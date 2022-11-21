ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
yourdailylocal.com

Agreement Reached to Renovate Exterior of Courthouse

WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Commissioners have a plan in place to renovate the exterior of the courthouse. An agreement with Larson Karle Architechs was approved during Wednesday’s meeting, with commissioner Jeff Eggleston saying that the firm would essentially act as project manager, as well as develop requests for proposals.
WARREN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Pieces of the Past: An Odd Fellowship

If you grew up in medieval times you needed to have a trade. Tradesmen had a guild to back them up. Some of these tradesmen were so prolific at their craft that they adopted their trade as a last name. Carpenter if you built out of wood. Cooper if you...
WARREN, PA
wesb.com

Bradford Man Charged in Domestic

A Bradford man is has been charged in connection with a domestic dispute in September. According to court documents, early in the morning on September 27, 38-year-old Nathan Harpster grabbed a woman by the face, threw her to the floor, punched her, tried to strangle her, and threw items at her.
BRADFORD, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Assault Between Multiple Students on School Bus

FOREST/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Assault Between Multiple Students on School Bus. Marienville-based State Police are investigating a reported assault between multiple students from West Forest School. Police say the incident occurred on a school bus after school hours...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Cruelty to Animals in Big Run Borough

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Cruelty to Animals in Big Run Borough. Punxsutawney-based State Police received a report of cruelty to animals around 1:31 p.m. on Thursday, November 17. Police say the incident occurred along East Main Street in...
WTAJ

Unknown burglars caused nearly $3k in damages to Elk County building

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for people they were told broke into a detached building on someone’s property and caused extensive damages in Spring Creek Township. The reported incident occurred sometime between Friday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19, at 6 a.m., according to state police. Unknown suspects […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Salamanca Woman Charged with Allegany Theft

A Salamanca woman was charged after an Allegany theft late Friday night. At 11:15, New York State Police charged 25-year-old Dominique A. White with petit larceny. White was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
SALAMANCA, NY
explore venango

Area Woman Accused of Stealing Over $68K in Pa. Lottery Ticket Winnings

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is in hot water for allegedly stealing over $68,000.00 in Pa. Lottery Ticket winnings. Court documents indicate that Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 41-year-old Amy Marie Nelson, of Marienville, on Tuesday, November 15, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.
MARIENVILLE, PA
YourErie

Lake City woman arrested on warrant after reporting attack

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Lake City woman was arrested after reporting that she was attacked by her girlfriend. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, troopers were called at about 6:08 p.m. on Nov. 19 to an incident at Middle Road in Girard Township. A 33-year-old Lake City woman reportedly was in a verbal argument with […]
LAKE CITY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania State Police Investigate Theft at Walmart in Harborcreek

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Troop E, Erie is investigating a theft of cash. On November 22nd, around 12:10 p.m., two suspects were involved in the theft of cash at Walmart located in Harborcreek. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Corey Lewandoski at PSP Erie, 814-898-1641.
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Arrest Made in May Country Fair Robbery

WARREN, Pa. – The City of Warren Police made an arrest stemming from a May 23 robbery at the Country Fair at 413 Pennsylvania Ave. E. The suspect cannot be named because he was a juvenile at the time of the arrest. According to the affidavit of probable cause,...
WARREN, PA
YourErie

Chautauqua County motel room raid leads to two arrests

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two people were arrested after law enforcement in Chautauqua County, New York, raided a motel room. The raid was at about 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 at a motel on the 10,000 block of Bennett Road in the Village of Fredonia. The Dunkirk Police Department, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, and the Village […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
PennLive.com

How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map

It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explore venango

Local Man Allegedly Admits to Stealing Three Catalytic Converters in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing felony theft and related charges after he allegedly admitted to stealing three catalytic converters in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 25-year-old Cole James Ghering, of Oil City, on November 15, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office:
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Preps for a Snowy Thanksgiving

People are already doing their last minute Thanksgiving dinner shopping, worried that road conditions and food shortages may prevent them from shopping later. "We are just trying to get everything done now," said Ava Nyweide, who was shopping with her parents at the Giant Eagle on Interchange Road. "Of course, with this snowstorm coming it's going to be a big issue with traffic, getting places. We already had an accident on our road today, so it might be a big problem."
ERIE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy