[LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel – November 24, 2022
Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel gives more details on the reorganization of the Department of Health and Human Services. He also discusses challenges facing the Hall R. Clothier Building and shares good news about the Westside Sewer Extension Project.
Jamestown Police’s Citizen Police Academy Accepting Applications
The Academy is scheduled to begin Wednesday, January 25, 2023, and will run for approximately 13 consecutive weeks. Classes will be held on Wednesdays from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the Police Training Room in City Hall. It is open to adults with preference given to those who reside...
Pearl City Clay House Holding Soft Opening Events This Week
The Pearl City Clay House will be an arts community space for everyone, from the novice crafter, to the artist with years of experience under their belt. All of Pearl City Clay House profits will support youth music and arts programming at the Infinity Visual and Performing Arts Center. Two...
