Wallkill, NY

Police: Man crashes into Wallkill CSD building

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y5Wpc_0jIRjEHM00

WALLKILL, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Walden man who was trying to get away from an Ulster County Sheriff’s deputy crashed his car into a telephone pole on Sunday, authorities said. According to police, Jason D. Hepper, 33, was being chased after a deputy saw him slam into the Wallkill Central School District Administration building on State Route 208.

The first crash happened at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday. Deputies tried to pull Hepper over, police said, but he refused to stop.

Hepper allegedly continued for a short distance into the hamlet of Wallkill, where he crashed a second time into a telephone pole near the intersection of Bona Ventura Avenue and Lavoletta Street. He was hurt in the crash and had to be taken to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown for treatment.

Two dead after head-on collision in Columbia County

The investigation is still ongoing at this time, and no formal charges have been filed against Hepper. Deputies were assisted at the scene of the crash by the New York State Police, Wallkill Fire Department, Wallkill Ambulance, and Mobile Life Support Services.

NEWS10 ABC

