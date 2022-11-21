ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

mdmh-bloomington.com

8-year-old boy injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver traveling in the opposite direction on a one-way street in Indianapolis

Indianapolis, Indiana – Authorities appealed to the public for assistance in locating a hit-and-run driver who struck an 8-year-old boy on the southeast side of Indianapolis. The incident where the 8-year-old boy was struck in the 1100 block of St. Paul Street, which is a residential neighborhood near S....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Driver dies after train strikes her car in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A 26-year-old woman died after a train hit her car in Columbus Monday night. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. at Indianapolis Road and Long Road. Investigators said a train was heading south along the tracks on Indianapolis Road when it hit a Ford Explorer heading westbound on Long Road. The […]
COLUMBUS, IN
WRBI Radio

Medical helicopter called following crash with entrapment

— A medical helicopter was called to a crash with entrapment around 5 pm Thursday on the 9200 block of Oxford Pike. No other details about the wreck are available. Responding agencies included the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Brookville Fire Department, and Franklin County EMS.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

1 dead, found unresponsive at residence on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found unresponsive due to a gunshot wound at a residence Thursday on the city’s northeast side of town, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD officers responded to the the 3400 block of N. Leland Avenue and located a person dead...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Firefighters find person dead inside home while responding to house fire

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Fire investigators in Hancock County are looking into a house fire where a person was found dead inside Wednesday night. Emergency crews with the McCordsville Police Department and the Vernon Township Fire Department were called to the fire in the Bay Creek subdivision around 9 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters found a person dead inside the home.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Homeowner hospitalized in Plainfield house fire

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A garage fire in Plainfield sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night. A fire broke out at around 9 p.m. in the garage of a home in the 500 block of Crestpoint Lane, off of North Center Street. Firefighters arrived on the scene and began...
PLAINFIELD, IN
korncountry.com

Seymour liquor thieves apprehended

SEYMOUR, Ind. – Four Marion County women were arrested Tuesday evening for stealing liquor in Seymour. The Seymour Police Department (SPD) first received a report of a theft from Northside Liquors at around 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday. Shortly after 8 p.m., another theft was called in from Vicks Liquors.
SEYMOUR, IN
WLKY.com

VIDEO: High-speed chase sends van flying through southern Indiana convenience store

MADISON, Ind. — Surveillance video shows the shocking end to a high speed chase in southern Indiana, when a van crashed through a convenience store. Small business owner, Marcos Vasquez, was working behind the counter when it happened on Sunday at the El Camino on Lanier Drive in Madison. He walked away without a scratch, but the van left a gaping hole in the building.
MADISON, IN
Local News Digital

North Vernon police chase ends in arrest

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was arrested over the weekend after leading law enforcement on a 23-mile car chase, with speeds reaching 105 mph. The North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) and Jennings County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the area of North State Street on Sunday at 4:10 p.m. after the suspect, Joshua D. Ahern, allegedly left the scene of a crash in the area of N. State Road 7 and Geneva Road, an NVPD spokesperson says.
NORTH VERNON, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Arrest Made After Stabbing in Franklin County

The incident took place Sunday evening in Metamora. Clinton Patrick. Photo provided. (Franklin County, Ind.) – One person is in custody after a reporting stabbing in Franklin County. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident in the 19000 block of Stacy Road in Metamora on Sunday around 5:30 p.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN

