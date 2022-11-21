ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Women Challenges DUI Arrest, but Judge Sends Case to Trial

WOODLAND, CA – A woman this past Tuesday filed a motion here in Yolo County Superior Court asking for a judge to suppress her arrest in May of this year for driving under the influence of alcohol. The judge denied the motion, and now the case is going to...
YOLO COUNTY, CA

