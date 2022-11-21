ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Victim in Foreman Drive crash identified

 4 days ago
The deceased victim of last night’s crash has been identified as Taylan Broussard, 22 of Lafayette.

The other individual that was transported to the hospital still remains in critical condition at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

According to Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Police responded to a major vehicle crash involving two motorcyclists, a bicyclist, and an automobile. The multiple vehicle crash occurred around 6 pm on November 20, 2022, in the 500 block of Foreman Drive.

Officials say one person has died as a result of their injuries. Two others have been transported to local hospitals to be treated for their injuries. One person transported is in stable condition while the other is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

