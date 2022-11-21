ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Analyst Ratings for On Holding

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wNEjf_0jIRm7Qz00

Analysts have provided the following ratings for On Holding ONON within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish

Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0

Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0

1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $24.0 versus the current price of On Holding at $16.92, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated On Holding over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KUINR_0jIRm7Qz00

This current average has decreased by 32.39% from the previous average price target of $35.50.

Stay up to date on On Holding analyst ratings.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive

Within the last quarter, O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $830.29 versus the current price of O'Reilly Automotive at $850.47, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Fidelity National Info

Fidelity National Info FIS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 19 analysts have an average price target of $94.63 versus the current price of Fidelity National Info at $65.96, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lufax Holding

Within the last quarter, Lufax Holding LU has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lufax Holding has an average price target of $2.13 with a high of $3.52 and a low of $1.40.
Benzinga

World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage

The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Benzinga

Grid Dynamics Holdings Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital

According to data from Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Grid Dynamics Holdings's GDYN reported sales totaled $81.16 million. Despite a 49.5% increase in earnings, the company posted a loss of $6.66 million. Grid Dynamics Holdings collected $77.33 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $13.19 million loss. Why...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences AVXL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Anavex Life Sciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Anavex Life Sciences bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Is Tesla Signaling A Comeback For Growth Stocks?

The S&P 500 index has made a sustained move higher from its October low off the rotation to value or low price-to-earnings ratio stocks. Issues in the growth sector have been left behind for the most part, and the kingpin of these issues is Tesla Inc TSLA. To better illustrate...
Benzinga

Orion Engineered Carbons's Return on Invested Capital Insights

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Orion Engineered Carbons OEC earned $31.80 million, a 7.07% increase from the preceding quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons also posted a total of $543.10 million in sales, a 0.35% increase since Q2. In Q2, Orion Engineered Carbons earned $29.70 million, and total sales reached $541.20 million.
Benzinga

10 Analysts Have This to Say About CVS Health

Within the last quarter, CVS Health CVS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CVS Health. The company has an average price target of $118.5 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $106.00.
Benzinga

Kimball Electronics Board Member Trades Company's Stock

Deursen Holly Van, Board Member at Kimball Electronics KE, reported a large insider buy on November 22, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Van purchased 5,365 shares of Kimball Electronics. The total transaction amounted to $125,004.
Benzinga

Looking Into Freeport-McMoRan's Recent Short Interest

Freeport-McMoRan's FCX short percent of float has fallen 18.97% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 26.78 million shares sold short, which is 1.88% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Perfect PERF shares moved upwards by 35.7% to $7.15 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 999.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $845.6 million. Iris...
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike As FOMC Minutes Foster Slower Rate Hike Expectations: Analyst Says 'Retail Investors Are Accumulating At A Rapid Pace'

Bitcoin and Ethereum were seen deep in the green on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.1% to $830.4 billion at 9:07 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Dash (DASH) +16.7% $43.14. BNB (BNB) +13.6% $302.03. The Graph (GRT)...
Benzinga

Laredo Petroleum's Return On Capital Employed Insights

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Laredo Petroleum LPI earned $337.52 million, a 28.56% increase from the preceding quarter. Laredo Petroleum's sales decreased to $464.11 million, a 17.15% change since Q2. In Q2, Laredo Petroleum earned $262.55 million, whereas sales reached $560.16 million. Why Is ROCE Significant?. Return on Capital...
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares moved upwards by 8.9% to $0.24 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 56.6K shares come close, making up 8.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million. Singing...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ARWR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy