18 Last-Minute Thanksgiving Dinner Deals

You can’t wait for Thanksgiving, but you’re even more excited at the prospect of not cooking. Maybe you’re tired of spending the holiday in the kitchen or perhaps you just don’t have time to prepare a big meal this year.

Whatever the reason, there’s no shortage of places to purchase all or part of your Thanksgiving dinner this year. Use this guide to figure out where to order from, so you can sit back, relax and actually enjoy the holiday.

Do note, most of these Thanksgiving dinners need to be ordered at least a couple days in advance, so now is the time to start planning.

Bob Evans: $85.99

The Holiday Hot Family Meal features a slow-roasted turkey, hickory-smoked ham, house-made bread and celery dressing, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and ham, buttered corn, 12 freshly-baked dinner rolls and a whole pumpkin pie. This feast is made to serve six people.

Boston Market: $129.99

This ready-to-heat meal features one boneless turkey breast, spinach artichoke dip and crackers, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable stuffing, cranberry walnut relish, six dinner rolls and your choice of an apple pie or a pumpkin pie. It serves four to six people.

Bravo Italian Kitchen: $105

All you have to do is heat this dinner that includes roasted sliced white turkey meat, homestyle gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, spicy Italian sausage stuffing, seasonal vegetables, cranberry sauce, fresh baked focaccia bread and pumpkin pie. The price above reflects the dinner for three, but you can opt for the six-person meal for $192.

Brio Italian Grille: $105

Brio Italian Grille is under the same restaurant group as Bravo Italian Kitchn, so the feast is similar: For three, enjoy sliced white meat turkey, herbed pan gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, spicy Italian sausage stuffing, seasonal vegetables, cranberry sauce, fresh baked focaccia bread and pumpkin pie. Pick it up hot or cold and if you have a larger group, you can also opt for a meal that feeds six for $192.

Buca di Beppo: $99

For a filling meal, all you have to do is pick up this Traditional Thanksgiving Feast ‘To Go’ for three. You’ll get turkey, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, spicy Italian sausage stuffing and pumpkin pie. Gravy and cranberry sauce are also available for an extra $6.99 each. If you have a larger crowd, you can opt for the meal for six guests, priced at $186.

Costco: $269.99

Just heat and serve this feast for eight to 10 guests. You’ll get an antibiotic-free turkey breast roast pre-seasoned in a cooking bag; mashed potatoes; traditional stuffing; Brussel sprouts casserole; green beans almondine; cranberry, apple and orange relish; turkey gravy; pumpkin pie and apple pie.

Cracker Barrel: $104.99

Feed four to six people with the Thanksgiving Heat N’ Serve Family Dinner. You’ll get one turkey breast, dressing, gravy, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole, one side and rolls.

Honey Baked Ham: $120.99

The Oven-Roasted Whole Turkey Feast features an oven-roasted whole turkey, country cornbread stuffing, sweet potato souffle, roasted turkey gravy and a nine-inch southern pecan pie — serves eight to 10 guests.

Iron Hill Brewery: $75

Made to serve four, you’ll get an oven-roasted turkey, sausage and sage stuffing, buttery mashed potatoes, country-style green beans with bacon and onions, cranberry-orange sauce and gravy. You can also add an apple pie or a pumpkin pie for $12, a signature growler for $12 or a seasonal growler for $14.

Mastro’s Restaurants: $350

If turkey isn’t your thing, Mastro’s is offering an at-home Thanksgiving dinner for four guests. You’ll get a large Caesar salad, three bone prime rib served with au jus and creamy horseradish, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans with sliced almonds, creamed corn, creamed spinach and Mastro’s Banana’s Foster butter cake.

Metro Diner: $61.99

Sold cold, enjoy your choice of baked ham or roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed green beans or roasted street corn, savory cornbread stuffing or macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce and Hawaiian dinner rolls. The price above is for a four-person meal, but you can also order dinner for one for $16.49 or for eight for $119.49.

Omaha Steaks: $129.99

Choose from 12 different selections to create a custom feast for four. In total, you’ll pick six items — including Turkey Roulade en Croute or Duroc Boneless Country Ham — sure to please your family. Plus, you’ll enjoy free shipping with your order.

Publix: $39.99

Heating required, the Boar’s Head Ovengold Turkey Dinner is designed to serve two to four people. You’ll get a Boar’s Head turkey breast, holiday dressing, mashed potatoes, Marshmallow Delight and Publix cranberry orange relish.

Sizzler: $99.99

Enjoy roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green beans with slivered almonds and stuffing with gravy. This heat-and-eat meal serves four to six people.

The Capital Grille: $135

If you have the turkey covered, but still need sides The Capital Grille has you covered. Made for four guests, you’ll get brioche stuffing, housemade gravy, Sam’s mashed potatoes, mashed sweet potatoes, French green beans, cranberry-pear chutney and seeded rolls.

Wegmans: $185

Made for six guests, enjoy hand-carved turkey, herb stuffing, whipped potatoes, seasoned green beans, homestyle gravy, cranberry orange relish and roasted butternut squash with spinach and craisins. If you’re hosting a large group, you can also get a 12-person dinner for $325.

Whole Foods: $109.99

Pick up a Classic Roast Whole Turkey Meal for four, featuring several traditional Thanksgiving items. This includes a classic roast turkey with turkey gravy, green beans with roasted shallots, creamy mashed potatoes, traditional herb stuffing and cranberry orange sauce.

Williams-Sonoma: $179.95

The Complete Stuffed Turkey Breast Dinner serves four and includes a Willie Bird stuffed turkey breast, classic mashed potatoes, green bean almondine and pumpkin pie. Do note, this dinner ships frozen and has an additional $15 delivery surcharge.

Prices are accurate as of Nov. 18 and are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 18 Last-Minute Thanksgiving Dinner Deals