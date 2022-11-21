Read full article on original website
Toyota Stadium Hosts World Cup Fans as USMNT Face England Friday
Toyota Stadium in Frisco played host to North Texas soccer fans Friday afternoon. FC Dallas’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Watch Party series continued with a colossal showdown: the U.S. Men’s National Team taking on England in group stage play. Fans of the Stars and Stripes far outnumbered...
US Goalkeeper Matt Turner Makes Diving Stop Vs. England to Keep Game Scoreless
The United States and England were scoreless at the break thanks in part to Matt Turner. The U.S. goalkeeper made just one save in the first half, but it required a full-extension dive in the closing seconds of stoppage time. England's Mason Mount fired a shot from the top of the box that forced Turner to dive to his right and swat the ball away.
Iran Scores Twice in Stoppage Time to Earn Crucial Win Over Wales
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Goals have been hard to come at times in Qatar, but Iran found two after 98 minutes against Wales. Roozbeh Cheshmi broke a stalemate eight minutes into second-half stoppage...
Projected Starting Lineup for US Vs. England
Officially arrived -- England vs. the United States. The Three Lions kicked off Group B by dismantling Iran 6-2 on Monday. In a true team effort, five different players got on the scoreboard to give England a promising start to their tournament. Meanwhile, the U.S. are still looking for their first win after tying Wales 1-1.
Meet Matt Turner, USMNT's No. 1 Goalkeeper at 2022 World Cup
Matt Turner is turning heads in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Through two games – and two draws – Turner has just conceded one goal against Wales and England: a penalty kick to Gareth Bale. After manager Gregg Berhalter announced his 26-man squad on Nov. 9 and didn’t...
Which Country Invented Soccer? A Look Back at Football's Early History
Often dubbed “The World’s Game,” the sport of soccer had to originate somewhere. Due to its accessibility and straightforward style, people all across the globe revere the sport, which shows when events like the World Cup occur. As the 2022 FIFA World Cup gets underway in Qatar,...
