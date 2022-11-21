ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Queen City News

NC plane crash kills grandparents flying to see family for Thanksgiving

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Authorities say a small plane crashed in Winston-Salem on Saturday, killing two people. Winston-Salem Police Department spokeswoman Kira Boyd told the Winston-Salem Journal that two people died in the crash of small plane in a neighborhood on Saturday morning. The Winston-Salem Fire Department and the Federal Aviation Administration said that the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Motorcyclist charged with DWI after crashing into multiple cars dies in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man who was charged with DWI following a motorcycle crash involving multiple vehicles has died, according to police. Greensboro police said James Euliss Barley, 60, of Reidsville, was driving a motorcycle when he crashed into multiple vehicles. They said it occurred in October on the ramp from South Elm-Eugene Street to Interstate 40 East.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Fire in Surry County on Thanksgiving

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Some firefighters spent Thanksgiving putting out a fire. A fire broke out in forestry in Dobson, North Carolina, on Thursday. This was on Ponderosa Pine Lane, near Highway 601. Local fire departments were unable to share details on damage or injuries, but our reporter on...
DOBSON, NC
WXII 12

Woman charged with deadly hit-and-run in Wilkesboro

WILKESBORO, N.C. — A woman is charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Wilkesboro. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a man was killed after he was hit Thursday while walking in the area of NC Highway 18 near Ruritan Park Road in Wilkes County. Click the...
WILKESBORO, NC
WXII 12

2 arrested after a tractor-trailer found with 230 lbs. of marijuana

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were arrested after deputies discovered a tractor-trailer hauling marijuana. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said their Highway Criminal Interdiction team stopped the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Archdale. They said the tractor-trailer was registered out of California. A K-9 alerted deputies to drugs. Deputies discovered 230 pounds of marijuana.
ARCHDALE, NC
WBTV

Man charged after allegedly firing gun in dispute with neighbors

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Shots fired in a dispute between neighbors resulted in charges for a man in Rowan County, according to deputies. The incident was reported on Saturday afternoon just after 4:00 p.m. on Carrie Drive. Deputies say they were called to a report of a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Rocky Dean Eagle, 42, standing in his driveway. Eagle is alleged to have told deputies that he was just “trying to start his weedeater.”
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 injured in North Liberty Street shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two men were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday. Police said Daquan Jebrell Rhyne, 28, and Maurice Chevon Moore, 36, were on North Liberty Street and Fairchild Road shortly before 4 a.m. when they were shot at multiple times. Moore is being treated at a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Queen City News

Dog abandoned in North Carolina finds new forever home

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A family and their old friend were reunited after finding out an animal they once knew was abandoned in a park with no one to care for him. After spending a day in the Guilford County Animal Resource Center, Houdini is now in his forever home. After knowing the previous owner, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
860wacb.com

Fatal Hit And Run Confirmed In Wilkes County

NORTH WILKSBORO – On Thursday, November 17, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal hit-and-run collision in Wilkes County on NC 18 near Ruritan Park Road. A 2018 Honda Civic was traveling south on NC 18 and collided with a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the roadway. The vehicle fled the scene after the collision.
WILKES COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy