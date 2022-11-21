ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Elon Musk Revamps Twitter, He Flags This As 'Priority #1' For The Platform

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n7KFN_0jIRkkMh00

Elon Musk is in the midst of a slew of initiatives to turn things around at Twitter. On Sunday, the billionaire affirmed that his top focus will be addressing the issue of child exploitation content on the microblogging site.

What Happened: Musk was responding to a Tesmanian story on his efforts to take on the issue of “child sexual exploitation content” on Twitter. Previously, Twitter did not take any real efforts to address this concern, the report said, citing Eliza Blue, a survivor of human trafficking and an advocate for victims.

She reportedly told Tesmanian that for the past two years she has been trying to get Twitter’s attention to this issue and other advocates have been working on this for about 10 years. Notwithstanding the efforts, Twitter hasn’t done anything meaningful to combat the problem, she added.

Although Twitter did budge by adding a feature for easily reporting child exploitation material in Feb. 2022, it took the feature away a few months later, the report said.

Twitter under Musk has quickly gone on to add a direct reporting option for child sexual exploitation, which was not previously available and was a separate form that wasn’t easy to find, Blue tweeted last week. In reply to Tesmanian’s tweet, Musk said it would be his “priority."

Blue responded to Musk’s statement and said, “I am overwhelmed with joy to see @elonmusk the CEO and owner of Twitter say that he is making the removal of child abuse material on “Twitter Priority #1."

