GDOT looks for input on plans for Highway 316

The Georgia Department of Transportation is looking for public input on plans to upgrade Georgia Highway 316 between State Route 20 in Gwinnett County and the Georgia Highway 10 Loop in Athens. The DOT says “the primary challenges to be addressed are high crash rates and congestion. The projects are proposed to reduce potential crash frequency and severity and improve operations and mobility along the corridor.”
Lyft driver, daughter of Peachtree Corners councilman shot to death in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The 31-year-old daughter of a Peachtree Corners Councilman was shot and killed in DeKalb County Monday night. Lauren Allen, a Lyft driver and the daughter of Peachtree Corners Councilman Joe Sawyer, was killed after dropping off a passenger at the 5700-block of Cedar Croft Court in Lithonia. Her father, who spoke to 11Alive's Cody Alcorn, is heartbroken by the loss.
Road closure in Oconee Co

There is a heads-up for drivers in Oconee County, where a stretch of Malcom Bridge Road is closed today and for the rest of the week: Malcom Bridge between Lenru Road and the traffic circle in front of the school is closed to allow for storm drain installation. From the...
Man dies in custody at Clarke County Jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man died in custody at the Clarke County Jail Nov. 22. Jail staff found 62-year-old Floyd Johnson unresponsive during a routine check around 4 p.m. Medical staff began life-saving efforts before emergency responders arrived. Johnson was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional, where he...
Sheriff’s Office in Danielsville investigates shooting in Hull

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday shooting in Hull: it happened on Woodale Street, with one person shot and wounded and another in custody. From the Madison Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page…. The Sheriff’s office responded to a shooting today on Woodale Street in Hull....
Athens officials give update on major apartment fire

ATHENS, Ga. - Firefighters who battled a huge structure fire at University Oaks Apartments in Athens have released new details and an update on current conditions. Building M of the multi-family structure located at 2360 West Broad Street went up in flames around 5:27 p.m on Nov. 18. Fourteen units...
Man, wrongly arrested, files suit in Gainesville

A man is suing the Hall County Sheriff’s Department after he ended up unconscious and bleeding in a jail cell over a simple misunderstanding. A lawyer gave Channel 2 Action News police body camera footage that shows deputies dropping the victim onto his head in a Hall County jail cell, knocking him out.
Texas company plans new facility outside Athens

(The Center Square) – A Texas-based millwork manufacturer plans to spend millions on a new facility outside Athens, and Georgia taxpayers will cover the cost of workforce training. San Antonio-based Steves & Sons plans to invest more than $100 million over the next three years on a new 310,000-square-foot...
Cleveland Man Arrested In Connection With Stolen Vehicle

(Cleveland)- A White County man faces charges in connection with a stolen vehicle from Hall County. Saturday night a White County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban that was believed to have been stolen out of Hall County. Captain Clay Hammond with the White County Sheriff’s office said...
Warnock on Saturday voting decision: ‘I’ll tell you who won yesterday, the people of Georgia won.’

At a get-out-the-vote rally and canvassing event this afternoon in Sandy Springs, Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) addressed the recent decision by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox to allow counties to begin early voting for the upcoming runoff election on Saturday. “The ruling is about the people of Georgia,” said Warnock. “Yesterday’s ruling […] The post Warnock on Saturday voting decision: ‘I’ll tell you who won yesterday, the people of Georgia won.’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
