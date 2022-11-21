ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacers have 4 players with 20-plus points, beat Nets 128-117

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 26 points to lead four Indiana players with 20 or more, and the Pacers beat the Brooklyn Nets 128-117 on Friday night. Myles Turner added 23 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 21 and Bennedict Mathurin finished with 20 for the Pacers. Halliburton also had 15 assists. Kevin Durant scored 36 […]
