Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Confused about health insurance? For Open Enrollment Period, you need someone like Quentella Perry in your life

When it comes to health insurance, certainty can seem in short supply. Meet Quentella Perry, whose job with the nonprofit Covering Wisconsin involves helping people plow through the complexities. Just as accountants have their busy season during tax time, people like Perry have got their hands full helping people navigate the choices offered during the Open Enrollment Period from Nov. 1 to Jan. 15.
‘It’s a bittersweet feeling’: Near West Side Partners’ Keith Stanley prepares to write new chapter when he leaves Milwaukee

Keith Stanley has spent eight years building a foundation for Near West Side Partners by creating partnerships that close observers say have helped develop the area. Under his leadership, the area has seen projects such as the PARC initiative, which has been credited with helping reduce crime on the Near West Side. PARC stands for Promoting Assets and Reducing Crime.
New clinics provide urgent dental services to bridge gaps for underserved residents in Milwaukee

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly named an Ascension Seton Dental Services dentist. The correct name is Charles Kosowski. Ascension Seton Dental Services, part of the nonprofit Ascension health care system, has opened a new urgent care location on the South Side and will be opening another one on the North Side to provide services for children and adults who are uninsured and underinsured.
On the chopping block: How quality-of-life issues dominate mayor’s 2023 budget proposal

The mayor’s 2023 budget proposal comes with yet another warning: Milwaukee’s fiscal crisis is approaching critical mass. Library services along with almost every function of city government, including fire and police services, face trims in the $1.7 billion budget proposal. “These are quality-of-life issues,” said Devin Anderson, the...
The Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service is an online source for objective, professional reporting about revitalization efforts in central city communities.

