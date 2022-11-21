Read full article on original website
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Shanquella Robinson: Arrest warrant issued for friend of American who died on vacation in Mexico
Mexican prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson, an American woman who was killed while vacationing in the resort city of San Jose del Cabo.Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, told ABC that the suspect was a friend of Robinson’s, and that the warrant issued was for the crime of femicide."This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged...
Police tell Idaho victim’s family only one of the slain students was the target
The family of one of the Idaho victims has claimed that law information officials have given them “vague” information about the case and whether it was just one student who was the target in the murders.Kaylee Goncalves’ father, Steve Goncalves, said that he was “a little in denial” about the killings and is focused on getting justice for his daughter despite the lack of information.Authorities have remained largely silent about any breakthroughs in the tragedy, in which students Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were found dead on 13 November.“I’ve been told...
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days
Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences in the last 12 days, a top UN official said on Tuesday, confirming a record high mark for total capital punishments in a year by the kingdom.The executions of people from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are “deeply regrettable”, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said at a press briefing in Geneva.These executions, carried out since 10 November, have taken the tally this year to 144, the official said.“They included four Kuwaiti nationals – three men and a woman – an Ethiopian woman, a Pakistani man...
Walmart Killer Bought Gun Just House Before Slaughter
The 31-year-old Walmart supervisor who killed six coworkers at his Virginia store legally purchased the murder weapon, a 9mm handgun, just hours before the attack, and left behind a note in which he criticized his fellow employees for ridiculing him. According to the Chesapeake Police Department, Andre Bing wrote, “Sorry everyone but I did not plan this I promise things just fell in place like I was led by the Satan…My only wish would have been to start over from scratch and that my parents would have paid closer attention to my social deficits.” Survivors of the shooting claimed that Bing had a reputation for being difficult and hostile, and that he appeared to specifically target certain individuals. While it’s not clear when Bing penned the note, he reportedly died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene of the crime.Read it at AP News
Suspect in fatal Costa Mesa shooting turns himself in to police
A man was in custody Friday in connection with a shooting in Costa Mesa on Thanksgiving Day that left one person dead and four other people wounded. Officers were sent to the 400 block of West Bay Street about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department. “Upon...
