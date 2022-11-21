Black Friday 2022: The Best Deals at Target, Costco, Walmart and More

Black Friday is nearly here! One of the biggest holiday shopping events of the year means sales on gifts for everyone on your list. Shoppers getting ready to head to the stores, or shop online, need to know about all of the best sales.

We’ve rounded up the best deals at stores including Target, Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club, Best Buy and Kohl’s. Check them out below, and happy shopping!

Target

Target has been pulling out all of the stops this year in anticipation of Black Friday. Weeklong Black Friday Deals have been featured each week through Thanksgiving weekend and Deal of the Day is back by popular demand through December 24 on Target.com and the Target app. Here are some of Target’s hottest Black Friday deals:

Beats Solo³ Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones ( $99.99 )

Samsung 55″ Smart 4K UHD TV ( $449.99 )

Farberware 15pc Stainless Steel Knife Block Set ( $24.99 )

Ninja Foodi Programmable 10-in-1 5qt Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer ( $99.99 )

Ring 1080p Wireless Video Doorbell ( $59.99 )

Google Nest Mini ( $19.99 )

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote ( $19.99 )

Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single-Serve Coffee Maker ( $89.99 )

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch ( $99.95 )

Target holiday shopping pro tip! Remember Target is offering the Holiday Price Match Guarantee for shoppers who can receive additional savings if the Target price lowers later in the season.

Walmart

All throughout November, Walmart has been running its first Black Friday Deals for Days event with amazing bargains available on everything from tech to toys. What kinds of deals can shoppers anticipate on Black Friday at Walmart? See here:

onn. 40″ Class FHD (1080P) LED Roku Smart TV ( $98 )

VONMAY Adult Female Fuzzy Slippers ( $16.99 )

eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum ( $119 )

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS ( $379 )

Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar ( $10 )

Mainstays 48,000 BTU Propane Gas Outdoor Freestanding Patio Heater ( $97 )

Ninja® Foodi® 4-in-1 8-qt. 2-Basket Air Fryer ( $99 )

ClimateRight by Cuddl Duds Foot Pocket Plush Throw ( $10 )

LG 55″ Class UP7050 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV ( $298 )

HP 15.6″ Screen FHD Laptop ( $349 )

SuperFit 2.25HP 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill ( $279 )

Don’t forget to come back to Walmart on Cyber Monday! On November 28, Walmart will close out a month of incredible savings with its Cyber Monday event.

Costco

Those shopping Black Friday at Costco may participate in the Early Black Friday Savings event from November 14 through 28. Here are some of the deals Costco members can pick up in-warehouse and online:

Apple iPad Mini 6th Generation ( $399.99 )

Sharper Image Power Percussion Deep Tissue Massager ( $64.99 )

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro ( $189.99 )

David’s Cookies Butter Pecan Meltaways 32-ounce, two-pack ( $34.99 )

Ella Moss Ladies’ Cozy Cardigan ( $15.99 )

adidas Men’s Crew Sweatshirt ( $17.99 )

Godiva Premium Chocolate Variety Assorted Chocolates, four-pack ( $58.99 )

DPS Gaming 3D Insight Office Chair with Adjustable Headrest ( $149.99 )

Preview Costco’s Black Friday Weekend Savings event now from November 24 through 28 with a wide range of online-only and in-warehouse deals.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club members will enjoy shopping the Black Friday Thanks-Savings event. Add some of these deals to your cart and review the full list of sales available at Sam’s Club.

SAMSUNG 55″ Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV with Quantum HDR ( $997.99 )

Delta Children Bentley Convertible Crib ‘N’ Changer, “S” Series 9 ( $409 )

iDesign 10-Piece Fridge + Freeze Storage Bin Starter Set ( $59.98 )

Member’s Mark 11-Piece Modern Ceramic Cookware Set ( $159.98 )

Member’s Mark 7.5′ Pre-Lit Color Changing LED Virginia Pine ( $249.98 )

Kristen Fabric Reversible Sectional and Storage Ottoman ( $999 )

Nectar Mattress with Gel Memory Foam and Cooling Cover ( $399 )

Samsonite New Castle Hardside Spinner Luggage 2-Piece Set ( $169.98 )

PowerXL 12-Quart Air Fryer Oven ( $149.98 )

Best Buy

Get ready to stock up on electronics this holiday season! Score deals for everyone on your list with these Best Buy Black Friday sales.

Microsoft – Surface Pro 7+ – 12.3″ Touch Screen – Intel Core i3 – 8GB Memory – 128GB SSD with Black Type Cover ( $599.99 )

Samsung – 75″ Class TU690T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV ( $579.99 )

Apple – AirPods with Charging Case (2nd generation) – White ( $99.99 )

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum ( $499.99 )

Microsoft – Xbox Series S 512 GB All-Digital (Disc-Free Gaming) – Holiday Console – White ( $249.99 )

Shop even more deals in categories including TVs, laptops and computers, cell phones, major appliances, video games and much more on the Best Buy Black Friday landing page .

Kohl’s

This Black Friday, Kohl’s is offering thousands of deals on gifts ranging from electronics, toys, clothing and more. Find the full 2022 Kohl’s Black Friday list here and shop some of these hot deals.

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Smart XL Indoor Grill – 4-Quart Air Fryer, Roast, Bake, Broil, & Dehydrate ( $199.99 )

Women’s adidas Essential 3-Stripe Fleece Sweatshirt ( $37.50 )

Men’s adidas Essential Pullover Hoodie ( $54.99 )

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum ( $189.99 )

New Balance® 520 V7 Men’s Running Shoes ( $39.99 )

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Hard-Anodized 10-pc Cookware Set ( $299.99 )

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Black Friday 2022: The Best Deals at Target, Costco, Walmart and More