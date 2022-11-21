ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Regions Financial

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Within the last quarter, Regions Financial RF has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish

Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0

Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0

1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Regions Financial has an average price target of $24.75 with a high of $27.00 and a low of $23.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Regions Financial over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ksYD6_0jIRmSdl00

This current average represents a 1.0% decrease from the previous average price target of $25.00.

Stay up to date on Regions Financial analyst ratings.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive

Within the last quarter, O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $830.29 versus the current price of O'Reilly Automotive at $850.47, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Benzinga

10 Analysts Have This to Say About CVS Health

Within the last quarter, CVS Health CVS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CVS Health. The company has an average price target of $118.5 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $106.00.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Lufax Holding

Lufax Holding LU has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lufax Holding has an average price target of $2.13 with a high of $3.52 and a low of $1.40.
Benzinga

World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage

The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Fidelity National Info

Fidelity National Info FIS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 19 analysts have an average price target of $94.63 versus the current price of Fidelity National Info at $65.96, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Benzinga

Huazhu Group's Earnings Outlook

Huazhu Group HTHT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Huazhu Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.25. Huazhu Group bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga

Kimball Electronics Board Member Trades Company's Stock

Deursen Holly Van, Board Member at Kimball Electronics KE, reported a large insider buy on November 22, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Van purchased 5,365 shares of Kimball Electronics. The total transaction amounted to $125,004.
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences AVXL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Anavex Life Sciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Anavex Life Sciences bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For JOYY

JOYY YY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that JOYY will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39. JOYY bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ARWR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga

Velocity Financial Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data, Velocity Financial VEL posted Q3 earnings of $10.29 million, an increase from Q2 of 4.47%. Sales dropped to $26.78 million, a 7.88% decrease between quarters. Velocity Financial earned $10.77 million, and sales totaled $29.07 million in Q2. Why Is ROCE Significant?. Earnings data without context...
Benzinga

Is Tesla Signaling A Comeback For Growth Stocks?

The S&P 500 index has made a sustained move higher from its October low off the rotation to value or low price-to-earnings ratio stocks. Issues in the growth sector have been left behind for the most part, and the kingpin of these issues is Tesla Inc TSLA. To better illustrate...
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Perfect PERF shares moved upwards by 35.7% to $7.15 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 999.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $845.6 million. Iris...
Benzinga

Looking Into Maxar Technologies's Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Maxar Technologies MAXR earned $85.00 million, a 72.22% increase from the preceding quarter. Maxar Technologies's sales decreased to $436.00 million, a 0.46% change since Q2. In Q2, Maxar Technologies earned $306.00 million, and total sales reached $438.00 million. Why Is ROIC Significant?. Earnings data...
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
Benzinga

Credit Suisse, Lufax And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks traded mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 50 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Lufax Holding Ltd LU shares fell 22.9% to $1.35 after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. JP Morgan and Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to bearish ratings.
Benzinga

A Preview Of AZEK Co's Earnings

AZEK Co AZEK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that AZEK Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17. AZEK Co bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy