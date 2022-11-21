The following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, payable in lawful money of the United States at the time of sale, on the front steps of the Carbon County Seventh District Court, 120 East Main Street, Price, Utah 84501, on DECEMBER 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM of said day, for the purpose of foreclosing a trust deed dated APRIL 4, 2016, and executed by SHARISE THOMAS, INDIVIDUALLY, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”) SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR BANK OF UTAH, its successors and assigns, as Beneficiary, and PROFESSIONAL TITLE SERVICE, as Trustee, which Trust Deed was recorded on APRIL 5, 2016 as Entry No. 832110, in Book 861, at Page 214, in the Official Records of CARBON County, State of Utah covering real property purportedly located at 505 CANYON STREET, HELPER, UTAH 84526 in CARBON County, Utah, and more particularly described as:

PRICE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO