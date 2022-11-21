Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near Grant and Forest Home; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near Grant and Forest Home that landed a 23-year-old Milwaukee man in the hospital on Friday, Nov. 25. Police said the shooting happened at 1 a.m. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds. Milwaukee police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
76th and Silver Spring shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 76th and Florist on the city's north side Friday night, Nov. 25. Police said the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. The 23-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone...
CBS 58
Two Milwaukee shootings take place within mere hours and blocks late-Thanksgiving, early-Friday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are seeking unknown suspects following multiple shootings that occurred within a few hours of each other, merely a few blocks apart late Thursday and early Friday. A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries following a shooting near S....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Boy shot inside Milwaukee apartment; man's bond reduced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, criminally charged after a 16-year-old boy was shot, had his cash bond reduced Tuesday, Nov. 22. Previously set at $7,000 on Nov. 5, court records show bond for 18-year-old PrinceEric Cornelius has now been changed to $4,000. Cornelius is charged with injury by negligent handing of a dangerous weapon and obstructing an officer. He pleaded not guilty on Nov. 14.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot during armed robbery near 25th and Grant
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 25th and Grant that landed a 25-year-old Milwaukee man in a hospital on Thursday, Nov. 24. Police said the shooting took place around 8 p.m. According to officials, the victim was shot during an armed robbery vehicle taken incident. The victim...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate shooting at Buffum and Concordia
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Nov. 24 around 12:00 a.m. near Buffum and Concordia. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Milwaukee Police are searching for a known suspect. Anyone with any information is...
Milwaukee family in hiding after apparent attempts on their lives
A Milwaukee family is in hiding after they say a disgruntled ex-boyfriend made two attempts on their lives this week.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 shootings in Milwaukee Thursday morning; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Thursday morning, Nov. 24. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around midnight near Buffum and Concordia. The circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation. The victim, 28-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield police investigate disturbance; man armed with firearm, knife
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The City of Brookfield Police Department is investigating an incident involving an individual armed with a firearm and a knife near Rolland and Deer Park on Thursday, Nov. 24. Around 5 p.m., Brookfield police responded to a disturbance involving a subject who reportedly armed themselves with a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
23rd and Vliet shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded in the city's Midtown neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23. Police said the 41-year-old victim was shot near 23rd and Vliet around 1 p.m. He went to a hospital for treatment. What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 1st and North, life-threatening injuries
MILWAUKEE - A man, 26, suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Wednesday, Nov. 23 near 1st and North. The shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. Police are looking for whoever is responsible, but no arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot 2 at tire shop, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - Matthew Hinkle, 23, of Milwaukee, is accused of shooting two people at a tire shop near 10th and Atkinson. One of them died at the scene. Hinkle is charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-94 crash, OWI arrest; Muskego woman jailed
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a Muskego woman for operating while intoxicated Wednesday night, Nov. 23 after a crash on I-94. If convicted, it would be the 36-year-old woman's fourth OWI offense. Troopers were called to the scene on I-94 westbound near Barker Road around 5:15...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide: Man shot, killed near 46th and Locust
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's north side Tuesday morning, Nov. 22. Police said the 33-year-old victim was shot near 46th and Locust around 9 a.m. MPD is investigating what led to the homicide and looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Monday night; 2 wounded
MILWUAKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Monday night, Nov. 21. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. near Fond du Lac and Congress. A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot near 93rd and Mill
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 54, was shot Tuesday night, Nov. 22 near 93rd and Mill. Police said a Milwaukee man, 23, was arrested. MPD added this was a domestic violence incident that happened around 6 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
CBS 58
Police identify Timothy Olson as Person of Interest in death of Raina Reighns
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Friends of Raina Reighns identify her as the latest victim who fell unconscious while in the presence of Timothy Olson, and ultimately died. Reighns' friend Daniel Walsh said they met over a year ago and became fast friends. They shared a love for karaoke. "She was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ozaukee County car crash; woman freed from vehicle after wreck
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened at County Highway W and East Sauk Road on Friday, Nov. 25. The wreck happened around 10:45 a.m. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene for a vehicle off the roadway, down an embankment, with a power line on the car.
spectrumnews1.com
'We're talking about another victim. That is always a loss': Milwaukee's police chief weighs in on record homicide numbers
MILWAUKEE — For the third year in a row, Milwaukee will set a new, all-time record for homicides. Milwaukee's homicide numbers are up 12% from this same time last year. The mayor's 2023 budget proposal calls for a 1% reduction in sworn officers. According to data from Milwaukee Police,...
WISN
Police: Child accidentally discharges gun, striking and killing woman
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman was shot and killed Monday morning when a 10-year-old child was playing with a gun, and it discharged and struck her. The shooting happened about 6:50 a.m. near 87th and Magnolia streets, which is north of Good Hope Road in Milwaukee. No arrests have...
