Wilson, NY

Community invited to 'Messiah Sing-in'

The Lockport Ward of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a “Messiah Sing-in,” a new Christmas event for the local area. The event comprises a select group of choruses and a couple of solos. It offers a way for singers and audience members to remember past personal performances or events, as well as a chance to raise their voices and “make a joyful noise to the Lord.”
LOCKPORT, NY
Deposits for Food continues support of pantries

Deposits for Food presented Thanksgiving holiday checks to four Niagara County food pantries this week, totaling $2,000. The proceeds are the result of collections of returnable containers and scrap metal during the fall season, according to D4F founder Angelo Sarkees of Lewiston. Sarkees said he has begun his ninth year...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
10th annual 'Saturday for Solders' in Youngstown

Colleen Mary Summerville of Youngstown invites residents to join her in supporting the 10th annual “Saturday for Soldiers.” The all-ages event will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Ontario House on Lockport Street. “Let's make this holiday season very merry and full of Thanksgiving...
YOUNGSTOWN, NY
Holiday display in Ransomville

Ransomville would like to give a special thank you to Frank Battaglia and Don Laurie for giving their time, talents and trains to enhance the theme about trains this year for the Ransomville Flag Day and Festival Parades 2022. Get on board and see the displays with trains in the...
RANSOMVILLE, NY
'Holiday Happenings at the NACC'

On Saturdays, Dec. 3-17, the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center will hold “Holiday Happenings,” a free event with vendors, art, music, performances, crafts, food and a basket auction at 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Extra-special events include:. √ Dec. 3 (Santa’s arrival and tree-lighting ceremony) √ Dec....
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
United Way of Greater Niagara's annual campaign continues

United Way of Greater Niagara’s annual campaign continues as United Way raises money to support local nonprofit agencies through Niagara County and the Tonawandas. A press release explained 85 cents of every dollar raised goes directly to local programming, supporting agencies including Boys & Girls Club of the Northtowns, HANCI, HART Inc., Heart Love & Soul, Immaculata Home, Mental Health Association, Neighborhood Legal Services, Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club, Northpointe Council, NT Inter-Church Food Pantry, Pinnacle Community Services, Salvation Army of Lockport, Salvation Army of Niagara Falls, Salvation Army Tonawanda Corp, The Dale Association, Veterans One Stop Center of WNY, Youth Mentoring Services and YWCA of the Niagara Frontier.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Celebrate local with Small Business Saturday

Submitted by the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce. The Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce is celebrating Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26 to remind our neighbors how important their support is to local businesses this holiday season. The Chamber has compiled a listing of member businesses that will...
LEWISTON, NY
Grand Island Memorial Library news and events

Here’s what coming up at the Grand Island Memorial Library at 1715 Bedell Road:. The library has resumed regular hours, including Saturdays. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Material donations (books, DVDs, CDs) are currently being accepted! Please drop off your donations any time the library...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
Small Business Saturday 2022 profile: Queen B's Cottage

Shop Small: Niagara County businesses ready for Thanksgiving weekend. American Express created the template for Small Business Saturday in 2010. More than a decade later, the credit card company says, “Based on data in the Small Business Economic Impact Study from American Express, if every Gen Z and Millennial shopper spent $10 at a small business on Small Business Saturday, it would support $2 billion in local economic activity throughout the U.S. The study also found that $0.68 of every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S. stays in the local community, and that every dollar spent at small businesses creates an additional $0.48 in local business activity as a result of employees and local businesses purchasing local goods and services.”
LEWISTON, NY
A local law firm and Price Chopper are giving back to veterans

About 125 Syracuse-area veterans and service members received free turkeys this week as part of an annual giveaway hosted by a local law firm. Tully Rinckey and Price Chopper teamed up on Monday to provide 1,800 pounds of turkey at Syracuse University’s college of law. The law firm and supermarket chain are also handing out turkeys in the Albany, Binghamton, Rochester and Buffalo areas to 2,000 active duty and retired military personnel.
SYRACUSE, NY
Small Business Saturday 2022 profile: Healing Earth CBD

Shop Small: Niagara County businesses ready for Thanksgiving weekend.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
2022 Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration

Tis the season for a Christmas tree lighting ceremony… or two… or a bunch! These days, it seems as if every commercial district has a tree lighting, which is great. These are wonderful neighborhood occasions, and a time to come together as a community. One tree lighting ceremony...
BUFFALO, NY

