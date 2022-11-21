Read full article on original website
yourdailylocal.com
Agreement Reached to Renovate Exterior of Courthouse
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Commissioners have a plan in place to renovate the exterior of the courthouse. An agreement with Larson Karle Architechs was approved during Wednesday’s meeting, with commissioner Jeff Eggleston saying that the firm would essentially act as project manager, as well as develop requests for proposals.
yourdailylocal.com
Pieces of the Past: An Odd Fellowship
If you grew up in medieval times you needed to have a trade. Tradesmen had a guild to back them up. Some of these tradesmen were so prolific at their craft that they adopted their trade as a last name. Carpenter if you built out of wood. Cooper if you...
yourdailylocal.com
East Forest PTO Holding Spaghetti Dinner at MACA Building Saturday, Nov. 26
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – The East Forest PTO will be hosting a Spaghetti Dinner at the MACA Building on Pine Street in Marienville from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. The dinner is the FCCLA Service project for Hailee Oliver and Alex Carroll. Dinner, which can be eaten...
wesb.com
Bradford Man Charged in Domestic
A Bradford man is has been charged in connection with a domestic dispute in September. According to court documents, early in the morning on September 27, 38-year-old Nathan Harpster grabbed a woman by the face, threw her to the floor, punched her, tried to strangle her, and threw items at her.
Erie County Sheriff identifies person hit and killed by train
FARNHAM, N.Y. — On Monday morning, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia put out a request to help identify human remains found near railroad tracks in the Village of Farnham on Nov. 19. Later that day, it was announced the person was identified as Manuel Battaglia, 63, of Derby. Sheriff...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Assault Between Multiple Students on School Bus
FOREST/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Assault Between Multiple Students on School Bus. Marienville-based State Police are investigating a reported assault between multiple students from West Forest School. Police say the incident occurred on a school bus after school hours...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Cruelty to Animals in Big Run Borough
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Cruelty to Animals in Big Run Borough. Punxsutawney-based State Police received a report of cruelty to animals around 1:31 p.m. on Thursday, November 17. Police say the incident occurred along East Main Street in...
Unknown burglars caused nearly $3k in damages to Elk County building
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for people they were told broke into a detached building on someone’s property and caused extensive damages in Spring Creek Township. The reported incident occurred sometime between Friday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19, at 6 a.m., according to state police. Unknown suspects […]
Man accused of trying to rob Cattaraugus County post office
He's scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday.
wesb.com
Salamanca Woman Charged with Allegany Theft
A Salamanca woman was charged after an Allegany theft late Friday night. At 11:15, New York State Police charged 25-year-old Dominique A. White with petit larceny. White was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
explore venango
Area Woman Accused of Stealing Over $68K in Pa. Lottery Ticket Winnings
JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is in hot water for allegedly stealing over $68,000.00 in Pa. Lottery Ticket winnings. Court documents indicate that Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 41-year-old Amy Marie Nelson, of Marienville, on Tuesday, November 15, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.
Lake City woman arrested on warrant after reporting attack
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Lake City woman was arrested after reporting that she was attacked by her girlfriend. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, troopers were called at about 6:08 p.m. on Nov. 19 to an incident at Middle Road in Girard Township. A 33-year-old Lake City woman reportedly was in a verbal argument with […]
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania State Police Investigate Theft at Walmart in Harborcreek
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Troop E, Erie is investigating a theft of cash. On November 22nd, around 12:10 p.m., two suspects were involved in the theft of cash at Walmart located in Harborcreek. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Corey Lewandoski at PSP Erie, 814-898-1641.
yourdailylocal.com
Arrest Made in May Country Fair Robbery
WARREN, Pa. – The City of Warren Police made an arrest stemming from a May 23 robbery at the Country Fair at 413 Pennsylvania Ave. E. The suspect cannot be named because he was a juvenile at the time of the arrest. According to the affidavit of probable cause,...
Chautauqua County motel room raid leads to two arrests
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two people were arrested after law enforcement in Chautauqua County, New York, raided a motel room. The raid was at about 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 at a motel on the 10,000 block of Bennett Road in the Village of Fredonia. The Dunkirk Police Department, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, and the Village […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
BREAKING NEWS: Portion of I-80 Closed Between Reynoldsville and DuBois Due to Crash
PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A portion of Interstate 80 between Reynoldsville and DuBois is closed due to a two-vehicle crash. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) According to PennDOT spokesperson Tina Gibbs, I-80 eastbound is currently closed between the on-ramp at State Route 1830 Exit...
How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map
It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
yourdailylocal.com
PennDOT Offers Tips to Secure Mailboxes, Maintain Driveways During Winter Weather
WARREN, Pa. – With the winter season’s arrival in the northwest region, PennDOT is reminding residents of steps they can take to secure their mailboxes and properly maintain driveway entry points. “As soon as the snow falls, we hear concerns about mailboxes along the roadway and snow piling...
explore venango
Local Man Allegedly Admits to Stealing Three Catalytic Converters in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing felony theft and related charges after he allegedly admitted to stealing three catalytic converters in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 25-year-old Cole James Ghering, of Oil City, on November 15, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office:
erienewsnow.com
Erie Preps for a Snowy Thanksgiving
People are already doing their last minute Thanksgiving dinner shopping, worried that road conditions and food shortages may prevent them from shopping later. "We are just trying to get everything done now," said Ava Nyweide, who was shopping with her parents at the Giant Eagle on Interchange Road. "Of course, with this snowstorm coming it's going to be a big issue with traffic, getting places. We already had an accident on our road today, so it might be a big problem."
