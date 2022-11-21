Recipes from Ronee: Turkey and Dumplings

Thanksgiving is almost here, and, hopefully, you will be with your loved ones and friends eating up a storm. No matter how much we eat, there always seems to be leftovers. What to do with the leftover turkey? I know. Try the simple, but delicious, recipe below. I’m sure you already have most of the ingredients. Happy Thanksgiving to all of you.

TURKEY AND DUMPLINGS

Preheat Oven: 400° Bake: 1/2 Hour Makes: 6 Servings

INGREDIENTS:

2 Cups Leftover Turkey

2 Carrots, Cooked & Cubed

1 Cup Peas

2 Cups Potatoes, Cooked & Cubed

3 Cups Veloute Sauce (recipe below)

Biscuits (use Bisquick mix)

DIRECTIONS:

Add turkey and veggies to sauce. Mix well and place in a casserole dish. Drop biscuits on top and bake at 400° for about ½ hour.

Veloute Sauce

Melt 4 tbsp. butter and stir in 4 tbsp. of flour until it bubbles. Slowly add 3 cups of chicken or turkey broth.

