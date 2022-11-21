ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US frustrates England again at World Cup in 0-0 draw

AL KHOR, Qatar — Loud jeers rang around the stadium. England’s fans were not happy. The United States had frustrated them yet again at a World Cup. That’s three times and counting that the teams have met on soccer’s biggest stage and England is still waiting for its first win against the Americans after a 0-0 draw on Friday.
Joseph Goodman: Matt Turner’s World Cup rise has Alabama connection

There is a great story about U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner that explains his natural ability as a shot stopper. Amazingly, the story involves three people who have strong ties to Alabama. If you assumed that college-football mad Alabama had no connection to the World Cup taking place in Qatar, then you’d be wrong. Here it is, and it’s not an obscure one.
