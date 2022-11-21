Part 2 of the Thanksgiving week, pre-Texans game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Happy Holidays Alain, Appreciate & Enjoy your coverage/opinion of the Miami Dolphins#1. FINS UP! Living in the heart of Patriot Nation (Massachusetts) I’ve held my own for a couple decades as a diehard Fins fan. Especially around the holidays (when we’re usually looking mediocre), nothing would be sweeter than to tote a shiny 2022 title over these bandwagoneers arrogant heads. Apologize. I digressed. I’m feeling more than optimistic with this squad and they’re putting it together against whoever they line up across. Playoffs are nice yet, it’s Super Bowl or bust for me at this point. My question for you is this: What team would you like to see the 305 match up with in the AFC Championship and Super Bowl? If you say Titans (21) and Niners (85) for revenge purposes I’ll have to play the lottery.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO