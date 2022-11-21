Read full article on original website
The Best Black Friday TV Deals for 2022 from LG, TCL, Amazon, Samsung, and More
Black Friday 2022 has official commenced and it's time to score a great deal on a brand new 4K TV. Several vendors including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are promoting some pretty amazing deals on popular, highly-rated 4K TVs and gaming TVs of every size and price range. We've included all of the best deals here, and give you details on just how much you're saving and why they're worth the upgrade.
The Best PlayStation Black Friday Deals Still Live at Amazon
Amazon has a lot going on for PlayStation fans this Black Friday, including the PS5/God of War Ragnarok bundle by invitation and a killer deal on DualSense controllers. Whether you're hoping to score a new console or you're investing in some better storage for your PlayStation, Amazon has a slew of deals to choose from. Don't forget to check out all the best PlayStation deals here, or browse Amazon's best Black Friday sales.
Here Are the Best Black Friday Gaming PC Deals from Dell, Alienware, HP, Best Buy, Walmart, and More
Black Friday 2022 is shaping up to be a good season for gaming PC deals. That's because this will be the first Black Friday where RTX 30 series video cards aren't marked up over MSRP. Lower video card prices also means lower prices on prebuilt gaming PCs equipped with these same GPUs. Also. with video card supply no longer an issue, you'll be able to order a gaming PC and expect to receive it in a very reasonable time frame.
12 Incredible Deals You Won't Want to Miss on Black Friday
We all love a Black Friday deal, but it can all get a little overwhelming in my opinion. Everything is very noisy, and you've just gotten 17 emails from brands you don't even like. If you want an easy-to-consume, quick read on the very best Black Friday deals, then look no further. Featured just below are IGN staff's personal selections of the very best discounts over the shopping holiday, and you absolutely do not want to miss them. Plus, nerds picked them, so these are perfect for other cool nerds like yourself! If you're really short on time, I've also left a handy TLDR on the deals just below as well; you're welcome.
The Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals at Best Buy
Get a Nintendo Switch bundle from Best Buy today for $299.00, a common Black Friday deal that comes with a Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and three months of Switch Online. Best Buy also has a slew of physical games and download codes for the Switch on sale, like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $39.99 and Mario Party Superstars for the same price. Check out more video games deals here, or browse all the best Black Friday deals.
Best Black Friday 2022 Xbox Deals Still Available at Walmart
Black Friday shoppers have been fortunate indeed, to be virtually swimming in video game deals. If you've been looking to jump into the Game Pass and multiplayer gaming powerhouse, Xbox, we've got all the deals you need from Walmart, which has some of the best deals around for the platform.
Black Friday Deal: Metroid Dread Is $39.99
It's rough out there today. There are a lot of Black Friday sales going on, so it can be hard to sift through it all to find the goods. If you're a Nintendo Switch owner who hasn't picked up Metroid Dread for whatever reason (no judgement!) now's a good time to correct that minor error. Amazon has Samus Aran's latest mission, a.k.a. Metroid Dread for Nintendo Switch, on sale for $39.99 for Black Friday. That's the best price we've seen yet on this game.
Black Friday 2022 Streaming Service Deals: HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, and More
Everyone knows you can score great Black Friday deals on things like TVs, video games, and more. What you might not know is it’s also a great time to sign up for a streaming service. Many of the major streamers, from HBO Max to Hulu, offer fantastic Black Friday deals on their services. Here’s a rundown of all the best Black Friday streaming service deals you can secure right now.
Call of Duty Black Friday Deal: Save on Modern Warfare 2
Even though they started on Monday, Walmart Black Friday deals have been some of the best around. Right now, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is on sale at Walmart for Black Friday, and the deal is great. Get it for PS5, PS4 or Xbox Series X for $55, and it's the C.O.D.E. edition so you get the bonus Perseverance Pack.
Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: Which Sale Should You Shop in 2022?
The holiday season is quickly approaching and now is the perfect time to save some money on gifts for your loved ones (and yourself). With all of the Black Friday deals live right now, there are discounts on just about everything anyone could ever need. What of Cyber Monday, though?...
Best GameStop Black Friday Deals: Big Discounts on PS5, Switch, and Xbox Games
Black Friday has finally arrived. It's been a long and fruitful year for all you deal hunters, but now the mac daddy of savings seasons has come along again. We've been scouting out GameStop for the last few days to find their very best deals. There are plenty of deals in here to get stuck into, but remember that the Black Friday landscape is ever-changing, so make sure to follow @IGNDeals on Twitter for more updates.
Get a Discounted Nintendo Switch OLED with Splatoon 3 and 2nd Controller for Black Friday
As part of its Dell Black Friday, Dell has the Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Cons, the recently released Splatoon 3 game, and a second wireless controller, all for only $399.99. We haven't seen very many Switch OLED deals during Black Friday (and most of the deals originated for Dell), so any discount is welcome. Splatoon 3 hasn't been discounted very much either, since the game came out very recently.
PS5 Black Friday: Walmart Has PS5 Consoles In Stock Now
After a brief period of sadness, the PS5 God of War bundles have returned for Walmart's Black Friday. If you're looking for a PS5 for yourself, or as the ultimate Christmas gift, now is your chance to get one. It's the best Black Friday deal going on a PS5, and it's not really even a deal. But who cares! It's finally easy to buy a PS5.
Amazon Buy 2-Get-1-Free Deal is Back Again for Black Friday
Happy Black Friday! Amazon's 3-for-2, or Buy 2-Get-1-Free deal is officially back, and this time it's heavily focusing on discounted Blu-rays, comics, and books for Black Friday. We've already found some incredible discounts to check out in this returning offer, and you certainly won't be disappointed. This is absolutely one of the best deals available during Black Friday, and a top Amazon deal, so let's get into it.
All the Best Black Friday Deals on Video Games, Consoles, and Accessories
Black Friday has arrived, which means this is the best day of the year to pick up a whole lot of video games, consoles, and accessories. You can find a heap of terrific Black Friday deals on games and accessories for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, to say nothing of PS4 and Xbox One. You can even save on gaming hardware, like the Meta Quest 2.
Sony Claims Xbox Game Pass Has Reached 29 Million Subscribers
As Microsoft seeks to finalize its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the UK government is moving forward with its investigation into the deal. In a statement highlighting concerns over industry competition, Sony published its own observations regarding the deal—which include some interesting Game Pass numbers. Sony's official response outlines, as...
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is $20 Off Today
Save $20.00 on all nine Star Wars movies in playable Lego form. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is delightfully destructive, but instead of blood and gore you get satisfying Lego sounds and endless coins. If you're looking for a game to play with your kids during the upcoming days off from school, this is the perfect pick.
PlayStation Gift Cards Are 15% Off for Black Friday: Perfect for PS5 Digital Owners
Black Friday has officially arrived on PlayStation. If you've been waiting for an excuse to start your Christmas shopping, or even just to treat yourself with a PlayStation gift card, then now is your chance to shine. You can get 15% off Playstation gift cards worth £25, £50, or £100.
Black Friday Deals on Every Apple iPad Model: iPad, iPad Air, iPad Mini, and iPad Pro
If you're looking to buy a new Apple iPad tablet, then you're in luck. Amazon and Best Buy have some great Black Friday deals on several different Apple iPad models, including the standard iPad 10.2", the svelte iPad Air, the compact iPad Mini, and the powerful iPad Pro. These deals seem to fluctuate in and out of stock reliatvely often, so check back if the model you're looking for isn't available at the moment.
