8 Southern Cities Poised for a Housing Crisis

The South is so iconic, full of rich history, gorgeous scenery, and diverse groups of people, that it seems like its housing markets would be on a constant upswing. Yet even here, the housing market is not immune to the drastic changes that have been going on over the past few years.

From high sales fervor between 2020 to the early part of 2022, to a current cooling trend brought about by rising mortgage rights and high home prices, some Southern cities are seeing alarming downward trends that could signal a housing crisis.

In order to find the Southern cities that could be poised for a housing crisis , GOBankingRates looked at the largest 200 cities in terms of total housing units and some crucial factors such as percentage of mortgages that are delinquent and vacancy rates. Data was drawn from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Consumer Protection Bureau.

Greensboro, North Carolina

Homes for sale that have been foreclosed : 49.12%

: 49.12% % of mortgages delinquent 30-89 days : 1.3%

In Greensboro, 306 out of 623 homes for sale have been foreclosed. Vacancy rates are creeping up as well: The rental vacancy rate is 7.4% and the homeowner vacancy rate is 1.4%. Additionally 0.6% of mortgages are 90-plus days delinquent.

Augusta, Georgia

Rental vacancy rate : 10.7%

: 10.7% Homeowner vacancy rate : 3.1%

In addition to empty homes here in Augusta, 23.81% of homes for sale have been foreclosed, or 80 out of 336 homes. And the percentage of mortgages that are 30 to 89 days delinquent is 1.1%.

Macon, Georgia

% of mortgages delinquent 30-89 days : 1.1%

: 1.1% % of mortgages delinquent 90 days : 0.8%

Mortgage delinquency is often the first sign of a downward trend in a housing market. Coupled with the rental vacancy rate of 7.9% and the homeowner vacancy rate of 2.7%, things don't bode well in Macon's housing market.

Fayetteville, North Carolina

Homeowner vacancy rate : 3.7%

: 3.7% % of mortgages delinquent 90 days : 0.8%

Fayetteville is another place where delinquency on mortgages is on the rise. About 0.9% of mortgages are now 30 to 89 days delinquent. The rental vacancy rate is also high, at 7.1%.

Montgomery, Alabama

% of mortgages delinquent 90 days : 0.8%

: 0.8% Homes for sale that have been foreclosed: 33.68%

The percentage of mortgages that are delinquent 30 to 89 days are also rising, at 1.2%. The rental vacancy rate is high here as well, at 9.2%, and the homeowner vacancy rate is rising, at 1.9%.

Lafayette, Louisiana

% of mortgages delinquent 90 days : 0.8%

: 0.8% % of mortgages delinquent 30-89 days: 1.4%

In Lafayette, where mortgage delinquency is high, the vacancy rates are also an indicator of problems. Rental vacancy rate is 9.5% and the homeowner vacancy rate is 2.4%

Shreveport, Louisiana

% of mortgages delinquent 90 days : 1.0%

: 1.0% % of mortgages delinquent 30-89 days: 1.4%

Shreveport is meeting a similar fate as Lafayette, with increasing mortgage delinquency and higher vacancy rates. But here, the percentage of homes for sale that are foreclosed is lower than in other cities, only 7.48%.

Laredo, Texas

% of mortgages delinquent 30-89 days: 2.1%

2.1% % of mortgages delinquent 90 days : 1.1%

Laredo took the No.1 spot of Southern cities that may soon be facing hardship in the housing market. About 49% of homes for sale have been foreclosed, and the rates of delinquency may forebode more. The rental vacancy rate is 8.6%, and the homeowner vacancy rate is 1.1%.

Methodology: In order to find the Southern cities that could be poised for a housing crisis, GOBankingRates looked at the largest 200 cities in terms of total housing units across the following factors: (1) percent of mortgages 30-89 days delinquent by MSA as sourced from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; (2) percent of mortgages 90-plus days delinquent by MSA as sourced from the Consumer Protection Bureau; (3) homeowner vacancy rate as sourced from the 2020 American Community Survey; and (4) rental vacancy rate as sourced from the 2020 American Community Survey. These four factors were then scored and combined with the highest score indicating the city most likely to be poised for a housing crisis. Factors (1) and (2) were weighted 2x and factor (4) was weighted 0.5x. The 100 cities most poised for a housing crisis were moved onto the next round of scoring. These 100 cities were then re-ranked and scored on the four factors above as well as (5) foreclosure rate as sourced from RealtyTrac. These five factors were scored and combined with the highest score indicating the city most likely to be poised for a housing crisis. For this second round of scoring, factors (1) and (2) were weighted 2x, factor (4) was weighted 0.5x, and factor (5) was weighted 1.5x. GOBankingRates then isolated those cities in the South census region with the highest scores for final rankings. All data was collected on and up to date as of May 23, 2022, and rankings were finalized on Nov. 8, 2022.

