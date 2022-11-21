Read full article on original website
Roundup: Saudi Arabia Upsets Argentina at World Cup; Aubrey Plaza Goes Blonde; Angels Trade For Hunter Renfroe
Saudi Arabia upset Argentina at the World Cup, Aubrey Plaza is now a blonde, the Angels traded for Hunter Renfroe and more in the Roundup.
Roundup: Jessica Chastain on Playing Tammy Wynette; Zach Wilson Benched; Japan Upsets Germany at World Cup
Jessica Chastain talked about playing Tammy Wynette, Zach Wilson benched by the Jets, Japan upset Germany at the World Cup and more in the Roundup.
Gerard Piqué gives Shakira full custody of their sons; The Colombian singer is officially moving to Miami
After rocky months, Shakira can start breathing easy as her ex, Gerard Piqué, is stepping back and giving the Colombian singer full custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha. The recently retired soccer player and the artist came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed Shakira to move back to the United States.
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Yardbarker
LeBron James lookalike on Cameroon at World Cup goes viral
LeBron James’ secret moonlight identity may have just been exposed. In World Cup action on Thursday, Cameroon faced Switzerland in their Group G opening match. During the contest, a player for Cameroon who looked suspiciously like the Los Angeles Lakers star James went viral. Twitter user @LakeShowYo pointed out the uncanny resemblance.
247Sports
Duke basketball: Media blasts Blue Devils after near-upset loss to Oregon State
Duke entered its Thursday game at the Phil Knight Legacy as a 22-point favorite over an Oregon State team that won just three games a year ago. The Blue Devils bricked shots to the extent that it outstripped the College Basketball Reference database, forcing Duke into a tight contest that the Blue Devils survived 54-51.
'Wall Streeters' Thanksgiving Special is an Instant Classic
While everyone else is shaking off a night at the bar where things got weird with people from high school or up early preparing the bad kind of stuffing with raisins, Good Morning Football's chief douchebag correspondents Trent and Jared are both rising and grinding on the streets of Lower Manhattan, previewing a full slate of NFL games because money and content never sleep. So if your family does one of those awkward things where you have to go around counterclockwise and name something you're thankful for, recency bias allows you to now say Kyle Brandt and Peter Schrager refusing to phone it in on this tryptophan-soaked day.
Preview: Virginia Women's Soccer Takes on UCLA in NCAA Quarterfinals
UVA plays at No. 1 UCLA on Saturday night with a trip to the College Cup on the line
Kirk Herbstreit on Jam-Packed Schedule: 'No Backing Out Now'
Kirk Herbstreit refuses to complain because he knows you don't care.
