ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, OH

Lost cat returns home after 18 months in wild

By Journal-News
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bZW15_0jIRjG2o00

Calvin the cat is back with his owner after surviving 18 months in the wild.

He escaped the home of retired Miami University professor Richard Campbell while family members were visiting in April 2021. According to Campbell, Calvin has been a part of the family since 2017 when he rescued him and his brother from a tree.

Calvin was found this fall living on the edge of the Miami University Natural Areas by retired professor Susan Prochaska.

“Over approximately two weeks, I would go twice a day and call the cat and provide food and water,” she said. “Eventually, the cat started to come closer but would disappear each time after he ate.”

On Oct. 29, she finally coaxed him to come home with her for the weekend. Calvin relaxed and loved being in the house. Prochaska said she thought he probably had belonged to someone at one time before. She took him to the vet to check out if he had a microchip.

“He was able to be reunited with his family because he had a microchip with his family’s contact information. Without it, I wouldn’t have known Calvin’s story,” she said.

Microchipping is a procedure in which a microchip containing information that is readable by a special scanner is inserted under the animal’s skin by a veterinarian.

Campbell said Calvin had some parasites in his stomach and tick bites but is doing well now.

“It is rare for an indoor cat to survive for 18 months in the wild,” he said.

He said that he thought Calvin may have been fed by Miami students living in Collins Hall.

READ MORE
Cats rescued from the war in Ukraine arrive in the U.S. and are up for adoption
Man caring for cat he rescued during Hurricane Ian
Cat Separation Anxiety: Tips And Resources To Help An Anxious Kitty

Watch Live:

Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Fearless cat narrowly escapes after taking on wild coyote

A fearless cat narrowly escaped the jaws of a coyote in Texas after it took on the wild animal in a crazy encounter. This home surveillance footage shows the fight between the animals on a deck in Surfside. The cat has multiple close calls during the scrap before it climbs up the bannister to safety. Tony Gray was inside the house and said he banged on the door to scare the coyote away. Referring to the cat, he said: "He was a fighter and luckily the coyote was a skittish pup."Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cat reunites with owners 13 months after travelling 280 miles to old homeWhat are Black Friday and Cyber Monday and how long do they last?Jonnie Irwin explains why he kept cancer diagnosis secret for so long
SURFSIDE, FL
pethelpful.com

Cat's Annoyance Over Dad Being in Her 'Special Spot' Is Just Epic

Everyone has their preferred seat in the house. It's the spot you like to settle in when the family is sitting around the tv for movie night or when everyone sits down for dinner at the end of the day. One pet had her special spot taken over by another family member, and the result is too good.
Ingram Atkinson

Boy was not the same after being found in eerie forest

This story's before and after image is horrifying. Three-year-old Ryker Webb was playing in his front yard a few months ago when he made the decision to travel into the woods on an adventure. Just so happened, his dad had gone inside the house to get something at that particular moment, and when he came back outside a few minutes later, Ryker had vanished entirely.
People

Aviation Museum Discovers Litter of Kittens Born in Historic Plane and Helps Rescue the Cats

North Carolina's Hickory Aviation Museum found a mother cat and her five kittens in the cockpit of a Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star plane The Hickory Aviation Museum recently had a litter of surprise visitors. In October, an employee at the North Carolina museum investigated some strange noises they heard coming from one of the museum's planes and found the source to be a cat and her five kittens, per the Charlotte Observer. "Not only do we battle rain, wind, heat, wasps, and birds, one of the cats...
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Can Domestic Cats Breed With Bobcats?

Bobcats and domestic cats look a lot alike, but just how similar are they? Well, bobcats are slightly larger than domestic cats with shorter ‘bobbed’ tails. These medium-sized wildcats are also ferocious hunters known to kill and eat feral stray cats. Despite their stark differences, they are often confused with one another. But, are they similar enough to breed together?
Newsweek

Watch as 'Feral' 12-Year-Old Cat Finally Finds a Safe Home in Adorable Clip

A formerly "feral" cat named Pepper has left the internet in tears after his owner shared an emotional video of how his life changed when she adopted him. In the viral clip, shared on TikTok on Friday by the dog's owner, under the username Feraltofamous, the cat can be seen enjoying his new home and his new owner and all the love he's been receiving.
pethelpful.com

Cat Sweetly 'Tries to Adopt New Human' After Sister Goes to College

When your kids go away to college, it can be a hard transition for the whole family. The kid can no longer rely on their parents for day to day things, and the parents have to get used to their kid exercising greater independence. One member of the family often left out of the college conversation, however, is the family pet.
a-z-animals.com

Texas Cat Fights a Coyote 1:1 and Does Shockingly Well

Can cats fight a coyote? Who do you think will emerge victorious?. It might be an even match if the fight takes place in Texas. A cat was captured on a security camera going toe to toe with a coyote on the porch. The video begins with the cat and...
TEXAS STATE
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy