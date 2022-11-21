Read full article on original website
wnypapers.com
Community invited to 'Messiah Sing-in'
The Lockport Ward of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a “Messiah Sing-in,” a new Christmas event for the local area. The event comprises a select group of choruses and a couple of solos. It offers a way for singers and audience members to remember past personal performances or events, as well as a chance to raise their voices and “make a joyful noise to the Lord.”
wnypapers.com
Community Missions launches Giving Tuesday initiative at holiday season
Community Missions of the Niagara Frontier announces its annual participation in Giving Tuesday this year, on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Its goal is to encourage the community to donate and volunteer to give back to their neighbors around the holidays. “Giving Tuesday is about bringing people back to what the holidays...
wnypapers.com
Deposits for Food continues support of pantries
Deposits for Food presented Thanksgiving holiday checks to four Niagara County food pantries this week, totaling $2,000. The proceeds are the result of collections of returnable containers and scrap metal during the fall season, according to D4F founder Angelo Sarkees of Lewiston. Sarkees said he has begun his ninth year...
wnypapers.com
10th annual 'Saturday for Solders' in Youngstown
Colleen Mary Summerville of Youngstown invites residents to join her in supporting the 10th annual “Saturday for Soldiers.” The all-ages event will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Ontario House on Lockport Street. “Let's make this holiday season very merry and full of Thanksgiving...
wnypapers.com
Holiday display in Ransomville
Ransomville would like to give a special thank you to Frank Battaglia and Don Laurie for giving their time, talents and trains to enhance the theme about trains this year for the Ransomville Flag Day and Festival Parades 2022. Get on board and see the displays with trains in the...
Son of 5/14 victim serves up Thanksgiving meals for the needy to honor her memory
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Friends of Night People charity served up a holiday dinner for those in need with an added purpose of paying tribute to the kind and caring spirit of a woman who was taken from her family and this community back in May at the Top's shooting.
wnypapers.com
'Holiday Happenings at the NACC'
On Saturdays, Dec. 3-17, the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center will hold “Holiday Happenings,” a free event with vendors, art, music, performances, crafts, food and a basket auction at 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Extra-special events include:. √ Dec. 3 (Santa’s arrival and tree-lighting ceremony) √ Dec....
wnypapers.com
American Legion Band of the Tonawandas to appear at Cardinal O'Hara High School PAC
The American Legion Band of the Tonawandas will perform a Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Cardinal O’Hara High School Performing Arts Center, 39 O’Hara Road, Tonawanda. Tickets are $15 at the door or $13 in advance at the following three outlets:. √ Walker...
wnypapers.com
United Way of Greater Niagara's annual campaign continues
United Way of Greater Niagara’s annual campaign continues as United Way raises money to support local nonprofit agencies through Niagara County and the Tonawandas. A press release explained 85 cents of every dollar raised goes directly to local programming, supporting agencies including Boys & Girls Club of the Northtowns, HANCI, HART Inc., Heart Love & Soul, Immaculata Home, Mental Health Association, Neighborhood Legal Services, Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club, Northpointe Council, NT Inter-Church Food Pantry, Pinnacle Community Services, Salvation Army of Lockport, Salvation Army of Niagara Falls, Salvation Army Tonawanda Corp, The Dale Association, Veterans One Stop Center of WNY, Youth Mentoring Services and YWCA of the Niagara Frontier.
How first responders spent their Thanksgiving
Spending Thanksgiving in the County Jail or responding to emergencies may not sound ideal to most, but for First Responders working the Holiday there’s still important work to be done.
wnypapers.com
American Diabetes Association: Tour de Cure 2023 rides in Finger Lakes & Capital regions
Two in-person events planned in response to enthusiastic participation. Riders from across upstate New York will reunite for the 2023 American Diabetes Association (ADA) Tour de Cure next June. The ADA has announced that two full-scale, in-person events are scheduled, based on enthusiasm from current and projected participants. The ADA...
wnypapers.com
All-WNY Christmas Tree 'Untrim the Tree' project raising funds for Roswell Park patients, 'Ride for Roswell'
You might not think that the beginning of November is too early for holiday music, but is setting up the Christmas tree that early a little too soon? One Western New York couple thinks it's never too early to deck the halls if it's for a good cause. What is...
wnypapers.com
Celebrate local with Small Business Saturday
Submitted by the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce. The Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce is celebrating Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26 to remind our neighbors how important their support is to local businesses this holiday season. The Chamber has compiled a listing of member businesses that will...
Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino to hold Christmas tree lighting ceremony
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino is planning to start the holiday season with their annual Christmas tree lighting. The event will be held Wednesday, November 30 at 5 p.m. outside the casino on Fourth Street in Niagara Falls. And, Santa Claus will not be...
wnypapers.com
Grand Island Memorial Library news and events
Here’s what coming up at the Grand Island Memorial Library at 1715 Bedell Road:. The library has resumed regular hours, including Saturdays. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Material donations (books, DVDs, CDs) are currently being accepted! Please drop off your donations any time the library...
wnypapers.com
Small Business Saturday 2022 profile: Queen B's Cottage
Shop Small: Niagara County businesses ready for Thanksgiving weekend. American Express created the template for Small Business Saturday in 2010. More than a decade later, the credit card company says, "Based on data in the Small Business Economic Impact Study from American Express, if every Gen Z and Millennial shopper spent $10 at a small business on Small Business Saturday, it would support $2 billion in local economic activity throughout the U.S. The study also found that $0.68 of every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S. stays in the local community, and that every dollar spent at small businesses creates an additional $0.48 in local business activity as a result of employees and local businesses purchasing local goods and services."
waer.org
A local law firm and Price Chopper are giving back to veterans
About 125 Syracuse-area veterans and service members received free turkeys this week as part of an annual giveaway hosted by a local law firm. Tully Rinckey and Price Chopper teamed up on Monday to provide 1,800 pounds of turkey at Syracuse University’s college of law. The law firm and supermarket chain are also handing out turkeys in the Albany, Binghamton, Rochester and Buffalo areas to 2,000 active duty and retired military personnel.
wnypapers.com
Small Business Saturday 2022 profile: Healing Earth CBD
Shop Small: Niagara County businesses ready for Thanksgiving weekend.
Buffalo Public Schools close for weather safety reasons
The Buffalo Public School Board decided to close schools after parents speak up about concerns of safety in the snow. Yet some parents feel like their voice wasn't heard.
buffalorising.com
2022 Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration
Tis the season for a Christmas tree lighting ceremony… or two… or a bunch! These days, it seems as if every commercial district has a tree lighting, which is great. These are wonderful neighborhood occasions, and a time to come together as a community. One tree lighting ceremony...
