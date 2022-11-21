Read full article on original website
GOOD NEWS: Amarillo residents share why they are thankful this holiday season
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The holiday season is a time to reflect on the blessings in your life and give thanks for them. The Amarillo community talks about just how thankful they are. “I’m thankful for my kids, my health, for everything,” said Amarillo resident, Delia Estrada. Residents...
Coffee Memorial Blood Center hosting drive in Stinnett
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is hosting a drive in Stinnett next week. The blood drive is Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Stinnett in a bloodmobile at the community center. All donors will receive a t-shirt and a complimentary Cinergy movie...
Register for free program to help reset wellness goals
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation is offering a free eight week program to help reset wellness goals. The program starts next year, but includes a free gym membership, free health and wellness classes, free fitness classes, educational information, and a group of others to journey together. The...
Inflation impacts on Amarillo businesses
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many area businesses have been hit by inflation in some way. Shops in Wolfin Village in Amarillo say they have seen a drop in sales this year. One toy shop says parents were comparing prices to chain stores before they came in. CB Boutique says although...
Salvation Army Thanksgiving meal feeding those in need
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The salvation army believes no one should have to be alone for the holidays, which is why they opened their doors for the community to join their annual thanksgiving dinner. “For our country, it’s a time for friends and family to get together. When you’re not...
‘Turn it into a good memory’: Amarillo homeless shelter celebrates Thanksgiving
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many are blessed to spend Thanksgiving with family and friends, but there are others who are less fortunate. Martha’s Home is a shelter for homeless women, along with homeless mothers with children, it has five homes where women can stay up to four months. The...
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Thanksgiving is finally here and fast food spots are closing for the holiday here’s a quick list of spots that report that they will be open on Nov. 24. Restaurant times listed are from google maps listed and can change according to google maps, customers are encouraged to call the restaurant […]
‘Your tax dollars stay here’: Amarillo shops prepare for Small Business Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Black Friday is known for being one of the busiest days of the year for shopping, however area shops like in Wolflin Square were not as busy because they are preparing for Small Business Saturday. In fact, many locally owned stores are closed for the day.
8 underrated towns in Texas worth visiting
Texas is full of surprises, including small towns you don't hear about often. But visiting these charming spots may become a new obsession.
987thebomb.com
Thanksgiving Blizzard In Amarillo? This One Isn’t From Dairy Queen.
So one of the things I was looking most forward to doing this Thanksgiving was putting the bird on the smoker and doing up Thanksgiving dinner right. Looks like those plans just got put on hold. The forecast was initially calling for some colder temps (no problem with smoking) and...
Clients of Coming Home Amarillo thankful for the program
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coming Home Amarillo helps homeless individuals year-round, and today its clients are thankful. Coming Home Amarillo started in 2018 and this year the program has helped 189 homeless individuals obtain long-term housing. The program defines success as progress toward wellness, self-sufficiency, and realizing individual goals. “We...
Faith City Mission held annual Thanksgiving meal for homeless and hungry, gave out winter gear
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Faith City Mission held its annual Thanksgiving meal to feed homeless and hungry in Amarillo, and give out winter gear. Faith City Mission has been hard at work preparing over 300 pounds of turkey and other thanksgiving dishes to provide those hungry in the city with a warm holiday meal.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Texas
Amarillo is the county seat of Potter County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is the largest city in the Texas Panhandle and the 14th-most populated city in the state of Texas. As of April 1, 2020, the estimated population of Amarillo was 200,393.
A Hometown Christmas Awaits You One Hour Outside Amarillo
It truly is the most wonderful time of the year! It's that time for all sorts of fun events focusing on Christmas and they are going on all over the place. Make sure you mark your calendars for Friday, December 2nd at 6 pm because downtown Borger is going to light up and fill up with all things Christmas.
'Freak' snow storm over Texas panhandle to affect Thanksgiving travel
Texans traveling to the panhandle could see delays.
AFD works late Thanksgiving day structure fire in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that its crews responded to a fire in the 3100 block of N Mirror Thursday night. AFD said its “C” shift crews were called out to a structure and found fire showing from the roof when firefighters arrived. AFD said crews were able to get the […]
Fore! Borger Man Goes on Golf Club-Snatching Crime Spree Through Permian Basin
A Borger man has been arrested on a litany of felony charges (including theft) after an alleged week-long crime spree in the cities of Lubbock, Odessa, and Midland. On November 17, Golf Headquarters of Midland made a post on social media asking the public for help in identifying a "dirtbag that just robbed us of a bunch of golf clubs."
The Time a Warhead Nearly Exploded Near Amarillo at Pantex
Have you ever entertained the hypothetical question " What would happen if Pantex were to explode?" It's a scary thought, right. Giant balls of fire in the distance, mushroom clouds, radiation spread throughout miles. The effects would be devastating for the Texas Panhandle if this were to happen. Well, according to reports by The United States Department of Energy and The Project on Government Oversight (POGO) done in 2006, this could of happened.
blackchronicle.com
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
Amarillo officials investigate after Friday morning house fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Friday morning fire in the 6000 block of Ethan Lane. According to officials, fire department crews arrived at a home in the 6000 block of Ethan lane at around 9:15 a.m. on Friday after receiving a report that smoke was visible from the […]
