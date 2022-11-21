AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Saudi Arabia shocked Lionel Messi’s Argentina in one of the biggest World Cup upsets. The Green Falcons now turn their attention to Robert Lewandowski and his Poland team on Saturday. Saudi Arabia is the second lowest-ranked team in the tournament. It could even book its place in the second round with a win. Midfielder Sami Al-Najei says: “We will work even harder than in the previous match. Everyone knows that the next match is more important than the previous one.” Saudia Arabia’s 2-1 win over Argentina blew open Group C and left the other rivals scrambling for points after Mexico’s 0-0 draw with Poland.

14 HOURS AGO