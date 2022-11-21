Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella RobinsonStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
TV news helicopter crashed in north CarolinakandelCharlotte, NC
Related
qcnews.com
One shot in northeast Charlotte
A Charlotte EMT reported taking a person to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries on Friday. Authorities reported the shooting along Tom Hunter Road in northeast Charlotte. There was no other information available. This is a breaking news story.
qcnews.com
Vacant home catches fire in east Charlotte, officials say
Charlotte Fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant home in the Elizabeth neighborhood Thursday morning, according to officials. Vacant home catches fire in east Charlotte, officials …. Charlotte Fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant home in the Elizabeth neighborhood Thursday morning, according to officials. Coroner...
West Charlotte neighbors on edge after apparent drive-by shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents of a west Charlotte neighborhood are on edge as suspects of what appeared to be a drive-by shooting are still at-large. Neighbors described the new single-family home community off of Old Moores Chapel Road as nice and quiet. However, around 11:07 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20,...
WFAE.org
Dozens of residents forced out of Charlotte neighborhood as new owners raise the rent
Shirlesha Lindsey walked down the narrow sidewalk to the front door of her small, brick, two-bedroom home. The house is typical for the J.T. Williams neighborhood off Statesville Avenue. Inside, a small living room opened up to a similar-sized kitchen. Some pots and pans rested on the stove. The oven...
qcnews.com
Friday, November 25, Morning Weather Forecast
Black Friday shoppers in Charlotte should pack their umbrellas as rain lingers until the afternoon. Saturday will see a break in the rain before soggy conditions take hold Sunday. Wild dine and dash survival story. Local restaurants have been hit by a rash of thefts known as “dine and dashes,"...
WMBF
WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened near Interstate 77 at the Nations Ford Road exit. WBTV issued the following statement following the crash:. “The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss....
Deadly I-77 helicopter wreck witness: ‘Metal just crushing down’
Federal investigators are now working to determine what caused the fatal helicopter crash on Tuesday.
3 injured in crash on I-77 South in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt in a crash on southbound Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to officials. NCDOT said the crash happened near Exit 5 for Tyvola Road. The crash scene was cleared around 7:30 a.m. Medic confirmed three people were taken to the hospital with minor […]
qcnews.com
Former WBTV employee, friend remembers Myers
Former chief meteorologist Eric Thomas reflected on Jason Meyers and shared his raw emotions after Tuesday's helicopter wreck. Thomas shared a letter that Meyers wrote him after Thomas's retirement from a book. Former WBTV employee, friend remembers Myers. Former chief meteorologist Eric Thomas reflected on Jason Meyers and shared his...
Mystery In Mexico: Hundreds attend Robinson’s funeral, Kyrie Irving donates to GoFundMe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Funeral services were held Saturday for Shanquella Robinson, the Charlotte woman who died last week at a villa in Cabo, Mexico. FBI Charlotte Field Office opens investigation into death of Shanquella Robinson in Cabo Uncertainty around the cause of death continues to mount. Services were held at 11 a.m. […]
CMPD: 4 arrested in connection with Charlotte father’s killing
CHARLOTTE — Four people are in custody facing various charges after a man was shot and killed in east Charlotte earlier this month. The shooting happened early in the morning on Nov. 6. Officers went to an area of Central Ave. near Kilborne Drive and found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim’s family confirmed to our partners at Telemundo Charlotte that his name was Wilson Gutierrez.
Missing 5-year-old girl found, taken to area hospital for evaluation, officials say
A missing 5-year-old girl from east Charlotte has been located and transported to an area hospital for an evaluation, Charlotte Fire reported.
wccbcharlotte.com
One Person Shot & Killed in Southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in Southwest Charlotte. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police responding to a call for shots fired around 12:30p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of S. Tryon Street. Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound at the Econo Lodge. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
WBTV
Longtime Charlotte pastor passes away, church says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A prominent pastor in the Charlotte area has passed away, his church announced on social media. Victory Christian Center said Pastor Robyn Gool died Friday evening. The church did not state his cause of death. Gool and his wife, Marilyn, planted the church in 1980, beginning...
qcnews.com
Small plane crashed at Concord Airport Friday
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Cirrus SR22 aircraft crashed at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport Friday afternoon. One pilot was aboard, and the plane appeared to suffer landing gear failure around 3:47 p.m. Authorities reported no injuries. The Concord Fire Department responded to the single-engine plane crash with specialized...
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Police Arrest Winston Salem Man On South Carolina Fugitive Warrant
A Winston Salem man was arrested on Saturday, November 19th by Taylorsville Police. He was served with a fugitive warrant from the state of South Carolina. 34-year old Charles Emmanuel Brantley was in possession at the time of his arrest, with a rental truck that he allegedly failed to return to a company in South Carolina.
wccbcharlotte.com
Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service For Shanquella Robinson Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A memorial service for 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church early Saturday morning. Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Robinson. Close friends and family members dressed in bright pink to honor the young woman who...
WBTV
Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers
Bethany's Butterflies was established in the spirit of Bethany Childers, a Charlotte girl who died last year of Dravet Syndrome. Emergency crews responded to the SouthPark Mall for a disturbance on Saturday afternoon. FBI investigating Shanquella Robinson's mysterious death. Updated: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST. Nearly a month...
wpde.com
North Carolina man pulls gun over 'lack of sauce' at Wendy's: Police
GASTONIA, N.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina man has been arrested after pulling a gun at a Wendy's restaurant when he didn't get any sauce with his meal. The Gastonia Police Dept. said they responded around 7:51 p.m. on Nov. 17 to the restaurant located at 1510 E. Franklin Boulevard for a report of a dispute between a customer in a car at the drive-thru window and an employee at Wendy's.
Comments / 0