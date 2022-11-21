The temporary rates will cease at the end of September 2024. The rates are only for use in some legacy contracts. The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA ) proposed the publication of 'synthetic' LIBOR settings of the US dollar until the end of September 2024. Announced on Wednesday, the UK financial watchdog is promising to allow the publication of 1, 3 and 6 months synthetic LIBOR settings for the US dollar.

1 DAY AGO