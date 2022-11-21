Read full article on original website
Related
Bond set at $30k for suspect in Arkansas roadside shooting
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, bond was set at $30K for Thomas Jerry, 71, who is facing felony charges of first-degree battery following a roadside shooting incident. The shooting took place on Wednesday afternoon. Chief investigator for the Union County Sherriff’s Office, Captain Jeff Stinson, said that the shooting victim, […]
magnoliareporter.com
Minden man dies in wreck near Shongaloo
Bret Dooly, 24, of Minden, LA, died about 11 p.m. Tuesday in a one-vehicle wreck south of Shongaloo in Webster Parish. Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G investigated the wreck on Louisiana 159 (the continuation of Arkansas 19) just south of Louisiana 2. The initial investigation revealed that...
txktoday.com
Fentanyl Death Alleged In Fed’s Conspiracy Indictment For Five In Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas–Four new defendants have been added to a case that began in the spring with the indictment of a local man who allegedly had 500 fake opioid prescription pills containing fentanyl stashed beneath his kitchen sink. At a detention hearing on March 1 in Texarkana’s downtown federal building,...
Accidental Shooting Leaves Texarkana Teen Wounded Tuesday Morning
One young man is in custody on firearms charges at this point in connection with the shooting and wounding of a 16-year-old female at a Texas-side apartment complex Tuesday morning. Details are still coming in but it appears to be an accidental shooting that took place Tuesday morning at the...
Louisiana man dies after early morning shooting
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, around 4:30 AM, Grambling Police received a call in reference to a possible shooting on Harris Street in Grambling, La. Upon arrival, officers discovered 28-year-old Eric Richardson unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso […]
KTBS
Jury trial begins Tuesday in fatal shooting at Texarkana shopping center
TEXARKANA, Texas – A man accused of fatally shooting another man at the Oaklawn Shopping Center in Texarkana, Texas on January 12, 2021, will begin a jury trial on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Bowie County. Charles Jerome Carter was indicted for murder in April 2021 and pleaded not guilty...
KTBS
Woman charged in $1M identity theft case, prior arrest record; paid cash for lavish home
SHREVEPORT, La. -- One of the women charged in a stunning identity theft case has a rap sheet. But she spent no time in prison, before allegedly committing more theft. And in this case, police say, it adds up to more than a million dollars. Destane Glass and ZarRajah Watkins,...
ktalnews.com
LSP: Minden man fatally injured after driving pickup truck into ditch
SHONGALOO, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Troopers investigate the cause of a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday night in Webster Parish that left a Minden man fatally injured. According to LSP, 24-year-old Bret Dooly of Minden was driving his Ford F-150 down LA Highway 159 just south of LA Hwy...
ktoy1047.com
Over-turned semi reroutes traffic
The wreck occurred near the Summerhill Exit, forcing traffic to reroute while work crews and police cleared the scene. There’s been no word yet on any injuries sustained by the driver. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department wants to remind residents that buzzed driving is drunk driving this holiday season.
k945.com
Shreveport Shooting Leaves Two Injured on Linwood Avenue
Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left 2 people injured. Shreveport Police Department has 13 units working this call and SFD has 8 units on scene. The call came into dispatch at 6:52 p.m. from the In and Out Store, which is located near the Hollywood neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the body. A second victim was suffering from a graze wound to the head.
ktoy1047.com
Police respond to shooting
Police received a call around 9 a.m. that someone had been shot at the Town North Apartments on Elizabeth Street. Once on scene, officers located a 16-year-old female who was suffering from a gunshot wound in the abdomen. The victim has been taken to a local hospital. There has been no word yet on a suspect in the shooting.
KTBS
Fire destroys motel under construction in south Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A three-story motel under construction in south Shreveport was reduced to ashes early Thursday morning. The Shreveport Fire Department received the call at 3:23 am from an individual at the nearby Comfort Inn who could see the flames coming from the multi-story building. Shreveport firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes and were confronted with three floors of the unfinished hotel fully involved in fire.
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Seeking Hit & Run Suspects
Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help identifying two people that are wanted for questioning in a hit and run incident. The two people are believed to have knowledge about the incident that happened November 2nd at the Dollar General Store in the 4600 block of Highway 80 in Haughton, LA. Detectives say the two left the scene driving a dark colored car or SUV.
KSLA
Man killed in one-vehicle crash in Webster Parish
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a one-vehicle crash claimed the life of a man Tuesday, Nov. 22. The incident occurred on Louisiana Highway 159 just south of Louisiana Highway 2. Initial investigation shows 24-year-old Bret Dooly, of Minden, was driving a 2005 Ford F-150 when...
Police unravel identity theft scheme that stole over $1 million from elderly veterans
ZarRajah Watkins, 21, and Destane Glass, 21, stole over $1 million over the course of their scam, according to the Shreveport Police Department.
KTBS
Man shot, killed in front of Shreveport convenience store identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in front of the In and Out convenience store in the 4300 block of Linwood Avenue. Police said Rodrick Robinson was shot in the upper body and died a short time later at Ochsner LSU Health. Another victim...
swarkansasnews.com
Man who threatened area mayors back in trouble
The Howard County man who pleaded guilty and was sentenced in federal court for threatening to hang seven southwest Arkansas mayors in 2015 has been charged with a weapon violation in Howard County. Maverick Bryan, 62, who has a Highway 27 Nashville address, was charged Nov. 15 with being a...
ktoy1047.com
Hope police release arrest records
On November 8 at approximately 8:30 a.m., officers arrested Pedro Luna, 22, of Hope. Luna was arrested and charged with possession with purpose to deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, and 4 counts of delivery of methamphetamine. The arrest occurred in the 600 block of West Ave. B in Hope.
ktoy1047.com
Hope man charged with possession
44-year-old Rito Alvarado-Gomez was stopped by Ashdown police on October 20 for speeding. In the course of the traffic stop, police searched Gomez’s vehicle, noting multiple air fresheners inside. Police found a small pouch of a substance believed to be cocaine in the center console. Police field tested the...
KSLA
Man mortally wounded outside store; victim named by Caddo Parish coroner
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 25-year-old man died after having been shot Tuesday night (Nov. 22) in Shreveport. Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at about 6:52 p.m. on Linwood Avenue between Earl and Cox streets. Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper...
Comments / 0