NC plane crash kills grandparents flying to see family for Thanksgiving
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Authorities say a small plane crashed in Winston-Salem on Saturday, killing two people. Winston-Salem Police Department spokeswoman Kira Boyd told the Winston-Salem Journal that two people died in the crash of small plane in a neighborhood on Saturday morning. The Winston-Salem Fire Department and the Federal Aviation Administration said that the […]
Winston-Salem police, firefighters respond to head-on crash at High Point Road, Ridgewood Road
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem officials responded to a head-on crash that involved multiple vehicles on Wednesday. FOX8 is told officers and firefighters responded to the crash at High Point Road and Ridgewood Road. Three to four vehicles were involved. There is no word on injuries at this time. This is a developing story.
Serious injuries reported after multi-vehicle Davidson County crash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Serious injuries were reported after a multi-vehicle crash in Davidson County on Wednesday. FOX8 is told a vehicle failed to yield and turned into a second vehicle. The driver of the first vehicle was airlifted to the hospital, and the passenger was taken to the hospital by EMS. Both have […]
Man hit, killed in Yadkinville on US Hwy 601 near elementary school identified, police say
YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was hit by a vehicle in Yadkinville on US Hwy 601 near Yadkinville Elementary School on Monday has died, according to a Yadkinville Police Department news release. Around 730 p.m., Yadkinville officers responded to a reported crash on US Hwy 601 near Yadkinville Elementary School. A vehicle hit […]
North Carolina woman dies in head-on crash on I-40; other driver was impaired, troopers say
Keir Vanessa Witherspoon, 24, of Durham died at the scene, troopers said.
Man on bicycle hit by car in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man on a bicycle was hit by a car in Winston-Salem on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The 50-year-old man who was hit has non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the call reporting the incident in the Peters Creek Parkway and Hutton Street area came in at 4:46 p.m. […]
WXII 12
Motorcyclist charged with DWI after crashing into multiple cars dies in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man who was charged with DWI following a motorcycle crash involving multiple vehicles has died, according to police. Greensboro police said James Euliss Barley, 60, of Reidsville, was driving a motorcycle when he crashed into multiple vehicles. They said it occurred in October on the ramp from South Elm-Eugene Street to Interstate 40 East.
WBTV
Rowan investigators locate stolen camper, still searching for pickup truck and driver
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office are investigating the larceny of a camper that has since been recovered. They say a Jayco popup camper was stolen from the Public Storage location at 125 Grace Church Road in Salisbury. The larceny occurred on November 8...
1 killed, 3 seriously injured in NC head-on crash
A truck was going south, crossed the median and collided head-on with a truck going north.
WXII 12
Greensboro crash kills Reidsville woman after crossing into opposite lane
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman is dead after crashing into a car in Greensboro. According to police, the crash happened Thursday on the 5100 block of West Market Street, near Muirs Chapel Road, around 4:30 p.m. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News.
WXII 12
Fire in Surry County on Thanksgiving
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Some firefighters spent Thanksgiving putting out a fire. A fire broke out in forestry in Dobson, North Carolina, on Thursday. This was on Ponderosa Pine Lane, near Highway 601. Local fire departments were unable to share details on damage or injuries, but our reporter on...
wbtw.com
North Carolina deputies find more than 200 pounds of marijuana, arrest 2 California men
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two California men are facing charges after Randolph County deputies found about 230 pounds of marijuana inside a tractor-trailer. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found the drugs on Monday when they pulled over the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Archdale. A K-9 alerted officers to the drugs.
WXII 12
Woman charged with deadly hit-and-run in Wilkesboro
WILKESBORO, N.C. — A woman is charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Wilkesboro. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a man was killed after he was hit Thursday while walking in the area of NC Highway 18 near Ruritan Park Road in Wilkes County. Click the...
WXII 12
2 arrested after a tractor-trailer found with 230 lbs. of marijuana
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were arrested after deputies discovered a tractor-trailer hauling marijuana. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said their Highway Criminal Interdiction team stopped the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Archdale. They said the tractor-trailer was registered out of California. A K-9 alerted deputies to drugs. Deputies discovered 230 pounds of marijuana.
WBTV
Man charged after allegedly firing gun in dispute with neighbors
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Shots fired in a dispute between neighbors resulted in charges for a man in Rowan County, according to deputies. The incident was reported on Saturday afternoon just after 4:00 p.m. on Carrie Drive. Deputies say they were called to a report of a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Rocky Dean Eagle, 42, standing in his driveway. Eagle is alleged to have told deputies that he was just “trying to start his weedeater.”
Collision blocks primary route to hospital in Salisbury, officials say
SALISBURY, N.C. — A primary route to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center has been blocked due to a collision, according to city officials. Officials said the accident caused a traffic signal to fall into the roadway at the intersection of Mocksville Avenue and Grove Street. Traffic operations crews are...
2 injured in North Liberty Street shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two men were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday. Police said Daquan Jebrell Rhyne, 28, and Maurice Chevon Moore, 36, were on North Liberty Street and Fairchild Road shortly before 4 a.m. when they were shot at multiple times. Moore is being treated at a...
WXII 12
Wrong way driver on I-40 causes deadly crash, second-degree murder charge likely
GRAHAM, N.C. — A man believed to be under the influence caused a fatal crash after driving the wrong way on the interstate, troopers said. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash on Interstate 40 northbound, near Trollingwood Road in Alamance County.
Dog abandoned in North Carolina finds new forever home
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A family and their old friend were reunited after finding out an animal they once knew was abandoned in a park with no one to care for him. After spending a day in the Guilford County Animal Resource Center, Houdini is now in his forever home. After knowing the previous owner, […]
860wacb.com
Fatal Hit And Run Confirmed In Wilkes County
NORTH WILKSBORO – On Thursday, November 17, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal hit-and-run collision in Wilkes County on NC 18 near Ruritan Park Road. A 2018 Honda Civic was traveling south on NC 18 and collided with a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the roadway. The vehicle fled the scene after the collision.
