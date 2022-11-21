Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Odell Beckham Jr. to Bills? We’ll ‘Blow Away’ Cowboys & Giants, Says Von Miller
The Dallas Cowboys' recruiting pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. is hitting on all cylinders right now, with QB Dak Prescott now going public about his contact with the free agent wide receiver. But Von Miller has been pretty relentless, too, in pitching to OBJ - and to the public -...
Raleigh News & Observer
Offense Finally Looks Well-Armed
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans head into Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals equipped with something that’s eluded them almost all season: the threat of a downfield passing attack. It would have been impossible to say the same just a week ago. That was before Ryan Tannehill...
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Biggest Draft Needs: Time to Try Again at Some Positions
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting 3-7 heading into Week 12 and currently hold the 8th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Realistically, it won't end that way. This is the Pittsburgh Steelers, chances are they're going to win some more games - and at no point will they give up on a season.
Raleigh News & Observer
Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Noncommittal on Playing in Bowl Game
The most resounding question surrounding the Texas Longhorns after Friday's 38-27 home win over the Baylor Bears is whether or not they'll be able to qualify for the Big 12 title game pending the results of Saturday's matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas State Wildcats. But weighing equally...
Raleigh News & Observer
New York Giants Waive Two from 53-man Roster
The New York Giants have waived offensive lineman Devery Hamilton and defensive back Trenton Thompson from the 53-man roster. Hamilton and Thompson were signed to the roster from the practice squad earlier this week to provide the Giants with some reinforcement at offensive line and safety, two areas where injuries left the team thin.
Raleigh News & Observer
Countdown to Kickoff: Packers vs. Eagles
You could be in for a changing of the guard on Sunday night in Philadelphia. The 9-1 Eagles putting the finishing touches on traditional heavyweight Green Bay, which is on life support in the NFC North with an uninspiring 4-7 mark. Don't expect any trap-game talk this week, however, because...
Raleigh News & Observer
Falcons to Activate Jalen Mayfield Off IR vs. Commanders?
The interior of the Atlanta Falcons offensive line has been a revolving door due to extensive injuries. But reinforcements are on the way, just not yet... Head coach Arthur Smith revealed Friday that the Falcons will "probably not" activate second-year offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield from the injured reserve for Sunday's game versus the Washington Commanders.
Raleigh News & Observer
OBJ to Cowboys? ESPN ‘Analyst’ Explains Why Dallas Should NOT Sign WR
FRISCO - Here is what we've come to know about Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and his often awkward on ESPN: His accomplishments, his following and his salary notwithstanding, he is proving to be "The Worldwide Leader's'' least knowledgeable personality when it comes to Dallas sports. And that is saying something.
Raleigh News & Observer
Justin Fields Questionable for Game with Jets
The Bears will move their quarterback mystery along at least another day, if not right up until kickoff. Quarterback Justin Fields did not go through a full practice this week and his injury status for Sunday's game with the New York Jets is questionable or 50-50. The team could come...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers will be without three defenders vs. Broncos. Marshall, Thomas game-time decisions
The Carolina Panthers will face the Denver Broncos on Sunday without linebacker Cory Littleton (ankle), safety Myles Hartsfield (ankle) and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (calf). The injured trio was ruled out by interim head coach Steve Wilks on Friday. Hartsfield and Ioannidis will miss their second consecutive game, while Littleton...
Raleigh News & Observer
Dallas Cowboys 1 Of 3 Odell Beckham Jr. Visits; What OBJ Pecking Order?
NOV 25 OBJ SETS MEETINGS The Dallas Cowboys have worked their way into the headlines regarding free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. via his planned visit with them. Well, and with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones having revealed that he had a Thanksgiving "good visit'' by phone with OBJ. But there...
Raleigh News & Observer
Kicking Bass: Bills Edge Lions In Emotional Thanksgiving Win
The Buffalo Bills entered their second game in five days - both of them in Detroit - serving up a deceptive platter to the Detroit Lions. On the one hand, the short Thanksgiving week, made shorter by the blizzard that moved last Sunday's Buffalo home game to The Motor City, caused the coaching staff to smartly tighten the game plan.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo For Road Matchup With Tennessee Titans
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear white jerseys, white pants and black socks on Sunday against the Titans. Cincinnati has won six of their last eight games after starting 0-2 on the year. The Titans have won seven of their last eight after an 0-2 start. The Bengals are...
Raleigh News & Observer
Friday Injury Report: A Question at Kicker Again
NASHVILLE – Once again, the Tennessee Titans have a question at kicker. The answer for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals could be a new one, though. Kicker Randy Bullock was one of five players the Titans listed as questionable for that contest on Friday’s official NFL injury report.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys ‘Dominate’ as Micah Parsons Controls Giants Saquon Barkley
Stopping the run – going into Thanksgiving against the New York Giants and in general – was a definite concern for the Dallas Cowboys. And facing one of the NFL’s best running backs in Saquon Barkley in a NFC East with playoff and OBJ implications, the stakes were higher.
Raleigh News & Observer
Bobby Okereke is the KEY to the Colts’ Pass Defense: Film Room
The Indianapolis Colts made a pretty massive change this offseason on the defensive side of the ball, replacing Matt Eberflus (who is now the Chicago Bears' Head Coach) with long-time DC Gus Bradley. With Bradley bringing his patented single-high scheme to the Colts, the roles and responsibilities of these defenders changed quite a bit.
Raleigh News & Observer
What Corey Davis’ Return From Injury Means For Jets
Mike White starting over Zach Wilson at quarterback won't be the only change the Jets make on offense this week. New York's veteran wide receiver Corey Davis will return to the starting lineup, playing in his first game since Week 7 due to a knee injury. Davis was a full...
Raleigh News & Observer
‘We All Have To Play Better’: Brandon Cooks Takes Accountability Following Texans QB Change
HOUSTON — Coach Lovie Smith officially announced Kyle Allen as the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans ahead of their Week 12 match against the 7-3 Miami Dolphins. Allen will be starting ahead of second-year quarterback Davis Mills following another lackluster performance against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. With...
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver
A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
Raleigh News & Observer
Patriots Damien Harris, Jakobi Meyers Injuries: Status Following Loss To Vikings?
The New England Patriots dropped to 6-5 on the season with a 33-26 loss on Thanksgiving night to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. However, a significant bite from the injury bug may be more costly than the slide in the standings. Fourth-year running back Damien Harris suffered a...
