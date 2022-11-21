ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Maine Writer

Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine

Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Bangor Festival of Lights Parade Saturday, December 3

The City of Bangor’s ‘Holiday’ Tree is up as of this morning. Now it is time for the annual Festival of Lights Parade. Something to be thankful for. Get Saturday, December 3rd on your calendar. Rotary Club of Bangor hosts the holiday parade, as in the past...
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Bangor Area Restaurants That Are Open For Thanksgiving

If you want to leave the cooking to someone else, there are plenty of Bangor-area options from which to choose!. As my mother will attest, cooking a Thanksgiving Day meal is a ton of work and preparation. She can never understand why we don't immediately want to help clean up afterward. I mean, you are supposed to unbutton your pants and watch football for at least an hour right? Maybe even squeeze a nap in? Then, it's time for pie, then another hour on the couch.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

‘The Sweet Spot’ In Bangor Opens In A New Location Today

Hey Bangor, indulge your sweet tooth in a brand new location starting today!. The Sweet Spot in Bangor, is a successful catering business run by its owner, Hannah Carrier. She makes delicious decorated cookies and sweet treats. Originally, Hannah created The Sweet Spot to make some extra cash while she finished her Master's Degree, but it has blossomed into one of the top options for dessert catering in the area, but the story doesn't end there, in fact, it gets better.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Best Holiday Gift You Can Give: Your Time To Make Memories

As some families are making Christmas shopping Lists, others are just trying to figure out how they're going to get by during the holidays this year. Now, even more so than in years past, as the price of everything seems to have gone up and every other story you read has something to do with a shortage of this, or a possible supply chain issue, it's important to put things in perspective for a moment, and take a good hard look at what's important.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Downtown Is Decked Out Thanks To Some Dedicated Bangor Volunteers

Downtown Bangor got a bit of a festive facelift this past weekend, as a group of hard-working folks helped decorate this city in some seasonal garb. According to Betsy Lundy, Executive Director of the group Downtown Bangor Partnership, for the last 5 years, a group of dedicated volunteers has met up in Hannibal Hamlin Park to undertake the task of decking Bangor's halls...or in this case streets.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Bangor Holiday Tree Arrives Tuesday in West Market Square

The City of Bangor’s Holiday Tree is coming to West Market Square tomorrow, Tuesday the 22nd. For years and years, the tree becomes the focal point and the highlight of downtown Bangor. No doubt, nothing will change this year. And the selection of the tree every year is also...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Dedham teenager making Maine better, one pie at a time

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A Dedham teenager is on a mission to make Maine better, one pie at a time. For the third-straight year, we’re following the story of Skyler Manhart. When she was a sophomore at Hampden Academy, she started a fundraiser selling homemade pies for Thanksgiving. It...
DEDHAM, ME
Z107.3

Is It Against The Law To Let Your Car Warm Up In Maine?

Whether you love winter or you hate it, it should be pretty clear to everyone that winter is on the way. Within a few weeks, instead of getting those rain showers, we'll be getting snow showers. For most people, even the ones who love winter, there is no experience more...
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

The Kid Laroi’s Bangor Concert Not Happening Thursday; Rescheduled

Pop music fans in eastern Maine woke up to some disappointing news this morning; a concert many folks were looking forward to attending Thursday, has been postponed. This past September, it was announced that Australian superstar, Kid Laroi, would be playing the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on November 17, as part of this "Campus Takeover Weekend" tour.
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup

According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
AUGUSTA, ME
Z107.3

Old Epic Sports Building Will Be New Home Of Wabanaki Center

It's been a couple of months since Bangor's staple store, Epic Sports, closed its doors for good after 25 years of occupying space at 6 Central St. downtown. Upon its closing, many wondered what organization/business would occupy such a vast space on such a high-profile corner of the city. It...
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy