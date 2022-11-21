Read full article on original website
Secret Samaritan Program Spreads Holiday Cheer
The Secret Samaritan Charity Program surprised another deserving family last week. Sara Alan-Hamilton, her husband and their three children were awarded $1,500 in gift cards. Alan-Hamilton was given a terminal cancer diagnosis and is currently receiving treatments at the Huntsman Cancer Institute. She was originally given four to six months to live, but is undergoing a trial for a new drug to hopefully extend her life.
CASTLE VALLEY SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT BOARD VACANCIES
Emery County is actively seeking citizens interested in filling positions on the Castle Valley Special Service District Board. There is (1) board vacancy at this time. This vacancy is for one (1) four (4) year term beginning January 2023 and ending December 2026. Any citizen living within Castle Valley District...
Shop With a Cop Still Accepting Donations
The Shop With a Cop program is returning to Carbon County to bless the youth in the area for another Christmas season. This year, the event will take place on Dec. 17 beginning at 9 a.m. Each year, the fun begins with breakfast, which is free to participants. This will...
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE CARBON COUNTY TRANSPORTATION AND RECREATION SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT AND LOCAL BUILDING AUTHORITY 2023 BUDGET AND OPEN AND AMEND THE 2022 BUDGET
Carbon County Transportation and Recreation Special Service District and Local Building Authority will hold a public hearing on its 2023 budget and to open and amend the 2022 Budget. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public comment for or against the estimates of Carbon County Transportation and Recreation Special Service District and Local Building Authority revenue and expenditures and performance data or any item in any Carbon County Transportation and Recreation Special Service District and Local Building Authority fund. All interested persons shall have an opportunity to be heard.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON SCOFIELD SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT 2023 BUDGET AND OPEN AND ADJUST THE 2022 BUDGET
Scofield Special Service District will hold a public hearing on its 2023 budget and to open and adjust its 2022 budget. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public comment for or against the estimates of Scofield Special Service District revenue and expenditures and performance data or any item in any Scofield Special Service District fund. All interested persons shall have an opportunity to be heard.
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
The following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, payable in lawful money of the United States at the time of sale, on the front steps of the Carbon County Seventh District Court, 120 East Main Street, Price, Utah 84501, on DECEMBER 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM of said day, for the purpose of foreclosing a trust deed dated APRIL 4, 2016, and executed by SHARISE THOMAS, INDIVIDUALLY, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”) SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR BANK OF UTAH, its successors and assigns, as Beneficiary, and PROFESSIONAL TITLE SERVICE, as Trustee, which Trust Deed was recorded on APRIL 5, 2016 as Entry No. 832110, in Book 861, at Page 214, in the Official Records of CARBON County, State of Utah covering real property purportedly located at 505 CANYON STREET, HELPER, UTAH 84526 in CARBON County, Utah, and more particularly described as:
NOTICE OF BUDGET AND FEE INCREASE HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Directors of the Emery Water Conservancy District that a Public Hearing will be held at the District Office in Castle Dale, Utah, on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. to receive public comment on the adoption of the 2022 Amended Financial Budget and the 2023 Financial Budget. Another purpose of the Public Hearing is to explain and hear comment regarding a proposed three percent fee increase to the Project Water Assessments for expenses incurred with bringing the Huntington North and Joe’s Valley Dams in compliance with current dam safety standards.
Lady Pirates Fall to Wayne
The Lady Pirates struggled on the road as they traveled to Bicknell on Tuesday. Wayne took advantage of its home court as the Lady Badgers ran away with the non-conference win. The teams appeared to be evenly matched in the early going, trading buckets throughout the first. Wayne had a...
Spartan Grapplers Rising Up
After taking fourth in state last year, the Spartans have their sights set on cracking the top three. Emery brings back a number of state qualifiers, including Monty Christiansen, Merritt Meccariello, Hayden Christiansen, Dane Sitterud, Easton Thornley, Dalton Birch and Gregory Swan. They will be joined by other returners and a big class of quality freshman.
Overcoming Adversity
As the winter season approaches, many Dinos morph into Spinosaurus in preparation for swim season. The Lady Dinos have been on quite a tear, winning three-straight state championships before becoming the state runner-ups last year. Head coach Allie Chamberlain and the team are looking forward to another strong campaign as...
Slow Start Dooms Lady Spartans
A slow start would be Emery’s downfall in Tuesday’s non-region matchup against Judge Memorial. Despite having the home court advantage, the Lady Spartans struggled to connect in the first half. The Bulldogs took advantage of Emery’s slow pace early. Judge Memorial had a five-point lead after the first,...
The Scrappy Bunch
There might be a story of a lovely lady, but here we will discuss the upcoming Dino basketball season. While Carbon lost a handful of seniors, the squad brings back an even mix of individuals with varsity experience and those set to make their first appearances. Five seniors will provide leadership and direction, but the Dinos will need some underclassmen to step up as well.
