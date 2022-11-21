Read full article on original website
Related
GDOT looks for input on plans for Highway 316
The Georgia Department of Transportation is looking for public input on plans to upgrade Georgia Highway 316 between State Route 20 in Gwinnett County and the Georgia Highway 10 Loop in Athens. The DOT says “the primary challenges to be addressed are high crash rates and congestion. The projects are proposed to reduce potential crash frequency and severity and improve operations and mobility along the corridor.”
WXIA 11 Alive
Lyft driver, daughter of Peachtree Corners councilman shot to death in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The 31-year-old daughter of a Peachtree Corners Councilman was shot and killed in DeKalb County Monday night. Lauren Allen, a Lyft driver and the daughter of Peachtree Corners Councilman Joe Sawyer, was killed after dropping off a passenger at the 5700-block of Cedar Croft Court in Lithonia. Her father, who spoke to 11Alive's Cody Alcorn, is heartbroken by the loss.
Road closure in Oconee Co
There is a heads-up for drivers in Oconee County, where a stretch of Malcom Bridge Road is closed today and for the rest of the week: Malcom Bridge between Lenru Road and the traffic circle in front of the school is closed to allow for storm drain installation. From the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man dies in custody at Clarke County Jail
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man died in custody at the Clarke County Jail Nov. 22. Jail staff found 62-year-old Floyd Johnson unresponsive during a routine check around 4 p.m. Medical staff began life-saving efforts before emergency responders arrived. Johnson was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional, where he...
Atlanta paid to house people in one of DeKalb’s worst apartment complexes
Federal COVID money paid rent in at least 21 of metro area’s ‘Dangerous Dwellings’...
Sheriff’s Office in Danielsville investigates shooting in Hull
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday shooting in Hull: it happened on Woodale Street, with one person shot and wounded and another in custody. From the Madison Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page…. The Sheriff’s office responded to a shooting today on Woodale Street in Hull....
fox5atlanta.com
Athens officials give update on major apartment fire
ATHENS, Ga. - Firefighters who battled a huge structure fire at University Oaks Apartments in Athens have released new details and an update on current conditions. Building M of the multi-family structure located at 2360 West Broad Street went up in flames around 5:27 p.m on Nov. 18. Fourteen units...
WSB Radio
Multiple DeKalb apartment units damaged by fire early Monday morning
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb Fire and Rescue Department says a fire damaged multiple units at a local apartment complex. The fire started around 4:40 a.m. at the Ellis Apartments on Post Oak Drive. DFRD said four units were damaged in the fire. Everyone was evacuated from the...
Millwork manufacturer to bring 170 jobs to Jackson County
ATLANTA — Steves & Sons Inc., a high volume and family-owned millwork manufacturer, will invest more than $100 million and create 170 jobs over the next three years as it builds a new, state-of-the-art facility in Jackson County. This is the company’s second expansion announcement in Georgia in the last year.
Habersham Co Sheriff’s Office: Debbie Collier death was suicide
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office says the September death of an Athens woman was a suicide: the naked and partially burned body of 59 year-old Debbie Collier was found September 11 near Tallulah Falls, one day after she had been reported missing by her family. From WSB TV…. A...
Man, wrongly arrested, files suit in Gainesville
A man is suing the Hall County Sheriff’s Department after he ended up unconscious and bleeding in a jail cell over a simple misunderstanding. A lawyer gave Channel 2 Action News police body camera footage that shows deputies dropping the victim onto his head in a Hall County jail cell, knocking him out.
thecentersquare.com
Texas company plans new facility outside Athens
(The Center Square) – A Texas-based millwork manufacturer plans to spend millions on a new facility outside Athens, and Georgia taxpayers will cover the cost of workforce training. San Antonio-based Steves & Sons plans to invest more than $100 million over the next three years on a new 310,000-square-foot...
WJCL
Deputies: Georgia teenager gave co-worker lethal dose of fentanyl while on the job
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A Georgia teenager is facing charges after deputies say he gave fentanyl to a co-worker who later died. The Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested Brandon Jared Soto, 18, on Friday in connection to the July 13 death of Halaya Graciela Herrera.
‘He should still be here with us:’ Metro Atlanta father shot, killed while changing friend’s tire
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta woman wants justice for her husband after he was shot and killed while trying to help a friend change a tire. DeKalb County Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Reginald McDonald’s suspected killer is still on the loose. “He...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
A man was found dead lying on the ground in Gwinnett. Police are charging this woman with murder
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police arrested a woman in connection to a homicide that happened over the weekend. Officers received a call of a man "lying on the ground near the roadway" on the 3400 block of Forest Knoll Court in Duluth around 8:40 p.m. Saturday. Police...
Putting an extension cord under a rug cost a man in Forsyth County his life, firefighters say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An extension cord is to blame for a fire that killed a Forsyth County man, firefighters said. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the scene, where firefighters also say the home had no smoke detector. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
8 arrested after human trafficking, gang investigation in metro Atlanta
Eight people, most from metro Atlanta, are in custody after an investigation into human trafficking and gang activity, s...
wrwh.com
Cleveland Man Arrested In Connection With Stolen Vehicle
(Cleveland)- A White County man faces charges in connection with a stolen vehicle from Hall County. Saturday night a White County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban that was believed to have been stolen out of Hall County. Captain Clay Hammond with the White County Sheriff’s office said...
Warnock on Saturday voting decision: ‘I’ll tell you who won yesterday, the people of Georgia won.’
At a get-out-the-vote rally and canvassing event this afternoon in Sandy Springs, Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) addressed the recent decision by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox to allow counties to begin early voting for the upcoming runoff election on Saturday. “The ruling is about the people of Georgia,” said Warnock. “Yesterday’s ruling […] The post Warnock on Saturday voting decision: ‘I’ll tell you who won yesterday, the people of Georgia won.’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Comments / 1