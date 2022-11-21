Read full article on original website
Tre Mitchell leads West Virginia to rout of Portland State
Tre Mitchell scored 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting to help West Virginia post an easy 89-71 victory over Portland State
Pacers have 4 players with 20-plus points, beat Nets 128-117
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 26 points to lead four Indiana players with 20 or more, and the Pacers beat the Brooklyn Nets 128-117 on Friday night. Myles Turner added 23 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 21 and Bennedict Mathurin finished with 20 for the Pacers. Halliburton also had 15 assists. Kevin Durant scored 36 […]
Ayton, Booker lead Suns to 108-102 win over Pistons
Deandre Ayton scored a season-high 28 points and had 12 rebounds, Devin Booker added 21 points and the Phoenix Suns stayed on top of the Western Conference with a 108-102 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night
Tippecanoe falls to Bloom-Carroll 35-12 in D-3 state semifinal
Bloom-Carroll beat Tippecanoe 35-12 in the D-III state semifinal.
Alabama high school football playoffs: AHSAA semifinal scores
Alabama High School Athletic Association football playoff semifinals in Classes 1A-6A were played Friday. Auburn and Thompson advanced in 7A the week before. Semifinal winners will play in the Super 7 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn on Nov. 30-Dec. 2. Here are Friday's semifinal results: ...
Blue Jackets vs Islanders breakdown: Another tight one goes the wrong way
Another tight game went the wrong way for the Blue Jackets on Friday night at Nationwide Arena. Overcoming a second deficit was too much for Columbus to manage in a 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders that included a Blue Jackets rally in the second period to overcome a 2-0 deficit on power-play goals...
