Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
wbiw.com
The City of Bloomington is offering free on-street parking this weekend and in city garages Saturday in December
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington will offer free parking on the street downtown and in City garages from Thursday, November 24 through Sunday, November 27, recognizing the Thanksgiving holiday and Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate Bloomington’s small businesses and their contribution to the community. Throughout...
Four semiconductor makers announce $277M investment in Indiana
(The Center Square) – Four American-owned semiconductor companies will invest a total of $277 million to begin operations in Odon, Indiana, in exchange for $44.7 million in state grants and tax credits, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday. The companies expect to add over 500 high-wage jobs to the state’s...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Catalytic converter thefts becoming an issue in Bloomington, with several Toyota Prius owners recently reporting thefts
Bloomington, Indiana – Catalytic converter thefts have become an issue in the city of Bloomington as well, with several thefts reported recently. What these recent thefts have in common is that the catalytic converters were stolen from the same make of vehicles but from a different year. The first...
bloomingtonian.com
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45
The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
Indiana man dies in tree stand accident
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. According to a release from DNR, Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg, was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. Officials say Cass was not wearing a full body safety harness and […]
wbiw.com
Final I-69 Finish Line update for Marion, Morgan and Johnson counties
INDIANA – Continued work in Marion County to remove median barrier walls on I-465 between Mann Road and State Road 37 is expected to require nightly lane closures tonight and Tuesday night. The left lanes of westbound and eastbound I-465 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.Motorists...
wbiw.com
Seals Ambulance services to conclude on December 16th in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY – Starting on Friday, December 16th, 2022, Seals Ambulance Service will no longer provide ambulance coverage in Lawrence County. This move has been anticipated following the announced closure of St. Vincent Dunn Hospital, who had contracted services with the company to provide services to their facility. Recently...
wfhb.org
Ongoing complications with rezoning potential new jail leaves little hope
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 4:08 — 5.7MB) The complex issues with Monroe County’s current jail, and the task of building a new jail has been looming over county officials’ heads for several years now. A criminal justice and incarceration study was commissioned by...
shelbycountypost.com
Law enforcement in Shelby, Hancock and Rush receive grants for enhanced traffic enforcement
The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) awarded $5.7 million in grant funding to more than 200 police departments for enhanced traffic enforcement. Departments will use the funding to conduct overtime patrols and carry out strategies aimed at curbing dangerous and reckless driving. The Shelby County Sheriff's Department and Shelbyville Police...
wbiw.com
Firefighters battle fire in a wooded area on Burton Cemetery Road
MITCHELL – Marion Township Volunteer Fire Department firefighters responded to a woods fire at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday after a report that leaves were on fire. When volunteer firefighters arrived along with firefighters from the US Forestry Service they learned a man had dumped ashes from a woodstove onto the leaves.
WLKY.com
Greater Clark County Schools discuss new school proposal with public
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Greater Clark County residents held a meeting Tuesday night to discuss building a new kindergarten through eighth grade school. The proposed location would be on Salem-Noble Road. Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore was on hand to answer questions from the public. He said that most of...
Fire burns more than 100 acres at Brown County State Park Monday
Fire crews spent late Sunday into early Monday working to put out a brush fire at Brown County State Park that burned over 100 acres
momcollective.com
Grand Opening: BJ’S Wholesale Club Store is New to New Albany!
Columbus Mom has partnered with BJ's Wholesale Club to bring you this post. All opinions are our own. There is no denying that life is busy. From sporting events to school functions, families are constantly on the go. So, wouldn’t it be great to save some time (and sanity) and find a place that has it all? A one-stop shop that allows you more time in the evenings to work on that family puzzle or watch your daughter’s entire ballet performance?
wbiw.com
Bedford woman conducts fraudulent bank transactions and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Friday after an incident on September 12, 2022. According to a probable cause affidavit, on October 6, 2022, Bedford Police officers were called to Bedford Federal Savings bank on 15th Street after a report of fraud. A bank employee reported that 43-year-old...
Wave 3
No injuries in building fire in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - No one was hurt after a building caught fire in New Albany on Wednesday. Firefighters are currently at Home Instead Senior Care on State Street. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. The New Albany Fire Department confirmed that everyone made it out of the...
wbiw.com
Cemetery Lane closed in Martin County after a semi lost its load
MARTIN CO. – The Martin County Sheriff’s Department is warning motorists and travelers that Cemetery Lane is currently closed. Crews arrived at the scene around 1:30 p.m. to clear the roadway after a semi lost its load. Motorists should use alternate routes. Thank you for your patience and...
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington Utilities issues precautionary Boil Water Advisory for 30 addresses
BLOOMINGTON – On Thursday, November 24, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main in the Bryan Park neighborhood. Water service was shut off for 30 addresses; those customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 1 p.m. Saturday, November 26.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Larry Wayne Homes II
Larry Wayne Holmes II, 42, of California, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his. Born on July 5, 1980, in Bedford, IN, he was the son of Terri (Roll) Holmes and the late Larry Holmes. Larry is survived by his son, Kaleb Gregory Holmes, of California; mother, Terri...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies person killed after hitting utility pole on Eastern Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed after hitting a utility pole in a late night crash Tuesday. According to the coroner, Merril D. Kragel, 18, died from blunt force trauma due to a single car crash. Louisville Metro police said it...
Driver dies after train strikes her car in Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A 26-year-old woman died after a train hit her car in Columbus Monday night. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. at Indianapolis Road and Long Road. Investigators said a train was heading south along the tracks on Indianapolis Road when it hit a Ford Explorer heading westbound on Long Road. The […]
Comments / 1