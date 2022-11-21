Read full article on original website
Related
thebiochronicle.com
What You Need To Know About Obstructive Sleep Apnea
There are lots of reasons why people visit the doctor, but one of the most common reasons is issues falling asleep at night. The average person requires between seven and eight hours of sleep every night. If you do not get enough sleep, your body will have a difficult time recharging. One of the reasons why you may have a hard time falling asleep at night is obstructive sleep apnea. There are multiple treatment options available, and you need to know about all of your choices before you make a decision about what is best for your needs. What do you need to know about obstructive sleep apnea?
thebiochronicle.com
The impact and effectiveness of social prescriptions on patient well-being
From physical issues to mental illnesses, medical conditions may limit the extent to which you are able to carry out your daily tasks. Specific medications are essential to help patients overcome a wide range of conditions. But earlier this year, the British government announced it is gradually starting to trial an additional, alternative way to improve patients’ mental and physical health.
Comments / 0