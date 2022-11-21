ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

McDonald’s and Walmart beef suppliers criticised for ‘reckless’ antibiotics use

By Ben Stockton and Andrew Wasley
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Da1I_0jIRgw8h00
Many US cattle farmers routinely use antibiotics often for months on end.

Suppliers of beef to McDonald’s, Taco Bell and Walmart are sourcing meat from US farms that use antibiotics linked to the spread of dangerous superbugs, an investigation has found.

Unpublished US government records obtained by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and the Guardian show farms producing beef for meat packing firms Cargill, JBS, and Green Bay are risking public health by still using antibiotics classed as the “highest priority critically important” to human health (HP-CIAs).

Such drugs are so essential to human medicine that their use in livestock farming should be stopped, the World Health Organization has warned. HP-CIAs are often the last line or one of limited treatments available for serious bacterial infections in humans, it has said. The overuse of such antibiotics means they can become less effective.

The findings have prompted condemnation from public health experts and campaigners.

“The reckless overuse of medically important antibiotics on factory farms is a major contributor to this deadly public health threat,” said Cory Booker, a US senator who has advocated for stricter controls on how antibiotics can be used in food production. “Giant agribusinesses have built a system that is dependent on this misuse of antibiotics to maximise their profits, with no regard to the serious harm they are causing.”

There is no ban on using antibiotics for treatment or to prevent disease, although farmers now need a veterinary prescription for many medically important antibiotics that were previously available over-the-counter and added to water and feed. There is a ban in the US on using antibiotics for growth promotion, which has been in place since 2017.

But many US cattle farmers still routinely use antibiotics often for months on end. Their use – and overuse – risks enabling bacteria to develop resistance, meaning the drugs stop working.

Antibiotic resistance is one of the gravest global public health threats. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is responsible for more than 35,000 deaths in the US each year, and 1.3 million globally.

Despite the risks, residues of numerous HP-CIAs and other antibiotics were present in many of the US’s beef supply chains between 2017 and 2022, testing by the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), part of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), showed.

A Bureau and Guardian analysis of data relating to 10 of the biggest meat packers revealed that all had at least one HP-CIA in use on one or more farms supplying their abattoirs. Several were found to have as many as seven separate HP-CIAs in use.

Cattle farms selling to JBS, which has sold beef to Wendy’s, Walmart and Taco Bell, were found to have used seven HP-CIAs. Farms serving Green Bay Dressed Beef, which has supplied the Kroger supermarket chain, also had seven in use.

Cattle suppliers to Cargill, which sells beef to McDonald’s, were found to have at least five HP-CIAs in use.

Besides these drugs, other types of antibiotics frequently used in human medicine were also found.

JBS said that although it was not directly responsible for administering antibiotics to livestock, “we support the use of medically important antibiotics in our cattle supply under the supervision of licensed veterinarians for therapeutic use only, defined as prevention, control and treatment of disease, rather than growth promotion or improved feed efficiency”.

Cargill said: “Judicious use of antibiotics prevents sick animals from entering the food supply, and ensures that animals do not unnecessarily suffer from disease. While we support the responsible use of human antibiotics in food production, we are committed not to use antibiotics that are critically important for human medicines as defined by the World Health Organization.”

Taco Bell told the Bureau that it updated its fresh beef standards in 2019 “to require its US and Canada suppliers to restrict antibiotics important to human health in beef supply chains by 25% by 2025”.

Walmart, Kroger and Wendy’s did not respond to a request for comment. McDonald’s directed the Bureau to its online statement on antibiotics.

The spread of drug-resistant bacteria in the environment represents a huge public health challenge.

“It creates an unrelenting cycle of escalation,” said Dr Sameer Patel, a specialist in infectious diseases at Lurie children’s hospital in Chicago. “You have to use more powerful antibiotics because you don’t want a patient to become more ill and die. And then you use those more powerful antibiotics and then eventually you get resistant to those antibiotics.”

The USDA data reveals that residues of the antibiotic ceftiofur has been found in beef supplied to the major fast food chains and grocery stores. Ceftiofur is a popular drug for use in cattle reared on feedlots, in part because it is effective against a broad range of bacteria and farmers do not have to wait too long to slaughter cattle after it has been administered.

But there are fears that its use in agriculture is driving resistance to antibiotics used to treat infections in people.

Patel recalls an unusual case decades ago of a newborn with a severe infection resistant to third-generation cephalosporins, the class of antibiotic to which ceftiofur belongs. “Nowadays, I see many young children who have resistance to third-generation cephalosporins … it’s not surprising any more,” he said.

Until 2017, antibiotics were added to animal feed to fatten up livestock. After the US Food and Drug Administration announced a ban on the practice, the sale of antibiotics for use in agriculture dropped by a third.

Yet, since that stark dip, sales have levelled off. Farmers can still routinely use antibiotics to prevent disease, so long as they have a prescription from a vet.

“For some of the drugs that they’re using, the dosages that are used for prevention are exactly the same as what they were using for growth promotion,” said Dr Gail Hansen, a veterinarian and public health consultant. “The bacteria don’t care what you call it. They are going to do what they do, which is trying to survive. And becoming resistant to antibiotics is part of how they survive.”

McDonald’s has repeatedly dodged calls for it to set targets to reduce the use of antibiotics by farmers supplying it with beef, according to Matt Wellington from US Public Interest Group, one of the organisations that has pressured fast food companies on antibiotics use. In 2018, McDonald’s was praised for pledging to set targets. But four years later little progress has been made.

“McDonald’s has seemingly abandoned its commitment to set concrete targets for reducing antibiotic use in its massive beef supply chain,” said Wellington. “It’s a major blow to our ability to preserve life-saving medicines, and it sets a bad example for the rest of the industry.”

Yet, demand for cheap meat means farmers are under pressure. Will Harris, who farms the vast White Oak pastures in south Georgia, turned his back on industrial farming and the use of antibiotics several years ago. “Now, in the environment in which I raise my animals, we don’t have sick animals very much.”

He says consumers are “hopelessly addicted to obscenely cheap food” but they are not the main offenders. “I think these big food companies are more part of the problem than the solution … they’re doing incredible harm to society and, at some level, probably know it.”

Comments / 41

Michael Hampton
4d ago

antibiotics are used to keep bacteria down and the animals healthy for the same reason humans use antibiotics. people are so soft now days offended by everything under the sun people get offended by killing cattle for meat but don't care what is killed in the ground when a field is plowed to plant a garden or a crop of corn , deer feed you buy has growth hormones , chicken feeds , starter feed, we have to eat and we have to use what God gave us. and use your common sense what hurts the human body is the growth hormones the FDA approves which is now the cause of mass produce of live stock because the government doesn't want us to grow out own food anymore but us depend on stores more. teach your kids grandkids to grow a garden

Reply(2)
23
Charlotte Coc
4d ago

oh my god doctor's have over proscribed antibiotics to my children for years let's not blame it on the cattlemen what nonsense eat beans then

Reply
8
Michael Stevens
4d ago

more media propaganda b******* why don't they show the proof if it's such a bad thing instead of just talking about it

Reply(2)
15
Related
The Guardian

After a meeting that went on for hours, I was finally told what it was all about. I was being interviewed for a job at MI5

A good story to tell is a precious thing. I wish you could give them to kids for Christmas, because a good story lasts longer than anything you can wrap up and put under a tree. A really good story will last a lifetime, whether you like it or not. I have such a story. It tends to come up when I am being interviewed to promote a TV programme I’ve made or, as has been the case recently, a book. Whoever is preparing for the interview casts around for something to ask, about anything – in their view – more interesting than the book. I imagine the production office conversation about my prospective appearance goes something like: “What, 10 minutes with him? How am I supposed to make that interesting?” It is at this point that someone, with the help of a search engine, will find a passing reference to the following story.
Mashed

Why McDonald's And Walmart's Beef Suppliers Are Coming Under Fire

The meat used in your McDonald's Big Mac has been recently called into question, with unpublished United States government records falling into the hands of the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, according to The Guardian. This isn't the first time that the fast food chain's handling of its livestock items have been called into question. There was the time that some diners claimed that its nuggets are made with pink goop, and another time the chain was accused of serving its customers human meat, both claims that were quickly proven false (via USA Today).
BGR.com

Hamburger recall: Return these beef burgers for a refund right away

When a food manufacturer produces items without the benefit of USDA inspection, there’s a risk of product recalls once inspectors eventually discover the items. That’s what happened with certain New Universal Nourishment hamburger patty products that are part of a new recall. USDA inspection certifies that food products...
FLORIDA STATE
Vice

A Horrifying Drug Called ‘Tranq Dope’ Is Spreading in the US

After two years of sobriety, Allie Gramlich began using drugs again in April. This time around, Philadelphia’s street opioid supply was infiltrated with tranq or tranq dope, a mixture of fentanyl mixed and the animal tranquilizer xylazine. The high was non-existent, she said, replaced by hours of unconsciousness followed by intense withdrawal—and when she wanted to come off it only a couple months later, the detox was even worse.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
C. Heslop

Children Were Sometimes Fed To Hogs

Strange events occurred in America's past. It is over 400 years since the documented arrival of indentured workers. The children of these adults had odd responsibilities. (source)
Daily Beast

Fentanyl and Heroin Tainted With Drug That Can’t Be Reversed

Naloxone is used to save thousands of lives every year, but it may not reverse the effects of a sedative that is now tainting fentanyl, heroin, and other opioids. The Food and Drug Administration is warning health-care providers that routine screening may not even detect xylazine, which is used on animals and is not safe for humans. “FDA is aware of increasing reports of serious side effects from individuals exposed to fentanyl, heroin, and other illicit drugs contaminated with xylazine,” the agency said in an alert. “It is not known at this time whether the xylazine used in these scenarios is illicitly produced (unapproved) or diverted from the animal drug supply.”
Thrillist

Almost 6,000 Pounds of This Popular Frozen Dinner Recalled in 4 States

The China Grove, Texas-based Lone Star Bakery Inc. is recalling approximately 5,740 pounds of beef shepherd's pie products, according to the US Department of Agriculture. The product may be contaminated with copper wire pieces, according to the recall alert. The product was distributed to California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas. The...
GEORGIA STATE
ZDNet

Southwest Airlines just made a twisted admission that'll infuriate customers

Do you find yourself breathing a little more deeply these days?. The evenings are getting ever darker, the pressure of work ever more intractable. You need to be somewhere different. You need to experience different people, different places, and different smells. You want, in essence, to get away. Yet cheap,...
The Guardian

The Guardian

510K+
Followers
117K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy