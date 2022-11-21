Read full article on original website
Iowa vs. Nebraska Football Preview
Iowa is one victory away from the Big Ten Championship, but that win will need to come without two of the Hawkeyes’ most important players. Tight end Sam LaPorta and fullback Monte Pottebaum both suffered injuries in Iowa’s gutty 13-10 victory over Minnesota last week, and Kirk Ferentz does not expect either to be ready to play in Friday’s contest. Iowa, which has had one of the worst offenses in the country with LaPorta and Pottebaum on the field, must now find a way to move the ball without their leading receiver and trusty lead blocker. Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has been heavily criticized this season (and with good reason) but will have to assemble a creative gameplan to prevent the Hawkeye defense and special teams from having to win the game by themselves.
Happy Pantsgiving!
By our nature, Hawkeye fans are not typically the most optimistic bunch. After a lifetime of having the rug pulled out from under us, typically at the least opportune time (like, say, the final drive of a Big Ten Championship Game, or in overtime of an NCAA Tournament game that would finally break the Sweet 16 seal), we’re inclined to always be waiting for the other shoe to drop. That can mean lots of pessimism and glass half empty outlooks.
Nebraska vs. Iowa: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Iowa Hawkeyes are one win away from a return trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game. Despite starting the season 3-4 and putting the fanbase on edge, the Hawkeyes are now just a matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers away from a second straight Big Ten West division title.
Iowa Football: Hawkeye Fans Confident Ahead of Black Friday
If you’re a Hawkeye fan, you clearly know the stakes by now: win on Black Friday and win the Big Ten West. Take care of business in a game where the DraftKings Sportsbook has Iowa favored by 10.5 points and the Hawkeyes are headed to Indianapolis for a second straight time.
The Pants Predicts: Iowa vs Nebraska
The Iowa Hawkeyes have done the unthinkable. After that abysmal start with one of the worst offenses in college football, the Hawkeyes are one win away from a Big Ten West division title and a second straight trip to Indianapolis. Standing in their way are a reeling Nebraska Cornhuskers team that’s lost five in a row.
#25 Iowa vs Clemson: Preview, How to Watch, + Game Thread
The #25 Iowa Hawkeyes (4-0) take on the Clemson Tigers (4-1) in the semifinals of the Emerald Coast Classic. The last time these two met, Iowa lost 71-55 in Fran McCaffery’s second season. The Hawks are 2-1 all-time. This continues a revenge tour, of sorts, with Iowa getting Ws...
Iowa Football Recruiting: Kansas City WR Dayton Howard Commits to Hawkeyes
While Hawkeye fans are enjoying their Thanksgiving Day with friends and family, food and a dose of football, the Iowa coaching staff are spending their holiday preparing for the final regular season game against Nebraska. The Hawkeyes, of course, are set to take on the Cornhuskers inside Kinnick Stadium on Black Friday once again, this time looking for an eighth straight win over their rivals to the west and a Big Ten West division title in the process.
A People’s History of the Iowa-Nebraska Football Series in 53 Facts
The Iowa Hawkeyes and Nebraska Cornhuskers face off this week for their 53rd all-time matchup, and their 12th since Nebraska began play in the Big 10 Conference in 2011. When this season began, I had planned a big data project for the Iowa-Nebraska game, but the season did not play out anywhere near the way I expected, and that project simply doesn’t make sense now. So I’ll save it for another year. Instead, I present a People’s History of the Iowa-Nebraska Football Series in 53 facts, the number chosen in honor of this being the 53rd all-time Iowa-Nebraska matchup.
The Butcher’s Word: Nebraska Cornhuskers
The Iowa Hawkeyes are one win away from a second straight trip to Indianapolis. They find themselves entering the final regular season game atop the Big Ten West and favored by double digits against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. But the Huskers are a rival and we’ve seen the Hawkeyes flip the script in all but one rivalry series this year, losing to Iowa State and Illinois while beating Wisconsin.
