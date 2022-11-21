While everyone else is shaking off a night at the bar where things got weird with people from high school or up early preparing the bad kind of stuffing with raisins, Good Morning Football's chief douchebag correspondents Trent and Jared are both rising and grinding on the streets of Lower Manhattan, previewing a full slate of NFL games because money and content never sleep. So if your family does one of those awkward things where you have to go around counterclockwise and name something you're thankful for, recency bias allows you to now say Kyle Brandt and Peter Schrager refusing to phone it in on this tryptophan-soaked day.

1 DAY AGO