Military representatives for the German soldiers place the first wreath at the Military Cross monument at the German-Italian Cemetery at McClellan. Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

The ways and reasons of war mystify many, even those who fight in them, but it all crystallized into an unambiguous intention Sunday at the German-Italian Cemetery at McClellan: Remembrance.

The plot of ground located off Sibley Road is the final resting place for Germans and Italian prisoners of war, and once a year a ceremony is held to acknowledge what they did for the homelands they never saw again.