EaDo pizzeria and Houston Ballet dancers bake up 2 Nutcracker-themed pies for good cause
Over the course of the next several weeks, thousands of Houstonians will head downtown to watch the Houston Ballet’s performance of The Nutcracker. While the ballet will undoubtedly leave attendees dreaming of dancing sugar plums and other sweet treats, an EaDo pizzeria has partnered with four of the company’s dancers to create two special pies.Vinny’s worked with the performers to create pizzas named for the story’s hero, the Nutcracker prince, and its villain, the Rat King. The restaurant will donate a portion of sales to the Lauren Anderson Young Dancer Scholarship Fund, which supports artists that reflect the rich diversity...
Mary Poppins herself on why families should see the TUTS production this holiday season
This holiday season, Theatre Under The Stars is presenting an eye-popping, spectacular, and wonder-filled production of the Disney classic Mary Poppins. Based on the Disney film and book by P.L. Travers, this brand-new production of the hit musical runs December 6-24 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. As the cast gathers and rehearsals begin — mere weeks before the first performance — CultureMap sat down with Olivia Hernandez, who plays the practically perfect nanny, to talk flying, family bonding, and finding new ways to approach such an iconic character. CultureMap: Is this your first time picking up the umbrella and...
CultureMap's Wine Guy Chris Shepherd toasts the 'life-saving' Italian liqueur that's perfect for the holidays
Editor's note: Long before Chris Shepherd became a James Beard Award-winning chef, he developed enough of a passion for wine to work at Brennan's of Houston as a sommelier. He maintains that interest to this day. When Chris expressed interest in writing about wine-related topics for CultureMap, we said yes.In this week's column, he shares his love for amaro. Take it away, Chris.----All right, team! Listen up! This week, I’m going to give you some very important holiday information to help you get through all of the parties, family gatherings, and large, festive dinners. We are not going to...
2 James Beard Award-winning chefs return to Houston fine-dining palace for book launch and fundraising dinner
Houstonians hold Brennan’s of Houston in high regard for many reasons. Whether it’s the refined atmosphere, polished service, or signature dishes like turtle soup, pecan-crusted fish, and bananas Foster, the Creole restaurant has been a fine dining staple for more than 50 years. The restaurant’s legacy extends beyond its walls. Known for its rigorous training and high standards, Brennan’s alumni have gone on to lead some of Houston’s best restaurants. They include: Mark Holley (Davis Street), Mark Cox (Mark’s), Randy Evans (H-E-B), Lance Fegen (Liberty Kitchen), Danny Trace (Potente), Bobby Matos (State of Grace and La Lucha), Joe Cervantez (Pier...
Houston's most spectacular winter light shows and events dazzle for the holidays
The plunging thermostats, decorations decking the halls of stores and homes, and wintry music all mean one thing: the holiday season in Houston is finally here. For many, that means a merry tradition of donning warm winter wear and strolling through the dozens of holiday light displays around the city. From cosmic Christmas at Space Center Houston to a wild affair at the Houston Zoo to wondrous spectacles at Houston Botanic Garden and downtown Houston, these festive events are sure to light up Yuletime. Here's our roundup of where to see dazzling lights with family, friends, and visitors — from...
Marvel at Neiman Marcus' holiday window displays — and the adoptable pets inside
Fluffy tails and wet noses will return to Neiman Marcus' magical storefront windows this holiday season. The luxury retailer has teamed up with the Houston SPCA for the 34th annual Homes For the Holidays pet adoption event.When the official start to the holiday shopping season kicks off the day after Thanksgiving, shoppers will once again enjoy the thrill of viewing available pets, as the little felines and canines frolic inside the notable holiday windows.Neiman Marcus will open its doors for shopping at 9 am on Black Friday to welcome all, from the young to the young-at-heart, to what has become...
Houston-based rap mogul 50 Cent lassos top honors at annual Rodeo Uncorked! wine competition
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 2023 doesn't kick off again until February 28, but as any longtime Houstonian knows, rodeo season is all year. With that in mind, the rodeo has announced winners from the annual Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition. Top honors of Grand Champion Best of Show went to famed Newstonian and rap star/businessman/occasional TV host Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his Le Chemin du Roi Brut, Champagne AOC, NV.Jackson, an ardent rodeo fan, also won Reserve Grand Champion Best of Show in 2021 for the Le Chemin du Roi Brut, as CultureMap previously reported. No stranger...
Houston jingles all the way to top-5 status in new list of most festive U.S. cities
As Houstonians decorate their homes and make plans for festive holiday displays (find them here), we might take for granted that our Yuletide cheer is one of the best in the country. In fact, one recent study names Houston the No. 4 most festive city in the U.S., with three other Texas cities landing in the top 10 — and one taking the top overall spot.Thumbtack, an app helping millions of homeowners care for their homes, compiled data from millions of home projects across all 50 states to reveal their list of the Most Festive Cities in the U.S. The...
Favorite Houston coffee shop and cafe brews up fourth location in West U
A growing Houston coffee shop and cafe will soon debut its fourth location. The newest Slowpokes will open Monday, November 28 in West University Place (6725 Stella Link Road). Slowpokes has developed a devoted following thanks to its combination of coffee, beer, and wine that are paired with a diverse food menu built around sandwiches, flatbread pizzas, and breakfast items. Those three beverages are represented by three mascots: a turtle named Mash (beer), a snail named Tasker Alexander (wine), and a sloth named Patches (coffee). First opened in Garden Oaks in 2016 by owner Mazen Baltagi — a Houstonian hospitality veteran...
Sugar Land Town Square gears up for the holidays with outdoor ice skating, shopping pop-ups, and family fun
Fall and winter in Houston and surrounding areas means chilly outdoor activities, and few are more beloved than ice skating. Destinations like The Galleria and Discovery Green are packed this time of years with skaters of every skill level. Now, a booming 'burb is getting into the on-ice fun. Sugar Land Town Square will debut Skate the Square, which sees the bustling Square transformed into a winter wonderland ice skating rink, on Saturday, December 3.A large section of the massive town square overlooking city hall and the Town Center restaurants and retail will house the skating rink, where visitors...
New wine shop and bar bringing speciality sips, bites, and expansive patio to buzzy Heights street
The Heights is one of Houston’s most popular dining neighborhoods, and White Oak Drive is one of the area’s most prolific streets for restaurants and bars. Recent openings like EZ’s Liquor Lounge and Karne Korean Steakhouse will soon be joined a new place to enjoy wine.Padre’s Wine will open next year in the historic Obsidian Theater space at 3522 White Oak Dr. Born from a wine distribution company that specializes in South American wines, Padre’s will serve as both a retail shop and a wine bar. Owner William Farley started Padre’s in homage to his late father, Mike, who first...
Amazon rolls out hundreds of new electric vans for Houston's holiday delivery season
Amazon CEO/occasional space traveler Jeff Bezos is doing his best to supplant a certain jolly fellow from the North Pole as tops for holiday gift delivery.His latest move: Amazon is rolling out more than 1,000 electric delivery vehicles, designed by electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian, ready to make deliveries in more than 100 cities across the U.S. On the Texas good list: Houston, Austin, and Dallas. Bezos' juggernaut began deliveries in Dallas in July, along with Baltimore, Chicago, Kansas City, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle, and St. Louis. These zero-emissions vans have delivered more than 5 million packages to customers in...
Houston gobbles up spot among best U.S. places for Thanksgiving
Texans still looking for the best place to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast without breaking their banks might want to head to Houston. The Bayou City comes in at No. 53 on a new list of the best places to go for Thanksgiving.The study, published by WalletHub, compares the top 100 largest U.S. cities across 20 key metrics, including the cost of Thanksgiving dinner, number of delayed flights, and even forecast precipitation.In addition to the cities’ overall ranking, WalletHub revealed the cities’ rankings for the individual categories they were evaluated by. Five of those categories include Thanksgiving Celebrations and Traditions, Affordability,...
Where to eat Thanksgiving dinner at Houston restaurants
Even though it may seem a little sudden — Houston is only two weeks removed from the Astros epic World Series win — Thanksgiving is happening this Thursday, November 24. With everything that’s happened recently — wasn’t there an election, too — it’s entirely possible that people have forgotten to make plans. Fear not. Houston’s restaurants have diners’ covered.While some of the city’s traditional destinations are booked, a mix of classics and newer options still have some tables available. All of the establishments listed below showed reservations available online as of Sunday, November 20. Some of the options listed below...
Meet the furry face who's the new mascot for the University of Houston — and his equally adorable brother
In August, the University of Houston’s beloved live mascot and school symbol Shasta VI passed away, ending an era for the Coogs and the Houston Zoo.But now, in a true reminder of nature's circle of life, two cougar cubs have relocated to the Bayou City to carry on the longstanding, cherished UH/Houston Zoo tradition. The Houston Zoo has rescued and relocated two male — and impossibly cute — cubs, according to joint announcements. The orphaned duo was discovered by a rancher on his property. The rancher contacted Washington State Fish & Wildlife Services, which determined the cubs — estimated at...
Montrose's legendary 'living room' stands up for comedy with rebooted upstairs room
The bar known as the “living room of Montrose” has embraced its role as a destination for standup comedy. Once a home for live music by local, regional, and national acts, the upstairs performance space at Rudyards is now known as The Riot Comedy Club at Rudyards. Beginning in 2020, Rudyards expanded from its weekly Monday night open mics nights to hosting 10 comedy shows every Thursday through Sunday nights. In 2022, The Riot is on track to host 500 comedic performances. Downstairs still remains a neighborhood pub with craft beer and an eclectic food menu of pizza, sandwiches, and...
Wheel of Fortune Live spins into Houston with puzzles, prizes, and celebrity host
We’re all subject to the wheel of fortune, but not all get to watch it turn onstage. Lucky Houstonians will get that chance on January 27, 2023, when “Wheel of Fortune Live” comes to town. This “theatrical experience” is not exactly the same as the long-running game show — since it’s not broadcast — but there are still opportunities to win big prizes.The Sony Pictures Television-backed stage show is the only official experience outside of the filmed show, and it’s traveling across the country to make sure everyone gets a chance to see it. The tour will also stop in...
Tilman Fertitta's new SoCal beachfront resort tops week's most popular stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.1. Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta acquires award-winning oceanfront resort in sunny Southern California. The craftsman-style resort features the luxurious 20,000-square- foot Spa Montage. 2. Downtown Houston lights up the holidays with 8 winter wonderlands, ice skating, markets, and more. Visitors can enjoy holiday markets, winter lights, a hot chocolate bar, and more.3. 13 Houston restaurants serving up Thanksgiving feasts to-go. Simplify the Thanksgiving cooking process by ordering mains, sides, and desserts from the professionals. 4. Houston Astros pitcher ties the knot with longtime partner in post-World Series wedding. The happy couple were joined in Florida by Astros ace Lance McCullers, Jr. and wife Kara, as well as pitcher Ryan Pressly and wife Kat.5. Alex Bregman rocks the red carpet with wife Reagan and returns to meet hundreds of Houston fans. “This offseason is going to be focused on getting back into great shape and getting ready to win another one,” the slugger tells CultureMap.
Houston Zoo uncorks adults-only wine and light show with new varietals, live music, food, and more
These brisk winds and lower temps mean are a welcome sign for holiday-loving locals who're ready to celebrate fall fun. Now, Houston's beloved center is getting into the act with the return of a popular adult holiday light experience.Houston Zoo will host its annual Sip & Sparkle on Thursday, November 17 from 6 pm to 10 pm. New for this year, guests can sip wines from global regions including California, France, and Argentina.As the name implies, Sip & Sparkle invites visitors — aged 21 and older only — to stroll through the zoo's dazzling and site-wide holiday lights while...
Piping-hot pizzeria slinging signature, flavorful pies heats up Memorial with seventh Houston location
Memorial-area diners have a fresh new option for pizza. Dallas-based Zalat Pizza opened its seventh Houston-area location in Memorial at 12351 Kingsride Ln. on November 15.Founded by University of Houston alum Khanh Nguyen, Zalat puts its own spin on familiar pizzas with creatively topped pies like the Nashville hot chicken with pickles, Elote (Srirancha, corn, lemon pepper), or the Pepperoni Masterclass (all-beef pepperoni, oregano, cracked black pepper, chopped garlic).In addition, the restaurant makes all of its own dough and sauces — including its trademarked Srirancha, a combination of Sriracha and ranch — and bakes them in a traditional deck oven.Diners...
