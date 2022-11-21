Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Offense Finally Looks Well-Armed
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans head into Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals equipped with something that’s eluded them almost all season: the threat of a downfield passing attack. It would have been impossible to say the same just a week ago. That was before Ryan Tannehill...
Raleigh News & Observer
Ohio State To Host More Than 50 Commits, Top Recruiting Targets For Michigan Game
As if the stakes weren't high enough, more than 50 of the nation's top-rated prospects are expected to be on campus for Saturday's tilt between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan. That includes more than a dozen commits in the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes, as well as...
Tampa Bay Times
No. 16 FSU Seminoles, Jordan Travis beat Florida Gators
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis entered Friday night’s game against the Gators as one of the nation’s most underappreciated players. Not anymore. With the Black Friday schedule all to himself, Travis rushed for a pair of first-half touchdowns and made multiple Houdini-like escapes to lead No. 16 FSU to a wild 45-38 win over Florida. The Seminoles (9-3) snapped a three-game losing streak and kept their Orange Bowl chances alive when Trey Benson rushed for his third touchdown of the night —a game-winner with 4:06 left.
Tre Mitchell leads West Virginia to rout of Portland State
Tre Mitchell scored 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting to help West Virginia post an easy 89-71 victory over Portland State
Raleigh News & Observer
Falcons to Activate Jalen Mayfield Off IR vs. Commanders?
The interior of the Atlanta Falcons offensive line has been a revolving door due to extensive injuries. But reinforcements are on the way, just not yet... Head coach Arthur Smith revealed Friday that the Falcons will "probably not" activate second-year offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield from the injured reserve for Sunday's game versus the Washington Commanders.
Raleigh News & Observer
Broncos HC Explains Disappearance of TE Greg Dulcich in Offense
Only late last week, Denver Broncos fans saw QBs coach Klint Kubiak enter the mix to take over play-calling after head coach Nathaniel Hackett relinquished the duties. Shortly afterward, the Broncos unsurprisingly waived embattled, fumble-prone running back Melvin Gordon. Considering all of Denver's offensive faux pas, the failure to involve...
Raleigh News & Observer
Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Assistant Coaches, Tua Runs, Houston Game, and More
Part 2 of the Thanksgiving week, pre-Texans game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Happy Holidays Alain, Appreciate & Enjoy your coverage/opinion of the Miami Dolphins#1. FINS UP! Living in the heart of Patriot Nation (Massachusetts) I’ve held my own for a couple decades as a diehard Fins fan. Especially around the holidays (when we’re usually looking mediocre), nothing would be sweeter than to tote a shiny 2022 title over these bandwagoneers arrogant heads. Apologize. I digressed. I’m feeling more than optimistic with this squad and they’re putting it together against whoever they line up across. Playoffs are nice yet, it’s Super Bowl or bust for me at this point. My question for you is this: What team would you like to see the 305 match up with in the AFC Championship and Super Bowl? If you say Titans (21) and Niners (85) for revenge purposes I’ll have to play the lottery.
