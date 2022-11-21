Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Columbus police seek driver who opened fire during Thanksgiving road rage shooting
The man said when he pulled over to the side of the road to check for damage, the driver of the SUV shot a firearm into his vehicle multiple times, according to the Columbus Police Department.
WISH-TV
Bartholomew County deputies arrest Edinburgh man for Thanksgiving night murder
EDINBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Bartholomew County have arrested a Johnson County man for a Thanksgiving night homicide. Damion Bryant, 20, of Edinburgh, was arrested Thursday night on a preliminary charge of murder, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday. Sheriff’s deputies say Bryant...
mdmh-bloomington.com
8-year-old boy injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver traveling in the opposite direction on a one-way street in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, Indiana – Authorities appealed to the public for assistance in locating a hit-and-run driver who struck an 8-year-old boy on the southeast side of Indianapolis. The incident where the 8-year-old boy was struck in the 1100 block of St. Paul Street, which is a residential neighborhood near S....
Driver dies after train strikes her car in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A 26-year-old woman died after a train hit her car in Columbus Monday night. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. at Indianapolis Road and Long Road. Investigators said a train was heading south along the tracks on Indianapolis Road when it hit a Ford Explorer heading westbound on Long Road. The […]
Man arrested in fatal Thanksgiving Day shooting in Bartholomew County
A 20-year-old Edinburgh man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting late Thanksgiving Day, officials say.
mdmh-bloomington.com
36-year-old Stinesville reserve deputy fired after last weekend’s drunken driving crash and arrest
Indianapolis, Indiana – The 36-year-old Doug Rutoskey was under the influence of alcohol when he caused a crash during the weekend, an incident that resulted in his contract termination. Doug Rutoskey was a reserve officer with the Stinesville Police Department, which is located in Monroe County about 15 miles northwest of Bloomington.
WRBI Radio
Medical helicopter called following crash with entrapment
— A medical helicopter was called to a crash with entrapment around 5 pm Thursday on the 9200 block of Oxford Pike. No other details about the wreck are available. Responding agencies included the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Brookville Fire Department, and Franklin County EMS.
Plane crashes near Indianapolis Regional Airport
The plane crash happened off Mt. Comfort Road, just north of I-70.
WISH-TV
1 dead, found unresponsive at residence on city’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found unresponsive due to a gunshot wound at a residence Thursday on the city’s northeast side of town, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD officers responded to the the 3400 block of N. Leland Avenue and located a person dead...
Firefighters find person dead inside home while responding to house fire
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Fire investigators in Hancock County are looking into a house fire where a person was found dead inside Wednesday night. Emergency crews with the McCordsville Police Department and the Vernon Township Fire Department were called to the fire in the Bay Creek subdivision around 9 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters found a person dead inside the home.
cbs4indy.com
8-year-old hit-and-run victim ‘sad’ driver sped away, didn’t check on him
His mother says he can play for hours, with other kids on St. Paul Street or by himself. That’s what he was aiming to do Tuesday afternoon. Not even out of his school clothes, Nikko grabbed a basketball off the front porch. A security camera captured Nikko running off...
2 people found shot near Kroger on Indianapolis' Near Northside
Two people were found shot Wednesday afternoon near a Kroger in the city's Near Northside neighborhood, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
WTHR
Homeowner hospitalized in Plainfield house fire
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A garage fire in Plainfield sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night. A fire broke out at around 9 p.m. in the garage of a home in the 500 block of Crestpoint Lane, off of North Center Street. Firefighters arrived on the scene and began...
Indy family asks public to help catch driver who hit 8-year-old and fled
INDIANAPOLIS — A Indianapolis family on the city’s near southeast side is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver who hit their 8-year-old son and then fled the scene. According to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Report, the hit-and-run occurred at 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1100 block of St. Paul Street, a […]
korncountry.com
Seymour liquor thieves apprehended
SEYMOUR, Ind. – Four Marion County women were arrested Tuesday evening for stealing liquor in Seymour. The Seymour Police Department (SPD) first received a report of a theft from Northside Liquors at around 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday. Shortly after 8 p.m., another theft was called in from Vicks Liquors.
WLKY.com
VIDEO: High-speed chase sends van flying through southern Indiana convenience store
MADISON, Ind. — Surveillance video shows the shocking end to a high speed chase in southern Indiana, when a van crashed through a convenience store. Small business owner, Marcos Vasquez, was working behind the counter when it happened on Sunday at the El Camino on Lanier Drive in Madison. He walked away without a scratch, but the van left a gaping hole in the building.
Local News Digital
North Vernon police chase ends in arrest
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was arrested over the weekend after leading law enforcement on a 23-mile car chase, with speeds reaching 105 mph. The North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) and Jennings County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the area of North State Street on Sunday at 4:10 p.m. after the suspect, Joshua D. Ahern, allegedly left the scene of a crash in the area of N. State Road 7 and Geneva Road, an NVPD spokesperson says.
Two years post accident, Morgan County teen back riding dirt bikes
This past weekend, Lucas Grounds road his dirt bike for the first time at the B-52 Hanger MX in Illinois.
eaglecountryonline.com
Arrest Made After Stabbing in Franklin County
The incident took place Sunday evening in Metamora. Clinton Patrick. Photo provided. (Franklin County, Ind.) – One person is in custody after a reporting stabbing in Franklin County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident in the 19000 block of Stacy Road in Metamora on Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
korncountry.com
North High School employee arrested for child solicitation, fired after two decades at school
Johnson was fired when Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation (BCSC) learned of the charges on November 23, BCSC Communications Coordinator Josh Burnett said in a statement to LocalNewsDigital. During one of those exchanges, authorities allege that Johnson, 52, arranged to meet with the minor for the purpose of having a sexual...
