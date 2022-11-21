ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Diana

This Is the Oldest House in San Francisco

Abner Phelps HousePhoto byAbner Phelps House/ Wikipedia. The Abner Phelps House is currently the oldest house in San Francisco. It was built in approximately 1850 by Abner Phelps and his wife Augusta Roussell with pre-constructed house parts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

40 Spectacular Activities For A Wonderful Winter In The Bay Area

Winter in and around San Francisco is a time for getting cozy and leaning into the holiday spirit. Here are some of our favorite cold-weather activities to enjoy during the winter season in the Bay Area, but be sure to see our 2022 holiday roundup for even more festive options. Stay warm and have a great time all the way into February! A homey, roaring fire is a hot commodity during winter (and basically any other season) in SF’s characteristic foggy weather. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite fireplaces in San Francisco, ranging from outdoor patios to neighborhood bars to fine dining restaurants. Discover more of our favorite fireplaces around San Francisco. If you’re looking for an even more immersive holiday experience in the bay, these winter wonderland escapes will make your heart grow three sizes (no roast beast required). Here we’ve rounded up everything from magical train journeys to SF pop-up holiday bars in the spirit of staycation.
WOODSIDE, CA
fb101.com

MICHAEL MINA & AYESHA CURRY’S INTERNATIONAL SMOKE ANNOUNCES NEW LEAD BARTENDER AND RESTAURANT MANAGER

International Smoke, the nationally-recognized collaboration between award-winning chef Michael Mina and renowned restaurateur, chef, author, philanthropist, host, producer and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jorge Delgado to Lead Bartender and new hire Desireé Haines as Restaurant Manager. Located in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood, International Smoke recognizes fire as the heart of cooking, with every country and culture sharing that same culinary spark! The restaurant spotlights wood fired steaks, seafood, ribs and vegetable preparations alongside a creative and inventive list of cocktails, wine, beer and more.
OAKLAND, CA
The Infatuation

The Best Ramen In San Francisco

The city is full of ramen enthusiasts who won’t think twice about lining up on the sidewalk, in the fog, to get some noodle soup. And there’s no shortage of great options here, from paitan ramen to rich tonkotsu to dipping ramen. The next time you’re looking to dive into a fantastic bowl, use this guide. It's the 10 best places for ramen.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Robb Report

This $18 Million Sonoma Estate Is a Modernist Gem Nestled Inside 144 Acres of Wine Country

Located in the heart of California’s wine country, this $18 million estate in Sonoma is minutes from downtown Sonoma but feels worlds away. Situated on 144 acres, the striking modernist home is incredibly secluded, secure and private. The 8,566-square-foot residence at 3050 High Grove Lane was built in 2006 and was built to exacting standards. There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half-baths, and every room in the home prioritizes the surrounding nature through floor-to-ceiling windows and doors. The home features spectacular stonework on the facade and interiors that are offset by walls of glass. Flooded with natural light, the living...
SONOMA, CA
actiontourguide.com

Where Should I Stop on a Road Trip from San Francisco to Los Angeles?

If you’re taking the I-5 from San Francisco to Los Angeles, then you shouldn’t stop anywhere except to get gas and food. We mean no disrespect to the Inland Empire, but it’s not exactly the most interesting part of the state. If you’re taking the Pacific Coast Highway, on the other hand, there are plenty of interesting places to stop, including beaches, idyllic small towns, and rugged seaside cliffs. The section of the PCH between the Bay Area and Los Angeles is the most beautiful and interesting part and should be highly represented in any Pacific Coast Highway road trip itinerary.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
iheart.com

The Most Expensive Denny's In California Is In The Bay Area

The Denny's located at 816 Market St. in San Francisco is the restaurant's most expensive location in California, according to SF Gate. For example, the Lumberjack Slam is the most expensive meal on the menu and goes for $19.99 in SF, but costs just below $14 in some places in California.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy