UP Fintech’s Q3 Revenue Increased by 3.6% QoQ
UP Fintech (Nasdaq: TIGR), the operator of Tiger Brokers, generated $55.4 million in total revenue for the third quarter of 2022. The figure strengthened by 3.6 percent from the previous quarter but declined by 8.8 percent year-over-year. The company posted total net revenue of $51.1 million, which decreased by 9.7...
ZuluTrade Announces It Will Drop Profit-sharing Fees from Investors’ Accounts
Undertaking a major change in its leaders' compensation model, ZuluTrade has announced that it will drop the profit-sharing fees from the followers’ accounts. The radical change in the compensation model comes in line with the new management approach to make ZuluTrade more investor-friendly and forward-looking by reducing costs and increasing quality and transparency on the platform.
Risk assets rally ahead of Fed minutes, RBNZ lifts kiwi
Retreat in the dollar and yields helps fuel risk appetite. Stock markets rally, kiwi jumps after RBNZ decision. European PMIs paint grim picture, Fed minutes next. Investors went on a shopping spree on Tuesday, raising their exposure to riskier assets without any clear news catalyst behind this sudden shift in sentiment. The S&P 500 closed at its highest levels since mid-September as implied volatility collapsed, with a pullback in the dollar and real yields helping to fuel risk appetite.
ClearBank’s YTD Revenue Climbs Almost Three-Fold to £45.4M
ClearBank, a UK clearing and embedded banking provider, saw its January-October 2022 revenue surge almost three-fold to £45.4 million compared to the same period last year. The clearing bank, which was founded in 2015, said it hit monthly profitability in the UK starting in October. ClearBank disclosed these on...
Hong Kong’s SFC Proposes Risk Management Rules for Futures Brokers
Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) launched a consultation paper on Friday, proposing risk management guidelines for licensed futures brokers. The guidelines primarily require futures brokers to include qualitative requirements for controlling and managing critical risks of futures dealing activities. If approved, brokers need to set prudent client risk limits and further comply with additional requirements relating to commodity futures.
FINRA Authorises WinsdomTree, Greenlights Blockchain-Enabled Funds
WisdomTree Securities, a subsidiary of the NYSE-listed financial company, WisdomTree, has received Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) authorization as a broker-dealer. The newly obtained membership enables the transaction execution in blockchain-enabled funds offered by WisdomTree Prime mobile app. The newest announcement is another step in building the company's digital strategy,...
Binance Aims for $1 Billion Crypto Recovery Fund
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is aiming to amass about $1 billion dollars in a crypto recovery fund targeted at purchasing distressed digital assets. Changpeng Zhao, Binance’s CEO, told Bloomberg Television on Thursday that the leading exchange is willing to extend the target amount if need be. The fund will be open to contributions from participants in the cryptocurrency industry, the CEO added.
Binance.US Wants to Acquire Bankrupt Crypto Lending Platform Voyager
Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao, a Chief-Executive Officer (CEO) of Binance, a leading cryptocurrency exchange , confirmed his plans to prepare another offer for acquiring the bankrupt crypto lender, Voyager Digital on Thursday. In September 2022, Sam Bankman-Fried's (SBF's) crypto exchange FTX won an auction to purchase Voyager Ditial's assets at around...
INGOT Brokers Obtains CMA License in Kenya
The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) in the Republic of Kenya issued a license to INGOT Africa Ltd (INGOT Brokers) on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The license will allow INGOT Brokers to operate as a Non-Dealing Online Foreign Exchange Broker under the Capital Markets Act (Cap 485 A of the laws of Kenya) and the Capital Markets (Online Foreign Exchange Trading) Regulations, 2017.
NAGA Hires Eurotrader’s Matthew Kent as Institutional Sales Director
NAGA, a Germany-based fintech company, has Matthew Kent, a capital market professional, as its Director of Institutional Sales. Previously, Kent held the same position for over two years at the multi-asset retail broker, Eurotrader. Kent announced his new role at Eurotrader on Wednesday on LinkedIn. The executive in a career...
Bybit Supports Crypto Market Makers with $100m Fund
Bybit, a major cryptocurrency platform, informed on Thursday that it established an institutional clients support fund worth $100 million. According to the press release, the crypto exchange wants to offer additional protection to its customers during a 'challenging period' for the digital assets industry. Institutional clients, as well as existing...
The FCA Proposes 'Synthetic' Dollar LIBOR Rate
The temporary rates will cease at the end of September 2024. The rates are only for use in some legacy contracts. The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA ) proposed the publication of 'synthetic' LIBOR settings of the US dollar until the end of September 2024. Announced on Wednesday, the UK financial watchdog is promising to allow the publication of 1, 3 and 6 months synthetic LIBOR settings for the US dollar.
FSMA Warns against Clone of CoinDesk and 30 Fraudulent Trading Platforms
The Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA), Belgium's financial market regulatory watchdog, flagged 30 online trading platforms offering unlicensed services in the country. A clone of CoinDesk, a popular crypto news website owned by venture capital firm Digital Currency Group (DCG), is one of them. Potential fraudsters' names and website...
Eurotrader Boosts UK Presence with FCA License
Eurotrader, a Cyprus-based multi-asset broker, has received a regulatory license from the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide its services in the UK retail market. The FCA license was granted to Eurotrader Capital Limited, its UK subsidiary. The brokerage announced on Thursday that the new license “is another...
CFI Financial Enters Egypt by Acquiring Local Broker 'El Mahrousa'
CFI Financial Group announced on Thursday the acquisition of a local Egyptian brokerage firm 'El Mahrousa,' paving its way for further expansion into the Middle East and East Africa (MENA). The press release shared with Finance Magnates detailed the acquisition that bolstered CFI's position in the MENA region and strengthened...
Consob Blocks 4 More Illegal Trading Platforms
Italy's financial market watchdog, Consob, blacklisted four more financial services websites for operating illegally in the country. The latest addition has reduced the number of fraudulent blocklisted platforms to 805. According to the press release on Friday, the latest names added to the blocklist are Ethereal Group, Alltradingeu, FinanceCapitalFX Cyprus...
Starling Bank Bans All Crypto-Related Transactions, Cites ‘High Risk’
Starling Bank, a challenger bank in the United Kingdom, is now banning its customers from making any transaction related to cryptocurrencies using its cards. The digital bank is citing the “high risk” of crypto activities behind its move. The challenger bank did not reveal anything officially until one...
Squared Financial Appoints Andreas Lazarou as Chief Commercial Officer
The Squared Financial Group has appointed Andreas Lazarou, an industry veteran with 20 years of experience in marketing, communications and business development, as its new Chief Commercial Officer. The Europe-headquartered broker in a statement released on Wednesday stated that Lazarou’s appointment helps to strengthen its business planning and development.
Singapore Police Investigating Crypto Platform Hodlnaut for Fraud
Singapore police are investigating local cryptocurrency lending and borrowing platform, Hodlnaut, and its directors for alleged cheating and fraud. According to the official press release of Singapore police, the investigation came following multiple reports of allegations of false representations by the troubled crypto exchange. "Between August and November 2022, the...
INGOT Brokers Expands African Presence with New Kenya License
INGOT Brokers announced on Thursday that it received regulatory approval from the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) in Kenya. The license was awarded to the local entity, INGOT Africa Ltd, on November 1. Under the new license, the INGOT brand can operate as a non-dealing online foreign exchange broker in Kenya,...
