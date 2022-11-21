Read full article on original website
Augusta, Maine, to Kickoff Holiday Season With Epic Fireworks Display
One of the great things about life in Central Maine is how our cities and towns organize some pretty amazing festivals and events. The 4th of July, beer fests, food truck festivals, summer concert series, and Halloween. Then, of course, there is the mother of all festivals, the kickoff to...
New Waterville, Maine, Café Takes You Around the World in Just One Bite
This new Maine Café will take you around the world in just one bite. Wild Clover Café & Market at 16 Silver Street in Waterville, is a spot that foodies have to visit, especially if they want to travel through food. Tanya McCarthy, Owner of Wild Clover Café...
Popular Brewery in Augusta, Maine, Has a Thanksgiving Pizza That Will Blow You Away
The holidays are so much fun for all of us especially local business owners and restaurants because it gives them the ability to show their spirit. Many chefs and cooks are thinking of new and inventive ways to incorporate the holidays into their dishes, and Cushnoc Brewing Co. has done it!
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine
Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
Bangor Festival of Lights Parade Saturday, December 3
The City of Bangor’s ‘Holiday’ Tree is up as of this morning. Now it is time for the annual Festival of Lights Parade. Something to be thankful for. Get Saturday, December 3rd on your calendar. Rotary Club of Bangor hosts the holiday parade, as in the past...
Bangor Area Restaurants That Are Open For Thanksgiving
If you want to leave the cooking to someone else, there are plenty of Bangor-area options from which to choose!. As my mother will attest, cooking a Thanksgiving Day meal is a ton of work and preparation. She can never understand why we don't immediately want to help clean up afterward. I mean, you are supposed to unbutton your pants and watch football for at least an hour right? Maybe even squeeze a nap in? Then, it's time for pie, then another hour on the couch.
‘The Sweet Spot’ In Bangor Opens In A New Location Today
Hey Bangor, indulge your sweet tooth in a brand new location starting today!. The Sweet Spot in Bangor, is a successful catering business run by its owner, Hannah Carrier. She makes delicious decorated cookies and sweet treats. Originally, Hannah created The Sweet Spot to make some extra cash while she finished her Master's Degree, but it has blossomed into one of the top options for dessert catering in the area, but the story doesn't end there, in fact, it gets better.
94.3 WCYY
1,000-Foot Holiday Train Covered in Mesmerizing LED Lights to Stop in Maine for First Time
‘Tis the season to be merry, gaze at beautiful lights, and give to others. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train embodies all of these things with a 1,000-foot train covered in LED lights raising money, food, and awareness for local food banks across the nation and in Canada, too!. Canadian Pacific...
Popular country artist announced as first Bangor waterfront concert for 2023
BANGOR, Maine — A major country music artist is scheduled to come to Bangor in June of next year. Kane Brown is set to take the stage at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on June 22 for his Drunk or Dreaming Tour, with guests Gabby Barrett and Restless Road. Tickets...
Best Holiday Gift You Can Give: Your Time To Make Memories
As some families are making Christmas shopping Lists, others are just trying to figure out how they're going to get by during the holidays this year. Now, even more so than in years past, as the price of everything seems to have gone up and every other story you read has something to do with a shortage of this, or a possible supply chain issue, it's important to put things in perspective for a moment, and take a good hard look at what's important.
Downtown Is Decked Out Thanks To Some Dedicated Bangor Volunteers
Downtown Bangor got a bit of a festive facelift this past weekend, as a group of hard-working folks helped decorate this city in some seasonal garb. According to Betsy Lundy, Executive Director of the group Downtown Bangor Partnership, for the last 5 years, a group of dedicated volunteers has met up in Hannibal Hamlin Park to undertake the task of decking Bangor's halls...or in this case streets.
Bangor Holiday Tree Arrives Tuesday in West Market Square
The City of Bangor’s Holiday Tree is coming to West Market Square tomorrow, Tuesday the 22nd. For years and years, the tree becomes the focal point and the highlight of downtown Bangor. No doubt, nothing will change this year. And the selection of the tree every year is also...
wabi.tv
Dedham teenager making Maine better, one pie at a time
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A Dedham teenager is on a mission to make Maine better, one pie at a time. For the third-straight year, we’re following the story of Skyler Manhart. When she was a sophomore at Hampden Academy, she started a fundraiser selling homemade pies for Thanksgiving. It...
Is It Against The Law To Let Your Car Warm Up In Maine?
Whether you love winter or you hate it, it should be pretty clear to everyone that winter is on the way. Within a few weeks, instead of getting those rain showers, we'll be getting snow showers. For most people, even the ones who love winter, there is no experience more...
The Kid Laroi’s Bangor Concert Not Happening Thursday; Rescheduled
Pop music fans in eastern Maine woke up to some disappointing news this morning; a concert many folks were looking forward to attending Thursday, has been postponed. This past September, it was announced that Australian superstar, Kid Laroi, would be playing the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on November 17, as part of this "Campus Takeover Weekend" tour.
Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup
According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train makes first trip to Maine on Wednesday
MAINE, USA — Christmas cheer made its way into Maine on Wednesday as the Canadian Pacific Railway’s Holiday Train visited towns across the state. The train stopped in Jackman, Brownville, and Hermon where it met hundreds of Mainers waiting to see the dazzling lights and performances. "Why I...
‘Green Tea’ Restaurant To Operate Out Of Old Arby’s Once Renovated
This past June, we told you of the sale of the old Bangor Arby's building that has stood vacant at 57 Bangor Mall Blvd. since it closed in 2015. It had operated as a sandwich shop for 32 years, prior to that. Z&S REALTY ESTATE INC, based in Veazie, purchased...
Take a Peek Inside Maine’s Largest Music Warehouse, Maine Record Sales
This one is for the music lovers. Or Hell, this is for people who love a ping of nostalgia, the smell of an old book store, or finding something antique and rare by scrummaging through an old store with your own hands. A place that many people think is a...
Old Epic Sports Building Will Be New Home Of Wabanaki Center
It's been a couple of months since Bangor's staple store, Epic Sports, closed its doors for good after 25 years of occupying space at 6 Central St. downtown. Upon its closing, many wondered what organization/business would occupy such a vast space on such a high-profile corner of the city. It...
