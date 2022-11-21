ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Coffee Memorial Blood Center hosting drive in Stinnett

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is hosting a drive in Stinnett next week. The blood drive is Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Stinnett in a bloodmobile at the community center. All donors will receive a t-shirt and a complimentary Cinergy movie...
STINNETT, TX
KFDA

Register for free program to help reset wellness goals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation is offering a free eight week program to help reset wellness goals. The program starts next year, but includes a free gym membership, free health and wellness classes, free fitness classes, educational information, and a group of others to journey together. The...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Inflation impacts on Amarillo businesses

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many area businesses have been hit by inflation in some way. Shops in Wolfin Village in Amarillo say they have seen a drop in sales this year. One toy shop says parents were comparing prices to chain stores before they came in. CB Boutique says although...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Salvation Army Thanksgiving meal feeding those in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The salvation army believes no one should have to be alone for the holidays, which is why they opened their doors for the community to join their annual thanksgiving dinner. “For our country, it’s a time for friends and family to get together. When you’re not...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Clients of Coming Home Amarillo thankful for the program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coming Home Amarillo helps homeless individuals year-round, and today its clients are thankful. Coming Home Amarillo started in 2018 and this year the program has helped 189 homeless individuals obtain long-term housing. The program defines success as progress toward wellness, self-sufficiency, and realizing individual goals. “We...
AMARILLO, TX
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Texas

Amarillo is the county seat of Potter County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is the largest city in the Texas Panhandle and the 14th-most populated city in the state of Texas. As of April 1, 2020, the estimated population of Amarillo was 200,393.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

A Hometown Christmas Awaits You One Hour Outside Amarillo

It truly is the most wonderful time of the year! It's that time for all sorts of fun events focusing on Christmas and they are going on all over the place. Make sure you mark your calendars for Friday, December 2nd at 6 pm because downtown Borger is going to light up and fill up with all things Christmas.
BORGER, TX
96.9 KISS FM

The Time a Warhead Nearly Exploded Near Amarillo at Pantex

Have you ever entertained the hypothetical question " What would happen if Pantex were to explode?" It's a scary thought, right. Giant balls of fire in the distance, mushroom clouds, radiation spread throughout miles. The effects would be devastating for the Texas Panhandle if this were to happen. Well, according to reports by The United States Department of Energy and The Project on Government Oversight (POGO) done in 2006, this could of happened.
AMARILLO, TX
blackchronicle.com

Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight

A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
TEXAS STATE

