ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, AR

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Bond set at $30k for suspect in Arkansas roadside shooting

EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, bond was set at $30K for Thomas Jerry, 71, who is facing felony charges of first-degree battery following a roadside shooting incident. The shooting took place on Wednesday afternoon. Chief investigator for the Union County Sherriff’s Office, Captain Jeff Stinson, said that the shooting victim, […]
UNION COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Minden man dies in wreck near Shongaloo

Bret Dooly, 24, of Minden, LA, died about 11 p.m. Tuesday in a one-vehicle wreck south of Shongaloo in Webster Parish. Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G investigated the wreck on Louisiana 159 (the continuation of Arkansas 19) just south of Louisiana 2. The initial investigation revealed that...
MINDEN, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana man dies after early morning shooting

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, around 4:30 AM, Grambling Police received a call in reference to a possible shooting on Harris Street in Grambling, La. Upon arrival, officers discovered 28-year-old Eric Richardson unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso […]
GRAMBLING, LA
ktoy1047.com

Over-turned semi reroutes traffic

The wreck occurred near the Summerhill Exit, forcing traffic to reroute while work crews and police cleared the scene. There’s been no word yet on any injuries sustained by the driver. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department wants to remind residents that buzzed driving is drunk driving this holiday season.
TEXARKANA, AR
k945.com

Shreveport Shooting Leaves Two Injured on Linwood Avenue

Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left 2 people injured. Shreveport Police Department has 13 units working this call and SFD has 8 units on scene. The call came into dispatch at 6:52 p.m. from the In and Out Store, which is located near the Hollywood neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the body. A second victim was suffering from a graze wound to the head.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktoy1047.com

Police respond to shooting

Police received a call around 9 a.m. that someone had been shot at the Town North Apartments on Elizabeth Street. Once on scene, officers located a 16-year-old female who was suffering from a gunshot wound in the abdomen. The victim has been taken to a local hospital. There has been no word yet on a suspect in the shooting.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Fire destroys motel under construction in south Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A three-story motel under construction in south Shreveport was reduced to ashes early Thursday morning. The Shreveport Fire Department received the call at 3:23 am from an individual at the nearby Comfort Inn who could see the flames coming from the multi-story building. Shreveport firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes and were confronted with three floors of the unfinished hotel fully involved in fire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Seeking Hit & Run Suspects

Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help identifying two people that are wanted for questioning in a hit and run incident. The two people are believed to have knowledge about the incident that happened November 2nd at the Dollar General Store in the 4600 block of Highway 80 in Haughton, LA. Detectives say the two left the scene driving a dark colored car or SUV.
HAUGHTON, LA
KSLA

Man killed in one-vehicle crash in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a one-vehicle crash claimed the life of a man Tuesday, Nov. 22. The incident occurred on Louisiana Highway 159 just south of Louisiana Highway 2. Initial investigation shows 24-year-old Bret Dooly, of Minden, was driving a 2005 Ford F-150 when...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
swarkansasnews.com

Man who threatened area mayors back in trouble

The Howard County man who pleaded guilty and was sentenced in federal court for threatening to hang seven southwest Arkansas mayors in 2015 has been charged with a weapon violation in Howard County. Maverick Bryan, 62, who has a Highway 27 Nashville address, was charged Nov. 15 with being a...
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
ktoy1047.com

Hope police release arrest records

On November 8 at approximately 8:30 a.m., officers arrested Pedro Luna, 22, of Hope. Luna was arrested and charged with possession with purpose to deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, and 4 counts of delivery of methamphetamine. The arrest occurred in the 600 block of West Ave. B in Hope.
HOPE, AR
ktoy1047.com

Hope man charged with possession

44-year-old Rito Alvarado-Gomez was stopped by Ashdown police on October 20 for speeding. In the course of the traffic stop, police searched Gomez’s vehicle, noting multiple air fresheners inside. Police found a small pouch of a substance believed to be cocaine in the center console. Police field tested the...
ASHDOWN, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy