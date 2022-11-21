Read full article on original website
davisvanguard.org
Commentary: Housing South of Russell Would Certainly Be Complicated, Even If It Makes Sense from a Planning Perspective
Davis, CA – We received a lot of interesting feedback both on and offline on Saturday’s column, suggesting that the city work with the university to pursue housing south of Russell. First, the city is in need of housing and, as I have explained this week, I don’t...
davisvanguard.org
Women Challenges DUI Arrest, but Judge Sends Case to Trial
WOODLAND, CA – A woman this past Tuesday filed a motion here in Yolo County Superior Court asking for a judge to suppress her arrest in May of this year for driving under the influence of alcohol. The judge denied the motion, and now the case is going to...
