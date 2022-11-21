ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45

The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana man dies in tree stand accident

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. According to a release from DNR, Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg, was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. Officials say Cass was not wearing a full body safety harness and […]
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Seals Ambulance services to conclude on December 16th in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY – Starting on Friday, December 16th, 2022, Seals Ambulance Service will no longer provide ambulance coverage in Lawrence County. This move has been anticipated following the announced closure of St. Vincent Dunn Hospital, who had contracted services with the company to provide services to their facility. Recently...
wfhb.org

Ongoing complications with rezoning potential new jail leaves little hope

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 4:08 — 5.7MB) The complex issues with Monroe County’s current jail, and the task of building a new jail has been looming over county officials’ heads for several years now. A criminal justice and incarceration study was commissioned by...
shelbycountypost.com

Law enforcement in Shelby, Hancock and Rush receive grants for enhanced traffic enforcement

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) awarded $5.7 million in grant funding to more than 200 police departments for enhanced traffic enforcement. Departments will use the funding to conduct overtime patrols and carry out strategies aimed at curbing dangerous and reckless driving. The Shelby County Sheriff's Department and Shelbyville Police...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Firefighters battle fire in a wooded area on Burton Cemetery Road

MITCHELL – Marion Township Volunteer Fire Department firefighters responded to a woods fire at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday after a report that leaves were on fire. When volunteer firefighters arrived along with firefighters from the US Forestry Service they learned a man had dumped ashes from a woodstove onto the leaves.
MITCHELL, IN
momcollective.com

Grand Opening: BJ’S Wholesale Club Store is New to New Albany!

Columbus Mom has partnered with BJ's Wholesale Club to bring you this post. All opinions are our own. There is no denying that life is busy. From sporting events to school functions, families are constantly on the go. So, wouldn’t it be great to save some time (and sanity) and find a place that has it all? A one-stop shop that allows you more time in the evenings to work on that family puzzle or watch your daughter’s entire ballet performance?
NEW ALBANY, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford woman conducts fraudulent bank transactions and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Friday after an incident on September 12, 2022. According to a probable cause affidavit, on October 6, 2022, Bedford Police officers were called to Bedford Federal Savings bank on 15th Street after a report of fraud. A bank employee reported that 43-year-old...
BEDFORD, IN
Wave 3

No injuries in building fire in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - No one was hurt after a building caught fire in New Albany on Wednesday. Firefighters are currently at Home Instead Senior Care on State Street. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. The New Albany Fire Department confirmed that everyone made it out of the...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wbiw.com

Cemetery Lane closed in Martin County after a semi lost its load

MARTIN CO. – The Martin County Sheriff’s Department is warning motorists and travelers that Cemetery Lane is currently closed. Crews arrived at the scene around 1:30 p.m. to clear the roadway after a semi lost its load. Motorists should use alternate routes. Thank you for your patience and...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Larry Wayne Homes II

Larry Wayne Holmes II, 42, of California, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his. Born on July 5, 1980, in Bedford, IN, he was the son of Terri (Roll) Holmes and the late Larry Holmes. Larry is survived by his son, Kaleb Gregory Holmes, of California; mother, Terri...
BEDFORD, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Driver dies after train strikes her car in Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A 26-year-old woman died after a train hit her car in Columbus Monday night. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. at Indianapolis Road and Long Road. Investigators said a train was heading south along the tracks on Indianapolis Road when it hit a Ford Explorer heading westbound on Long Road. The […]
COLUMBUS, IN

