A Wonderful Winter In The Bay Area

Winter in and around San Francisco is a time for getting cozy and leaning into the holiday spirit. Here are some of our favorite cold-weather activities to enjoy during the winter season in the Bay Area, but be sure to see our 2022 holiday roundup for even more festive options. Stay warm and have a great time all the way into February! A homey, roaring fire is a hot commodity during winter (and basically any other season) in SF’s characteristic foggy weather. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite fireplaces in San Francisco, ranging from outdoor patios to neighborhood bars to fine dining restaurants. Discover more of our favorite fireplaces around San Francisco. If you’re looking for an even more immersive holiday experience in the bay, these winter wonderland escapes will make your heart grow three sizes (no roast beast required). Here we’ve rounded up everything from magical train journeys to SF pop-up holiday bars in the spirit of staycation.
Bay Bridge shooting survivor shares his story

(KRON) – The victim of a shooting on the Bay Bridge spoke to KRON4 on Wednesday. The man is lucky to be alive after a bullet grazed his head during an apparent act of road rage. The shooting happened last Friday night in the westbound lanes near Treasure Island. The victim told KRON4 he was […]
The Daily 11-23-22 New Central Subway is unlike any Muni ride you’ve taken in years

You may have noticed San Francisco’s Central Subway under construction at various points over the past 14 years. Well, now it’s done — or done enough to welcome folks on board. As a bonus, rides are free on weekends from now until January 1.  David Curran boarded the Central Subway on Sunday morning to see how this project — which broke ground in 2010 and cost just under a staggering $2 billion — had turned out. He was "happily reminded that public transit in San Francisco can be a really enjoyable experience." • SFO flight makes emergency landing after potential bird strike • SFGATE staff share their best holiday travel tips
