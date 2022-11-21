Read full article on original website
blockclubchicago.org
County Enrolls First Recipients Into Largest Guaranteed Income Program In US: ‘This Is Not A Handout; It’s A Hand Up’
DOWNTOWN — Jailyn Brown might soon be able to invest in starting her own business. Clarence Schaffer is going to be able to keep up with bills to keep a roof over his head as he cares for his mom. The two are among the first to be enrolled...
Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago households
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. As you already know, inflation is hitting Chicago hard. Residents are paying up hundreds of dollars more each month with a 14% increase through October, according to this source.
wjol.com
Glasgow Donates $5,000 to Channahon for Flock Safety Cameras
State’s Attorney James Glasgow (center) joined by Channahon Police Chief Shane Casey and Village President Missey Schumacher at the November 21 Village Board meeting. Total Contributions to Countywide Public-Private Partnership Initiative Reach $90,000. Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow presented a $5,000 check to Channahon Police Chief Shane Casey...
Mayor Lightfoot, Buttigieg announce construction can start on new O'Hare airport terminals
Officials highlighted how the rebuild of O'Hare's major terminals will improve passenger experience with updated facilities and amenities, provide more gate flexibility, reduce wait times, reduce taxiing time and improve domestic and international connections.
fox32chicago.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in suburbs • Experian to pay millions in settlement • Cook Co. property taxes spike
CHICAGO - A $1 million winning Lucky Day Lottery ticket was sold in Joliet, Chicago saw its first measurable snow fall this week, and Experian will pay more than $16 million to settle lawsuits over a nationwide data breach where more than 735,000 Illinois residents were affected. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
A double whammy for families hit by fraud while struggling to feed their children
The CBS 2 Investigators uncover loopholes in a federal benefits program that hurt struggling families when they're victims of fraudCHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly one million people in Cook County rely on the federally-funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Ana Salgado is one of them. Salgado is a divorced, single mother of four who works as a store manager but does not earn enough to feed her family. From time to time, she relies on SNAP benefits to fill the gaps. At the beginning of a recent month, on the day after her SNAP funds usually become available, she...
Chicago Giving $500 in Cash to Some Residents in New Program. See If You're Eligible
Chicago is offering $500 cash payments to eligible city residents under a new assistance program and the deadline to apply for the current round of money is quickly approaching. The one-time payments will be administered via a program called Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which the city announced earlier this year...
Who's running for Mayor of Chicago?
Here's a list of candidates who aim to take Lori Lightfoot's spot. The filing deadline to run for Mayor of Chicago is Nov. 28, and there's no telling how many more candidates will make their presence known. So far, 14 people are running against Mayor Lightfoot, including an activist, alderman, and retired Chicago police officer.
Englewood’s Whole Foods Is Closed. The Jewel-Mariano’s Merger Could Slow Plans For Replacing It, Experts Say
ENGLEWOOD — Whole Foods Market cleared its shelves in Englewood last week, leaving a grocery hole in the neighborhood the company once promised to fill to great fanfare. City officials have pledged to quickly find a replacement after the Jeff Bezos-owned company said it was done with Englewood. Some neighbors have said they want the new store to be an affordable supermarket like Walmart or Mariano’s. But experts say the process won’t be that simple.
1 Illinois County Rises to ‘High' COVID Alert Level Under CDC Guidelines
One Illinois county has risen to a "high" COVID alert level this week, sparking new masking guidelines and marking a shift after the state had no counties at such a level last week. Winnebago County, just outside the Chicago area along the Illinois-Wisconsin border, was listed at a "high" community...
fox32chicago.com
2 Chicago area sisters sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to joining the Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON - Two Chicago area sisters were each sentenced to 30 months of probation Tuesday after pleading guilty to joining the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Federal prosecutors had asked that Trudy Castle and Kimberly DiFrancesco serve at least 30 days in jail, followed by 36 months of probation and 60 hours of community service.
New doc sheds light on people experiencing homelessness in Chicago, nationwide
A new documentary takes a closer look at homelessness in Chicago and throughout the country. “Americans with No Address” tells the stories and depicts the reality of the homeless experience. The documentary will be released in winter 2023.
wjol.com
Will County Man Charged With Concealment of a Death
Bond set at half-a-million dollars for a Custer Park man arrested on two counts of “The Concealment of Death.”. On November 22, 2022, Mark Ramsey, was arrested in his home after an arrest warrant was issued for Ramsey’s arrest in the connection of the disappearance of Adam Watts, who was 44 years of age, from Custer Park.
Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends
(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. […]
Amtrak train crash: Victim identified as Brookfield resident
Police identified the victim who died after an Amtrak train traveling from Chicago crashed into a car on the tracks in Brookfield.
Can my gas be shut off during winter in Illinois?
(WTVO) — It is getting colder out in Illinois, and people are probably relying on their service providers to keep them warm during the winter months. However, what if a resident cannot make their payment on time? Will their heat be shut off in the dead of winter? Residents can rest easy, however, as it […]
Illinois COVID: Another round of relief being offered to Chicago families
The direct cash assistance program is designed to give help to Chicagoans who may have been left out of COVID stimulus.
'It means everything': Local nonprofit sets up ice fishing tents for homeless amid freezing temps
"There are people in this city that I know for a fact have died from this cold," said Andrew Allamen, who is experiencing homelessness.
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
1 Killed in Head-On I-55 Crash After Airborne Vehicle Flips Into Oncoming Traffic
The driver of a vehicle struck head-on when a high-speed crash sent another car airborne before it flipped and landed in oncoming traffic on Interstate 55 in Cook County has passed away, authorities said Tuesday. According to Illinois State Police, the accident happened just after 8:45 a.m. on the expressway...
