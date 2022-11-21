Read full article on original website
5 things to know and do the weekend of Nov. 18
It’s Friday in Milwaukee and here are some things we think you should know about. If you would like your event to be considered for this column, please submit your news by clicking here at least two weeks in advance. 1. ThriveOn Art Visioning Session: Friday, Nov. 18. The...
‘It’s a bittersweet feeling’: Near West Side Partners’ Keith Stanley prepares to write new chapter when he leaves Milwaukee
Keith Stanley has spent eight years building a foundation for Near West Side Partners by creating partnerships that close observers say have helped develop the area. Under his leadership, the area has seen projects such as the PARC initiative, which has been credited with helping reduce crime on the Near West Side. PARC stands for Promoting Assets and Reducing Crime.
Confused about health insurance? For Open Enrollment Period, you need someone like Quentella Perry in your life
When it comes to health insurance, certainty can seem in short supply. Meet Quentella Perry, whose job with the nonprofit Covering Wisconsin involves helping people plow through the complexities. Just as accountants have their busy season during tax time, people like Perry have got their hands full helping people navigate the choices offered during the Open Enrollment Period from Nov. 1 to Jan. 15.
Where you can find free meals in Milwaukee this week and how you can help
We’ve compiled a list of community meals and turkey giveaways through Thursday as well as information on getting updated food pantry hours and how you can donate your money or time to help keep people fed this holiday season. We want to keep this list updated. If we have...
NNS Spotlight: La Familia de Arte makes artists out of everyday South Siders
La Familia de Arte recently celebrated the installation of public art memorializing lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic as well as memorials to First Nations and immigrant groups who have made Milwaukee home. The Oct. 13 installations are part of an effort to create public art in the community and...
New clinics provide urgent dental services to bridge gaps for underserved residents in Milwaukee
Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly named an Ascension Seton Dental Services dentist. The correct name is Charles Kosowski. Ascension Seton Dental Services, part of the nonprofit Ascension health care system, has opened a new urgent care location on the South Side and will be opening another one on the North Side to provide services for children and adults who are uninsured and underinsured.
OPINION: I killed a man. But is my sentence based more on revenge when it should be about redemption and rehabilitation?
Editor’s note: Have something on your mind? “Community Voices” is the place to let Milwaukee hear what you have to say. To be considered, we need your name, email address and phone number for verification. Please email your submissions to info@milwaukeenns.org. I recently had a conversation with...
On the chopping block: How quality-of-life issues dominate mayor’s 2023 budget proposal
The mayor’s 2023 budget proposal comes with yet another warning: Milwaukee’s fiscal crisis is approaching critical mass. Library services along with almost every function of city government, including fire and police services, face trims in the $1.7 billion budget proposal. “These are quality-of-life issues,” said Devin Anderson, the...
‘Living in the shadows of the system’: Rise in deaths of homeless people highlight gaps in services
There has been a significant increase in deaths over the past several years among people who don’t have a regular place to live but fail to meet the standard definition of homelessness. According to records requested from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, the number of deaths of homeless...
Are you voting Tuesday? It’s not a simple question for some residents.
Residents who were asked this question gave a variety of answers for what they would do in this election that features races from U.S. senator and governor on down to Milwaukee County sheriff. The Nov. 8 election also will offer hints on the state’s direction on a variety of topics...
Local grow-your-own movement blossoms in America’s Dairyland
Sarah Bressler fell in love with growing food during an internship in urban farming her senior year of college. Now, she is the farm manager at the Hunger Task Force based out of Milwaukee, where she manages a 208-acre farm that provides half a million pounds of produce to its food bank each year.
What is on the minds of voters? Pollsters and professors weigh in on the upcoming elections
Inflation is the top concern for Wisconsin voters as the midterm elections near, according to the latest poll conducted by Marquette University Law School. But public schools and gun violence are not far behind. For people in the city, there is an overall “sense that the economy is not where...
The Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service is an online source for objective, professional reporting about revitalization efforts in central city communities.http://milwaukeenns.org/
