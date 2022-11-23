Costco’s Black Friday Tech and Electronics Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, and it is always a great time to find deals on tech and electronics . Wholesale retailer Costco is among the stores participating in Black Friday this year with several hard-to-miss deals on these big-ticket items.

Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now

Find Out: If Your Credit Score is Below 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

Costco has two separate Black Friday sales: its Early Black Friday Savings sale and its Black Friday Weekend Savings sale. The former runs from November 14 to November 28, while the latter runs from November 25 to November 28. So, there is some overlap in the two sales, but the best deals are reserved for Black Friday weekend. Let’s take a look!

Early Black Friday Savings (Now Through Nov. 28)

If you can’t wait until Black Friday to buy the new device you’ve been wanting, these deals are available now. Here are some of Costco’s best Early Black Friday Savings deals.

$100 off Apple Macbook Air 13″

Costco is offering $100 off Macbook Air 13″ models. The Macbook comes with Apple’s latest M2 8-core processor and a 512 GB SSD. The Black Friday sale brings the price from $1449.99 to $1349.99. This is an online-only offer and is limited to 2 per customer.

$80 off Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch

The Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch is $80 off during Costco’s pre-Black Friday sale. Costco doesn’t mention a specific price on its flyer, but the watch normally retails for about $230 [ 1 ]. This, the sale should put its price at about $150. This sale is both in-warehouse and online and the watch is available in black and/or rose gold. Limit 3.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think People Should Invest In Crypto?

$70 off Netgear Nighthawk AX5400

If you’re in need of a new router, Costco has a great deal on the Netgear Nighthawk AX5400 . It normally sells for $199.99, but the $70 off deal lowers the price to a more affordable $129.99. It includes one year of Armor internet security, and the router is good for coverage on up to 2,500 square feet. Available both in-warehouse and online; limit 3.

Samsung TU700D Series

Costco has an early sale on Samsung TU700D Series 4K UHD TVs . The special price starts at $329.99 and goes up to $629.99; this line includes TVs from 50″ to 75″. Includes a 3-year manufacturer warranty. Available both in-warehouse and online; limit 3.

Black Friday Weekend Savings (Nov. 25-28)

If you don’t mind braving the crowds — and possibly the cold — Costco saves some of its best deals for Black Friday weekend. Here are some sales to keep on your radar.

$200 off Arlo Pro 4 XL Spotlight 3-Camera

If you’ve been meaning to install a security system around your home, Black Friday is the perfect time to score a great deal. The Arlo Pro 4 XL is $200 for Black Friday weekend, bringing the price from $499.99 to $299.99. This is a three-camera wire-free system with a 2K resolution. Available both in-warehouse and online with an online-only early start on November 19. Limit 3.

$250 off Lenovo Flex 14″ 2-in-1

Costco is offering a steep discount on the Lenovo Flex 14″ touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop on Black Friday weekend. The $250 discount brings the price from $849.99 down to $599.99. It comes with the latest AMD 5000 series Ryzen 7 processor, 16 GB memory and a 512 GB SSD. This deal is available online only with an early start on November 24. Limit 5.

$400 Off MSI Codex R Gaming Desktop

Still stuck at home? Then the perfect deal for you might be $400 off on an MSI Codex R gaming desktop. It normally costs $1499.99, but this discount brings the price to $1099.99. The desktop has a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 32 GB member, a 2 TB SSD and an Nvidia RTX3060 graphics card. This deal is available in-warehouse and online with an early start (online only on November 24). Limit 5.

$500 off LG Gram 17″ Laptop

One of Costco’s best Black Friday weekend sales is $500 off on the LG Gram 17″ WQXGA laptop. The regular price is $1499.99, but the discount brings the price to $999.99. The laptop has an Evo 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor, 16GB Memory and a 512GB SSD. The deal is in-warehouse and online with an early start (online-only) on November 24. Limit 5.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Costco’s Black Friday Tech and Electronics Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up