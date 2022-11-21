Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Odell Beckham Jr. to Bills? We’ll ‘Blow Away’ Cowboys & Giants, Says Von Miller
The Dallas Cowboys' recruiting pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. is hitting on all cylinders right now, with QB Dak Prescott now going public about his contact with the free agent wide receiver. But Von Miller has been pretty relentless, too, in pitching to OBJ - and to the public -...
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Biggest Draft Needs: Time to Try Again at Some Positions
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting 3-7 heading into Week 12 and currently hold the 8th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Realistically, it won't end that way. This is the Pittsburgh Steelers, chances are they're going to win some more games - and at no point will they give up on a season.
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Suffer Three More Injuries Ahead of Colts Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are now dealing with three more injuries as they continue preparation for the Indianapolis Colts in Wee 12. Coming into their third practice of the week, the Steelers were without running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring), center Mason Cole (foot), wide receiver Miles Boykin (oblique) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring). They've now added guard James Daniels (groin) and inside linebacker Robert Spillane (back) to that list.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo For Road Matchup With Tennessee Titans
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear white jerseys, white pants and black socks on Sunday against the Titans. Cincinnati has won six of their last eight games after starting 0-2 on the year. The Titans have won seven of their last eight after an 0-2 start. The Bengals are...
Raleigh News & Observer
Kicking Bass: Bills Edge Lions In Emotional Thanksgiving Win
The Buffalo Bills entered their second game in five days - both of them in Detroit - serving up a deceptive platter to the Detroit Lions. On the one hand, the short Thanksgiving week, made shorter by the blizzard that moved last Sunday's Buffalo home game to The Motor City, caused the coaching staff to smartly tighten the game plan.
Raleigh News & Observer
Offense Finally Looks Well-Armed
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans head into Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals equipped with something that’s eluded them almost all season: the threat of a downfield passing attack. It would have been impossible to say the same just a week ago. That was before Ryan Tannehill...
Raleigh News & Observer
Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Assistant Coaches, Tua Runs, Houston Game, and More
Part 2 of the Thanksgiving week, pre-Texans game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Happy Holidays Alain, Appreciate & Enjoy your coverage/opinion of the Miami Dolphins#1. FINS UP! Living in the heart of Patriot Nation (Massachusetts) I’ve held my own for a couple decades as a diehard Fins fan. Especially around the holidays (when we’re usually looking mediocre), nothing would be sweeter than to tote a shiny 2022 title over these bandwagoneers arrogant heads. Apologize. I digressed. I’m feeling more than optimistic with this squad and they’re putting it together against whoever they line up across. Playoffs are nice yet, it’s Super Bowl or bust for me at this point. My question for you is this: What team would you like to see the 305 match up with in the AFC Championship and Super Bowl? If you say Titans (21) and Niners (85) for revenge purposes I’ll have to play the lottery.
Raleigh News & Observer
RB Draws ‘Brady/LT’ Comparison from Patriots Coach Bill Belichick
When an NFL team's game is about to be televised, it is customary for the national broadcast crew to get some sit-down time with the key figures of the teams. In New England, of course, that has long meant Patriots coach Bill Belichick involved in the sit-down - which doesn't mean he actually has to offer up any gems in the "production meeting.''
Raleigh News & Observer
Report: Beckham Jr. Sets Visits With Three Contending Teams
View the original article to see embedded media. Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is nearing full recovery from the torn ACL that he suffered in last year’s Super Bowl victory with the Rams. At full health, Beckham is still capable of being a highly-productive receiver as he...
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver
A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers will be without three defenders vs. Broncos. Marshall, Thomas game-time decisions
The Carolina Panthers will face the Denver Broncos on Sunday without linebacker Cory Littleton (ankle), safety Myles Hartsfield (ankle) and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (calf). The injured trio was ruled out by interim head coach Steve Wilks on Friday. Hartsfield and Ioannidis will miss their second consecutive game, while Littleton...
Raleigh News & Observer
‘We All Have To Play Better’: Brandon Cooks Takes Accountability Following Texans QB Change
HOUSTON — Coach Lovie Smith officially announced Kyle Allen as the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans ahead of their Week 12 match against the 7-3 Miami Dolphins. Allen will be starting ahead of second-year quarterback Davis Mills following another lackluster performance against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. With...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bobby Okereke is the KEY to the Colts’ Pass Defense: Film Room
The Indianapolis Colts made a pretty massive change this offseason on the defensive side of the ball, replacing Matt Eberflus (who is now the Chicago Bears' Head Coach) with long-time DC Gus Bradley. With Bradley bringing his patented single-high scheme to the Colts, the roles and responsibilities of these defenders changed quite a bit.
Raleigh News & Observer
Friday Injury Report: A Question at Kicker Again
NASHVILLE – Once again, the Tennessee Titans have a question at kicker. The answer for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals could be a new one, though. Kicker Randy Bullock was one of five players the Titans listed as questionable for that contest on Friday’s official NFL injury report.
Raleigh News & Observer
Dallas Cowboys 1 Of 3 Odell Beckham Jr. Visits; What OBJ Pecking Order?
NOV 25 OBJ SETS MEETINGS The Dallas Cowboys have worked their way into the headlines regarding free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. via his planned visit with them. Well, and with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones having revealed that he had a Thanksgiving "good visit'' by phone with OBJ. But there...
Raleigh News & Observer
Patriots Damien Harris, Jakobi Meyers Injuries: Status Following Loss To Vikings?
The New England Patriots dropped to 6-5 on the season with a 33-26 loss on Thanksgiving night to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. However, a significant bite from the injury bug may be more costly than the slide in the standings. Fourth-year running back Damien Harris suffered a...
Raleigh News & Observer
Countdown to Kickoff: Packers vs. Eagles
You could be in for a changing of the guard on Sunday night in Philadelphia. The 9-1 Eagles putting the finishing touches on traditional heavyweight Green Bay, which is on life support in the NFC North with an uninspiring 4-7 mark. Don't expect any trap-game talk this week, however, because...
Raleigh News & Observer
Packers-Eagles Final Injury Report: Campbell Practices, Is Doubtful
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will be relatively healthy for their game on Sunday night. For Green Bay, only four players were given an injury designation on Friday’s injury report. That’s four more players than the Eagles, who didn’t list anyone on their report.
Raleigh News & Observer
Bills’ Matt Milano Wins AFC Player of Week; How About NFL Defensive Player of the Year?
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano has been named AFC's Defensive Player of the Week for his work in the win over Cleveland - Milano's second time earning that honor. But the Bills think something bigger should be in store. Coach Sean McDermott had plenty of praise for the linebacker on...
Raleigh News & Observer
Report: Nebraska Has “Zeroed In” On Former Carolina Panthers HC Matt Rhule
As first reported by ESPN’s Chris Low, Nebraska has “zeroed in” on former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule to be its next head coach and the two sides are working to finalize a deal in the coming days. The 47-year-old Rhule was fired by the Panthers...
