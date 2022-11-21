ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midway, GA

Massive fire destroys historic Midway home

By Dajhea Jones, Lewis Levine/Coastal News Service
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) — A fire over the weekend destroyed a historic home in Midway leaving two people without a place to stay.

Crews were called to a home in the 5000 block of Islands Highway around 8 p.m. Sunday night.

Firefighters were on the scene for several hours, using numerous resources from every available fire department in Liberty County and the surrounding area. Ammunition and propane tanks exploded prompting a tremendous response.

WSAV was told the home is nearly 100 years old.

“We had a fire in the den fireplace, it’s an external chimney. The second we noticed there was smoke coming out of the wall, we put out the fire. I brought a hose in the house and we began to mitigate where we thought the fire was. We called 911 to say we think we have a fire that’s bad,” said the homeowner, Scott Belford.

No one was hurt in the fire, but historical artifacts stored in the residence were destroyed.

