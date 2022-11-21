ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Foot Locker

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Foot Locker FL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish

Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 0

Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0

1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Foot Locker. The company has an average price target of $35.83 with a high of $39.00 and a low of $31.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Foot Locker over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dK2sC_0jIRkxau00

This current average represents a 4.02% decrease from the previous average price target of $37.33.

Stay up to date on Foot Locker analyst ratings.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

